Applauding The Latest Eras Committee Choices

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tb0sS_0dJgHhFp00
The 35th time was the charm for Gil Hodges, finally a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.Brooklyn Dodgers archive

By Dan Schlossberg

After several years of spinning their wheels, striking out, or making poor choices, the Hall of Fame’s rotating veterans committees (now dubbed Eras Committees) finally got it right.

They corrected the way-too-long oversights on Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, and especially Gil Hodges — who proved the 35th time on the ballot was the charm.

They also elected Minnie Minoso, the first black Cuban star who was accurately called the Latino Jackie Robinson, along with Buck O’Neil, who spent eight decades in the game but was somehow overlooked by the special committee that elected 17 Negro Leaguers in 2006. Bud Fowler too, though his work organizing 19th century black teams and leagues is remembered only by history.

Congratulations to the Golden Days and Early Baseball committees, who swelled Hall of Fame membership to 339 and allowed Sports Travel and Tours owner Jay Smith reason to believe next July’s induction will be back to normal after two years of Covid cancellations, postponements, and delays.

Thanks to the lethal virus, the 2020 inductions were postponed and the 2021 ceremonies were delayed from July to September, with far smaller crowds than expected.

Now, Smith knows he’ll get large contingents from New York (Hodges), Minnesota (Kaat and Oliva), Chicago (Kaat and Minoso), the Cuban community (Minoso and Oliva), and the African-American community (O’Neil and Fowler).

If, as expected, the baseball writers elect David (Big Papi) Ortiz next month, large contingents of Red Sox fans will sign up, along with more Latinos, especially from Venezuela. Also not far from the required 75 per cent necessary for induction are Cut Schilling (Phillies, Red Sox, and Diamondbacks), Barry Bonds (Giants and Pirates), and Roger Clemens (Red Sox, Yankees, Blue Jays, Astros).

The bottom line is that next year’s class figures to be the biggest since 2014, when six new members were enshrined, and quite possibly even bigger.

It’s good to see the voters fixing past mistakes. For example, the 2019 Modern Era ballot seemed to be inverted, with the weakest of the 10 candidates elected and eight more deserving players omitted.

For the record, the rejects included former MVPs Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Steve Garvey, Thuman Munson, and Don Mattingly, plus Lou Whitaker, Dwight Evans and Tommy John. Ted Simmons got 13 votes from the 16-member panel, while long-time union chief Marvin Miller got 12, hitting the 75 per cent requirement right on the nose.

Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is weekend editor of Here’s The Pitch and baseball columnist for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and Ball Nine, among others. He’s at ballauthor@gmail.com.

