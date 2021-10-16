It’s Hard To Figure Out Who Plays Where Or When In The MLB Postseason

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ske9l_0cTKB7MV00
Truist Park, formerly SunTrust, will host the 2021 NLCS at some point in time.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Nothing in the world of sports can possibly be as confusing as the postseason schedule of Major League Baseball.

In an unabashed effort to accommodate the lords of television, the game has devised a complex, confusing, and inexplicable schedule that even Einstein couldn’t understand.

For example, any wild-card team that advances always has to yield home-field advantage to its opponent. Right?

Well, not necessarily.

Consider the case of the Atlanta Braves, champions of the National League East.

After they beat the Milwaukee Braves in a four-game Division Series, the Braves didn’t know whether they would host the NL Championship Series Saturday or have to fly to San Francisco for the first two games.

That was to be determined by the outcome of the Dodgers-Giants game that started so late Thursday night — at least on East Coast time — that its outcome figured not to be settled before the wee hours of Friday morning.

If the Giants, champions of the NL West won, the NLCS would open at Oracle Park Saturday, then revert to Atlanta Tuesday for the middle three games in the best-of-seven set.

But if the Dodgers won, the series would open in Atlanta because L.A. is the league’s wild-card team — despite 106 wins, just one less than the Giants.

Under that scenario, the Dodgers would have to fly to the East Coast and play Saturday, with the first two and last two games scheduled for Truist Park in Atlanta.

Such uncertainty makes life crazy for the media members, fans, sponsors, and other out-of-towners who need to go to the games.

How can anyone book air tickets, hotels, and rental cars, not to mention make plans for their suddenly-disrupted personal loves, if they don’t know what’s happening more than 24 hours in advance? And suppose the vagaries of weather, such as pea-soup fog on San Francisco Bay, force an unexpected postponement?

The plot thickens.

But how about this for a plot-twister: should the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, they would host the start of the World Series — even though they, like the Dodgers, got where they are by winning a wild-card game.

Say what?

Apparently, the rule preventing wild-card winners from having home-field advantage doesn’t apply to the World Series. In that case, the team with the best record gets the advantage in the best-of-seven match.

That means Boston, which won 95 games, has the advantage over Atlanta, which won 88.

Too bad they didn’t have the exact same number of victories. Then what? Would Rob Manfred order a coin flip?

Things made more sense when the leagues alternated home-field advantage, with the AL getting it one year and the NL the next. At least there was continuity and people knew what was coming before it hit them between the eyes.

Baseball also needs to let people know the starting time of its games will be in advance. With four different networks covering the playoffs, that should be a no-brainer.

It should also be a no-brainer to play late-October World Series games during daylight hours on weekends. Conditions are best then and that’s what the public should be seeing.

We all saw what could happen when cold and snow disrupted the only World Series played in Denver, in 2007. It won’t snow in any of this year’s Series cities but that doesn’t mean it won’t be cold, windy, and unpleasant — especially if the last round reaches San Francisco.

Former AP newsman Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is weekend editor of Here’s The Pitch, author of 38 baseball books, and contributor to forbes.com, Ball Nine, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, and more. Check his website at www.DanSchlossberg.com or e.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
163 followers

More from IBWAA

Playoffs Show High Score One Day No Guarantee Of Success The Next

The NL playoffs continue this weekend at Atlanta's Truist Park.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Ancient Chinese proverb say every game is only as good as that day’s pitcher. Judging by the scores in the two Championship Series so far, that saying isn’t far off base.

Read full story

Seinfeld Was Filled With Baseball References

This podcast contains numerous baseball references from the TV show.Courtesy of This Podcast Is Making Me Thirsty. As someone who loves baseball and loves Seinfeld, I couldn’t help myself when David Krell, head of the New Jersey SABR chapter, offered a Zoom meeting featuring the creator of This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty.

Read full story

Youthful Pitching Coach Makes Tigers Pitchers Respectable Again

The 2021 Detroit Tigers, based in Comerica Park, enjoyed a revival under a young pitching coach.Michael Barera, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 4.0. As a Detroit Tigers fan growing up in the suburbs of Detroit, left-hander Steve Avery, who was from Taylor, Michigan, made the entire area including my hometown into Atlanta Braves fans.

Read full story

Experience of a Lifetime: What it was like to Cover the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies

Writer Anna Laible interviews newly-minted Hall of Famer Derek JeterCourtesy of Anna Laible, IBWAA. At age 16, Anna Laible lands an exclusive interview with incoming Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who got all but one vote as part of the Class of 2020.

Read full story

MLB Fans, Second-Guess Your Managers At Your Own Risk

I guess it’s that time of the year. The leaves turn, the temperatures drop, the intensity heightens, and everyone becomes an expert. Fans have watched their team play for six months, they know their favorite roster backwards and forwards, and they even know their opponents’ strengths and weaknesses. So, from the comfort of the couch, the typical fan -- with beer in one hand and remote in the other -- grunts, groans, and generally grumbles about the pregame and in-game decision-making processes.

