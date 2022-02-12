Ballparks Offer Beer, Peanuts, and Kosher Food !!

Kosher food is available to fans in many major-league ballparks. USAF photo by Senior Airman Jarvie Z. Wallace

By Dan Schlossberg

Eating is one of the great pleasures of being at the ballpark.

As a big believer that food tastes better when eaten outside, I’ve tried the fare at 29 of the 30 current ballparks plus a half-dozen others that have fallen into the dustbin of history.

Fans can find Kosher fare in some surprising places.

Consider Fenway Park, where they can buy Kosher hot dogs from a vending machine. Apparently, it’s been a success, as the machine has been there since 2008 — longer tha most of the Red Sox players.

Fans who keep Kosher can also visit a pair of Hot Nosh food stands that serve Kosher pizza, mozzarella sticks, potato knishes, onion rings, and veggie burgers, among other things.

Baltimore’s Kosher Grille has prevailed at Camden Yards since 1992, when it became the first certified Kosher food stand in the big leagues. Just don’t count on it to be open for Friday night or Saturday afternoon games.

Like the Orioles, the Chicago Cubs cater to Kosher clients with a special food cart behind Section 227 in Wrigley Field. Veggie burgers and veggie dogs are Kosher too, or at least don’t contain pork or non-Kosher meat.

Both Missouri teams address Kosher food needs with Kohn’s Kosher food cart, created by a St. Louis deli. Plus there are vegan options in Kaycee at Beyond Burgers and Beyond Brats. Try the Kosher pastrami and corned beef — an upgrade from the tradition hot dog — at Busch Stadium behind Section 147.

Dodger dogs aren’t Kosher and Jeff’s Gourmet wasn’t operational in 2021 but there are numerous vegan options, including nachos and Beyond Sausages. Dodger fans are directed to the team’s ballpark information website for updates on Kosher food, which could be returning now that the team is scheduled to host the All-Star Game.

Miami has kosher hot dogs and hamburgers behind Section 3, while both New York teams cultivate the culinary wishes of Jewish fans with multiple offerings. The Yankees have four Strictly Kosher locations, plus lots of vegan options, while the Mets sell Kosher hot dogs, knishes, and pretzels in three different places (the team’s past and current owners are Jewish).

The San Francisco Giants sell Hebrew National hot dogs and lots of vegan items, including Impossible Burgers and a vegan cheesesteak.

Both the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers sell Kosher hot dogs but Washington Nationals fans love Max’s Kosher Grille, offering falafel, hot dogs, and homemade sausages imported from a deli in nearby Wheaton, Md. The Nats have vegan fare too.

My friend Ron Blomberg, whose appetite is endless, would find a feast to his liking almost anywhere. That’s probably why the late, great Stage Deli once named a sandwich after him.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is the author of 40 baseball books and an avid fan of Kosher food. He covers the game for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Ball Nine, and more. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.