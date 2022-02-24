Atlanta, GA

World Championship Edition of When the Braves Ruled the Diamond Reaches Bookstores

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbtwI_0eNGWtnz00
The only book to detail Atlanta's 14-year title run now includes the 2021 World Series run too.Sports Publishing

By Dan Schlossberg

The big box of books that arrived on my doorstep the other day was a brief respite from the desolation of baseball’s nuclear winter.

Inside were copies of my paperback book When the Braves Ruled the Diamond: 2021 World Championship edition, which has an official publication date of 2-22-22.

Originally published in 2016 and updated three years later, it is now a 325-page book that traces the 14-year title streak of the Atlanta Braves from 1991-2005 but also brings readers up-to-date with details on the team’s multiple successes since.

Complete with a forward from Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox, who wrote it before suffering a debilitating stroke, the volume includes Opening Day lineups, multiple sidebars of significant information, and details of post-season play good and bad.

There are also reprints of Braves baseball cards from the Topps archives, lists of award winners who played for the team, and a special section on the six stalwarts from the streak who reached the Hall of Fame and another half-dozen who should be considered.

Written and revised immediately after Atlanta humbled Houston in a six-game World Series, the book also includes anecdotes and photographs from the 2021 postseason.

It is the only book that provides details of the streak — the team equivalent of Cal Ripken Jr.’s consecutive games playing streak — on a year-to-year basis.

Each chapter is divided into two sections: the season and the postseason. There are also chapters on key personalities involved in the streak, from Cox and general manager John Schuerholz to Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, and Chipper Jones — all now comfortably in Cooperstown — plus Leo Mazzone, who should be.

Cox, Smoltz, and Mazzone were the only three men who wore Braves jerseys through the entirety of the 14-year run.

Nearly a half-dozen other titles on the surprise world championship of 2021 have also hit the market. They include a $40 lavishly-illustrated oversized hardcover from Skybox Press called Unstoppable; the Official Atlanta Braves World Series Championship Commemorative Book; Against All Odds: the Atlanta Braves’ Improbable Journey to the 2001 World Series, a 128-page joint venture of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Triumph Books; A-Town Crowned, Atlanta Braves World Series Champions — a Story 26 Years in the Making, from KCI Sports Publishing; World Champions, an 80-page magazine from Lindy’s Sports Collectors; and a Sports Illustrated special edition called Grind It Out, also an 80-pager bursting with beautiful color photography.

But the best souvenir of all could be the official World Series video, an hour-and-a-half video from the Shout! studio and MLB Productions available on Amazon for $11.99.

It includes the excitement, drama and memorable moments from the 2021 World Series®. This program has highlights from Atlanta’s postseason run and bonus features, including regular-season memorable moments and “how they got there.”

Each of these souvenirs is distinctly different and a true Braves fan may want them all. I know I did — and don’t regret that decision for one minute during this winter without end.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg writes and talks baseball from his base in Northern New Jersey, 18 miles from New York City. The author of 40 books on the game, he writes for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and more. His e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com and website is www.DanSchlossberg.net.