Read full story

The 1925 World Series: A Tale of Smack Talk, Bad Weather And Infamous Errors

The Official Program of the 1925 World SeriesCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. Catcher Earl “Oil” Smith played on five World Series teams in his 12-year career, spanning 1919 to 1930. Although Washington shortstop Roger Peckinpaugh often gets blamed for his record eight errors, you could argue that it was Smith of the Pittsburgh Pirates who cost the Senators a second world championship in 1925. Washington became the first team to blow a three-games-to-one lead that year in losing to Pittsburgh.

Read full story

For The Oakland A’s, 2021 Was Disappointing

Who will help Matt Chapman make a run at the 2022 postseason?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The Oakland Athletics finished the 2021 season with a record of 86-76, good for third in the American League West trailing Houston and Seattle, with a +56 run differential. After winning the division in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a record of 36-24 (following Wild Card appearances with 97 wins in both 2018 and 2019), this year’s result undoubtedly disappointed players and fans.

Read full story

Harper, Wheeler Don’t Merit Postseason Awards

Zack Wheeler had a good year in 2021 but not good enough for a Cy Young Award.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. When the Philadelphia Phillies came to Atlanta for a final-week, three-game series that could have tilted the balance of power in the National League East, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler failed to deliver.

Read full story
1 comments

Baseball's Arizona Fall League Returns!

Prospects Brandon Marsh (Angels) and Victor Victor Mesa (Marlins) meet in a 2019 AFL game.Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. For those of us who love prospects, play dynasty baseball, or simply have the addiction to never getting enough baseball, Wednesday was a glorious day. The Arizona Fall League opened its 2021 season.

Read full story

Being A Phillies Fan Is Not For Sissies

As I am writing this article, 10 pretty good Major League baseball teams have qualified for the playoffs and are facing off against each other. The fans of these teams are being treated to some very exciting baseball. Of course, all true baseball fans are being treated to great ball, but for the fans of the 20 non-playoff teams, this is great baseball without the added thrill of watching their own team battle it out. These fans must bury their disappointment and soldier on with forlorn, but hopeful, cries of, “Wait ‘till next year.”

Read full story
2 comments

Relishing In The Red Sox Revival

Against All Odds, The Red Sox Are Still PlayingCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. We’ve reached Indigenous People’s Day, and the Boston Red Sox are still playing. As a Red Sox fan, I have to admit there were numerous times this year when I did not think that would be the case.

Read full story

Why MLB Games Should Be Longer, Not Shorter

For a family of four, Boston's Fenway Park is the most expensive in the big leagues.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. We have all heard many arguments for reducing the time it takes to play an average nine-inning baseball game, and MLB has initiated, or at least tested, a number of rule changes to advance this cause -- between-inning and pitch clocks, batters maintaining contact with the batter's box, relievers facing at least three batters, to name just three. The objective is ostensibly to attract and retain fans in an age of collective ADHD.

Read full story

Adam Duvall Could Be Pivotal Man In NL Playoffs

Adam Duvall led the National League in runs batted in this season but struggled with bases empty.Ian D'Andrea, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Allike 2.0. This is the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde — otherwise known as Adam Duvall.

Read full story

Predicting Postseason Results Is A Crap-Shoot For New York Post Pundits

All seven New York Post writers erroneously picked the Yankees to advance in the playoffs.Gary Miotla, Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. When it comes to predicting the results of the baseball playoffs, even the experts can’t agree.

Read full story

Playoff goats? Be merciful to Alex Reyes and Phil Nevin—in that order

Yankees third base coach Phil Nevins (right), here with Gleyber Torres, is under fire.Keith Allison, Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. The first thing Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright did, after the Cardinals’ season ended with a two-run homer 10 rows into Dodger Stadium’s left-field bleachers Wednesday night, was put his arms around Alex Reyes, the relief pitcher who surrendered Chris Taylor’s National League Wild Card game-winning blast.

Read full story

Potential Picks For The MLB Managers And Relievers Of The Year

The 2021 regular season has come to a close, and the postseason has started with the American League Wild Card Game. Before the start of the Division Series, it's time to talk about the 2021 MLB Award slate.

Read full story

Introducing The Alternate Triple Crown

Is Shohei Ohtani the 2021 American League MVP?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. With the MVP debates raging in the National and American Leagues as the 2021 season draws to a close, the coveted Triple Crown in baseball has received a lot of attention with the talk of it intertwined with the MVP race itself.

Read full story

Pitching Usually Prevails In Playoff Scenarios

Atlanta's Truist Field, home of the Braves, could host its first World Series this fall.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The business of making baseball predictions is risky, at best, and foolish at worst. That being said, no writer would be worth his byline without at least trying.

Read full story

14-Year Division Title Streak Still Tops For Teams

Defending National League MVP Freddie Freeman led the Braves to their fourth straight NL East title.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The sudden surge of the San Francisco Giants has ended one of baseball’s greatest streaks.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy