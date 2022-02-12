Why A Baseball Purist Plans To Snub The Super Bowl Again

Joe DiMaggio's name was mentioned often on the 'Salute to Baseball' show on Super Bowl Sunday.Sporting News

By Dan Schlossberg

Tomorrow will be a good day to keep intact my record of never having seen a Super Bowl. Most years, I don’t even know who’s playing — despite the deafening cascade of free press publicity.

People who know me realize that I’d rather attend a Groundhog Day party than a Super Bowl party. In fact, I used to throw Groundhog Day parties every year until I realized that early February in Northern New Jersey does not always coincide with decent driving weather for guests.

Add to that the punishment of a football game, which I consider three minutes of action in three hours of game. It’s like watching a squirrel crossing the street.

Even this year, when baseball spring training has been reduced to a mirage on a desert horizon, I’d much prefer digging out one of my many taped editions of the ‘Salute to Baseball’ delivered by long-time deejay Jonathan Schwartz on WNYW radio, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and an on-line outlet called — surprisingly enough — The Jonathan Station. He was an active broadcaster for 56 years before retiring.

He always started his programs with a piece of a meaningless game, sometimes with golden-tongued Ernie Harwell at the mic, and then chime in with these magic words:

“Today, on Super Bowl Sunday, we will salute America’s only true game.”

Schwartz began in Boston and openly rooted on the air for the Red Sox, as movie critic Jeffrey Lyons does, but that merely made his New York-based broadcasts better. No Mets, no Yankees, just baseball.

Instead of the old-time music he normally shared with listeners, Schwartz played the fight song of the Montreal Expos (remember them?) or a Chicago Cubs ditty that starts with the words once uttered by broadcaster Jack Brickhouse, “Hey, Hey, Holy Mackerel, the Cubs are on their way.”

Here’s a baseball-related playlist from one of his ‘Salutes to Baseball’:

Frank Sinatra/Gene Kelly - Take Me Out To The Ball Game - Frank Sinatra In Hollywood: 1940-1964
Chaim Tannenbaum - Brooklyn 1955
Arthur Fiedler - Look Sharp! - Irish Night At The Pops
George Carlin - Baseball Vs. Football - George's Best Stuff
Jay Leonhart - Dodgers - Life On The Road: A Jazz Journey
Count Basie - Did You See Jackie Robinson Hit That Ball - Baseball's Greatest Hits
Carly Simon - Take Me Out To The Ball Game - Ken Burns' Baseball
Ted Williams - The Kid From San Diego - Unreleased Demo
Mandy Patinkin - Take Me Out To The Ball Game/God Bless America - Mamaloshen
Frank Sinatra - There Used To Be A Ball Park - Ol' Blue Eyes Is Back
Frank Sinatra - It Happens Every Spring - The Columbia Years: 1943-1952
Frank Sinatra - Don't Ever Be Afraid To Go Home - The Columbia Years:

This year, in a nuclear winter unleashed by the lockout but unlikely to end anytime soon, I had hoped to find a 2022 baseball book or magazine to fill the hours when the rest of the world is wasting its time with football. But, thanks to the labor war and the increasing intransigence on both sides, I went 0-for-the-store. Nada. Nothing.

I couldn’t even find a single reference to the 2021 World Champions. At least my own book, When the Braves Ruled the Diamond World Series edition, comes out on 2-22-22.

Spring training was supposed to start the day after Valentine’s Day. But the only things owners and players will be exchanging are slings and arrows. No hearts — not even a Jim Ray Hart baseball card.

It’s sad, it’s maddening, and it’s aggravating — especially now that it looks like the Covid catastrophe is diminishing.

But leave it to Rob Manfred and Tony Clark, who never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.

Happy V.D. to you both.

Dan Schlossberg has been covering baseball since 1969. He’s the author of 40 baseball books, including the 2021 World Championship edition of When the Braves Ruled the Diamond, out this month. Contact Dan by e.mailing ballauthor@gmail.com.

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between.

