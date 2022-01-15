Detroit, MI

The Record of 12 Hits in a Row Was Reached on July 15, 1952

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BymAg_0dmoFW7v00
Walt Dropo, then with the Detroit Tigers, tied a record with 12 hits in a row.Bowman Gum

By Andrew Sharp

Does any individual achievement deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak? Given that nobody before or after his 1941 record has come near it, the answer is clearly "no." Yet of all the multi-game records of shorter duration, another far less heralded feat continues to stand the test of time.

The record for consecutive hits – 12 -- was set, we learned more than a century later, by catcher Johnny Kling in 1902 with Chicago in the N.L. His feat was matched by Detroit’s Walt Dropo in 1952 in the A.L.

Pinky Higgins of the Red Sox had 12 hits in 12 official at-bats in 1938. Not to minimize what he did, but Higgins walked twice during his streak. The 12 hits by Dropo and Kling came in 12 plate appearances.

Until 2009, Dropo’s consecutive hit mark was thought to stand alone. That year, Trent McCotter of Retrosheet uncovered Kling’s mark as part of the group’s massive on-going effort to determine as accurately as possible the play-by-play accounts of every major league game.

Dropo had the last seven of his 12 straight hits in a Griffith Stadium doubleheader on July 15, 1952, when he played first base for the Tigers. After going 5-for-5 at Yankee Stadium on July 14, Dropo went 4-for-4 in the first game in Washington on July 15. His first nine hits in a row were all singles. Then he tripled, singled and doubled in the second game before popping out in the seventh inning. He resumed his hot streak with a two-run single in the ninth.

Dropo set his record before 8,383 fans who were on hand for the Tuesday afternoon twinbill in Washington. 

Despite Dropo’s five RBIs in the second game, the Senators prevailed, 9-8. Dropo had an RBI in the first game, which Detroit lost, 8-2. The Tigers lost 104 games in 1952 and finished last. For Washington, 1952 was its last winning season (78-76) before the Griffith family moved the team to Minnesota.

The 5-for-5 game against the Yankees on July 14 began a 10-game hitting streak for Dropo during which he went 23 for 41. He was batting .265 before the Yankees game and had jumped to .304 after the Tigers 1-0 win over the Senators when his hitting streak ended on July 22.

The Red Sox had sent Dropo, the A.L. Rookie of the Year in 1950, to the Tigers at the beginning of June 1952 in a blockbuster nine-man trade. Although he never matched his rookie-year numbers (34 HR/144 RBIs/.322), he had a solid ’52 season in addition to his July hot streak: 29 homers, 97 RBIs and .276 average overall.

In this century, two players have reached 11 hit in a row: Dustin Pedroia of the Red Sox, August 25-27, 2016, and Bernie Williams of the Yankees, August 14-17, 2002.

Still, in this era of defensive shifts and considering Dropo’s A.L. record has stood for 70 years and Kling’s N.L. mark for 120 years, don’t count on anybody matching or topping 12 hits in a row anytime soon.    

Andrew Sharp is a retired journalist and SABR member who blogs about D.C. baseball for washingtnbaseballhistory.com. His e.mail address is andrewcsharp@yahoo.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walt Dropo# Detroit Tigers# Boston Red Sox

Comments / 2

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
1129 followers

More from IBWAA

Lakeland, FL

What's Spring Training Like In Lakeland? Let's Find Out!

In light of MLB and the MLBPA returning to the negotiation table last week, the eyes of many in the baseball community have been focused on the ongoing MLB lockout. But in Arizona and Florida, baseball fans have already begun to prepare for Spring Training. This past week, many MLB teams began to sell tickets, even though they are not legally allowed to include any players in promotional materials as long as the lockout continues, and at least one Spring Training ballparkhosted a job fairto fill positions in the stadium.

Read full story

Steroids And Cooperstown: Enough Already

Can we just decide if Barry Bonds is in or out of the Hall of Fame already?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. With MLB still mired in a lockout, there isn’t much going on in the baseball world these days.

Read full story
14 comments

Carve a Cooperstown Niche For Lew Burdette

Lew Burdette pitched a no-hitter, won a World Series MVP, and finished with 203 victories.Public domain. The New Jersey chapter of SABR [Society for American Baseball Research] held an open forum on possible Cooperstown candidates during a Zoom meeting Monday night. I happened to drop a name nobody ever considers: Lew Burdette.

Read full story
2 comments

Reflecting On The Phillies' Strike-Shortened 1981 Season

Since early December when the Major League Baseball owners declared a lockout against the players due to the lack of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), no new negotiations have been held. As I write this piece, I am hearing reports that new sessions may begin in mid-January. If no agreement is reached, there will be one sure loser in all these machinations: the fans. The fans always lose during these strikes/lockouts. Players continue to gain more control over their careers, owners continue to line their pockets, and fans lose a chance to see their favorite players and teams play.

Read full story
1 comments

What It Was Like Rooting For Hank Aaron From Jersey

Hank Aaron's Hall of Fame plaque outlines his spectacular 23-year baseball career.Baseball Hall of Fame. As a kid growing up in Northern New Jersey, I was such a Hank Aaron fan that my classmates called me “Hank.”

