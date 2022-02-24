The Closer Quandary – The Closer in Fantasy Baseball

Closer Mark Melancon, now with Arizona, led the majors with 39 saves last summer.David on Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Ray Kuhn

It is all about the challenge. We know that not all fantasy baseball categories are created equal, and when it gets to saves, that sentiment certainly rings true.

Quite simply, baseball organizations do not care about fantasy managers. To be clear, they are not supposed to and those thoughts should not be even on their radars, but it is not something that cannot be ignored when it comes to saves.

While saves are just one of the 10 standard categories we are measured by, some receive more attention than others do, and that is what we are dealing with here. How saves are handled is the source of a lot of debate, strategy, and to be honest, agony, over the course of fantasy baseball prep and then in season management as well.

One of the biggest questions on the minds of fantasy baseball managers for 2022 is how early is too early to select closers. At this point, I think the only real answer left to that question is not in the first round.

By no means do you have to agree with this logic, but you do have to understand it and play within its confines. It all comes down to economics and the simple principle that we have learned about on multiple occasions; supply and demand.

We are sick of hearing about inflation in our daily lives and its impact is less than favorable, but it applies here as well in large way. There are only 30 major league teams, so at any given point there are, at most, 15 games per day. That means there is a maximum of 15 save opportunities per day. Other than wins, for which any pitcher ultimately is eligible for, saves are the only category where there is a true finite limit as to how many are available.

Wins are easier to deal with because there are, generally, five starting pitchers per team at any given time and each get at turn on a weekly basis and all are eligible to pick up a victory. In addition, there will be a winning pitcher in every single game while the same cannot be said for saves. For the most part, there is generally only one closer at a time per team. I know there are committee situations all the time, but you have to be able to predict, at any given time, who is going to come out of the bullpen for their team in a save situation. The other problem, is that not every game is close enough to meet the criteria for a save opportunity.

This creates the lack of supply and the presence of heavy inflation in our earlier economics exercise. So then, what are we to do?

In some cases, and wouldn’t it be great if we could do this in the real world as well, the best response is just to ignore it. Throw your hands up, and say who cares? All we are talking about here is scarcity and hyperinflation and we have not even gotten to the fact that in a good amount of cases, the best relievers are not the ones getting the save.

There is clear value in being able to pitch the ninth inning coming away with the save, but especially on the weaker teams, you are giving up strikeouts and ratio health (ERA and WHIP) to chase those saves. Roster management is not a zero-sum game, and there is risk here to three of the other pitching categories, and the weaker the pitcher, the less likely they will hold on to the closer’s job (and with it their fantasy relevancy).

Fantasy managers combat that in drafts by continuously pushing up the top closer options as they are often on better teams, have greater stability in their roles, and have a better chance at contributing in the other pitching categories.

At the draft table, or in the auction room, there is nothing wrong with not being the number one trendsetter. However, you do want to be an early adopter. Depending on your draft slot, there is a fine line to walk in which you do not start a run at the position, but also that you do not miss out at the position.

The main thing to be aware of is how your league works. Is there an overall component in which saves then become more valuable? Is there trading? How do free agent acquisitions work? How does this particular league generally handle closers?

Breaking the position into tiers generally serves as the best starting point and helps to ensure that you secure options from each of the three main tiers; elite, serviceable and secure, and then questionable/committee types. Within each group, tiers will, and should, be broken down deeper and this should follow your general overall strategy.

This season is little more difficult as we are currently drafting and roster planning with many player acquisitions still yet to be completed. That puts the emphasis on security and skill more than ever given the uncertainty.

If you are going to take chances in your draft, the closer position is likely where it is going to be, and that is all right. Well, as long as everyone else is doing it, then you just need to make sure you select the right players.

Ray Kuhn can be found writing on Fantasy Alarm and podcasting at Friends With Fantasy Benefits after previously covering the Houston Astros as part of the FanSided network at Climbing Tal’s Hill. Reach him at @ray_kuhn_28 or raykuhn57@gmail.com as he is always interested in talking or writing about our great game.

