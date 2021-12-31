Recounting the Highs and Lows of 2021 in Baseball

Dick Redding, A Negro League Legend, Deserves To Be A Hall Of Famer

The 1912 New York Lincoln Giants, featuring Dick "Cannonball" Redding (middle left)Unknown. On Dec. 5, the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era Committees made their selections for next year’s Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Era Committee inductees will be Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, and Buck O’Neil. When these votes are announced, the names not chosen often garner as much publicity as those that are chosen. This year, in the Philadelphia area at least, the failure of Dick Allen, who missed out by just one vote, to be elected to the Hall was the major topic of conversation. I’ll leave my Allen assessment for another day, however, because I want to talk about a snub that did not get nearly as much publicity: legendary Black pitcher Dick “Cannonball” Redding.