Read full story

Warning: Baseball's Nuclear Winter Will Have Half-Life

Beleaguered baseball commissioner Rob Manfred explains why owners locked out players.Arturo Pardavia III, Hoboken, NJ, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. My long-time friend Kevin Barnes, a fellow Jersey guy who now lives in Atlanta, sent me the most appropriate holiday card I received this winter.

Read full story

Meet the beetles . . . that kicked American ash and our longest-serving baseball bats.

Giant bat guards entrance to Yankee Stadium.Tdorante10, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 4.0. That was then: the Beatles singing and playing before a mammoth audience in Shea Stadium, the still-embryonic home of the New York Mets, in August 1965. (John Lennon, after the concert, to one of the group’s road managers: “We’ve been to the mountaintop. Where can we go now?”)

Read full story
1 comments

Who’s the Leading Lefty In Baseball History?

Warren Spahn won more games than any left-handed pitcher (363).Arthur Rothstein, Look Magazine, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 1.0. With a lockout in full force, baseball purists have only cards and memories to occupy their time when wild winter weather freezes roads and results in day-long backups.

Read full story

Rays Up! Exclusive Interview With Sideline Reporter Tricia Whitaker

Tricia Whitaker has been the Tampa Bay Rays’ sideline reporter for Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun since 2019. In part 1 of our conversation, she and I discussed her work with the Rays, a few Rays players to watch out for in 2022, and some of her most memorable days at the ballpark.

Read full story

Passing on the Love of Baseball

Ernie Harwell interviews Hall of Fame manager Al Lopez.Jam Handy Organization, Creative Commons Public Domain. My earliest memories connected to baseball involved an old AM radio and Ernie Harwell weaving the story of the game. I’d listen to Tigers games while throwing baseballs against the side of a shed (much to the consternation of my father). I would imagine I was the pitcher who “kicks and deals” or the hitter who hits one that is “LOOOOOOOOONG GONE!”

Read full story
1 comments

Something to Think About: do we really need to know everything?

Sometimes a comment can hurt as much as a thrown ball.Tacoma Times (1904), Photographer unknown. Throughout 2021, as an audience we read, saw, and heard numerous stories of women publicly disclosing their experiences of victimization in baseball—among other sports and industries—the difficulties in combating the power dynamics that exist, and their fears relating to reporting. Public disclosure is and has been a mechanism for cultural and organizational change, and sometimes it appears to be the only option when the existing systems fail victims. But it shouldn’t be necessary.

Read full story

Braves Ponder Sticky Marcell Ozuna Situation

Marcell Ozuna's power swing should return to the Atlanta lineup this season.All-Pro Reels, District of Columbia, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. The World Champions have a perplexing problem.

Read full story
9 comments

Considering The Latest MLB Hall Of Fame Announcement

Buck O'Neil finally received his long-overdue election to the MLB Hall of Fame.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Six men were elected to the Hall of Fame earlier this month, which is unquestionably a good thing. The Hall is meant to honor people, after all, and it’s always sad when voters decide nobody is worth honoring.

Read full story
10 comments

Recounting the Highs and Lows of 2021 in Baseball

On the heels of his 2020 MVP season, Freddie Freeman won a World Series ring with the Braves.Dan Schlossberg, Here's The Pitch. As a microcosm of the nation, baseball had more than its share of highs and lows in 2021. Although the Covid-19 pandemic was still a factor and the expiring Basic Agreement loomed large as an unwanted holiday present, the majors managed to squeeze in a full season of 162 games, followed by an exhilarating postseason. There were plenty of surprises along the way.

Read full story

How The MLB Lockout Is Hurting Baseball Fans

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. A version of this article originally ran on theStart Spreading The News blogin Dec. 2021. I know there are those who say that the lockout came at a good time for baseball. They say that people don’t care about baseball in December and that not much happens this time of year.

Read full story
1 comments

Holidays Are No Fun For Baseball People This Year

It's an odd Christmas with baseball in lockdown.Christina Rutz, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. Last year, owners and players found Covid shots under their trees.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Stars Of Other Sports Compare To Baseball's Best

Barry Bonds stood head-and-shoulders over his competition.Kevin Rushforth, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. As baseball’s lockout-induced off-season lurches along, some fans fill the relative quiet by paying greater attention to other sports. Here in the Bay Area, topic Numero Uno has been Steph Curry’s pursuit and capture of the record for career three- pointers, reached in New York Wednesday night versus the Knicks.

Read full story

Hobby Update: Baseball Cards In 2021/2022

The Topps Company is still the top producer of baseball cards.The Topps Company. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Plenty of new baseball cards are here or on their way soon.

Read full story
2 comments

Considering PED Users For The Hall Of Fame Gets Messy Very Quickly

As the Hall of Fame ballot is again debated, a new element has entered this year – a confirmed user of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) that has popular support for election among voters. That has truly turned a now-decades-old argument on its head.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy