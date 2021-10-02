14-Year Division Title Streak Still Tops For Teams

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccudD_0cF4gxiw00
Defending National League MVP Freddie Freeman led the Braves to their fourth straight NL East title.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

The sudden surge of the San Francisco Giants has ended one of baseball’s greatest streaks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers missed their ninth consecutive National League West division title by thismuch.

Even though they topped 100 wins, the Dodgers couldn’t catch the streaking Giants, who never suffered their usual June swoon – or a collapse in any other month.

Thus the Dodgers are relegated to the NL Wild-Card game – a sudden-death affair that already includes the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals, authors of a 17-game September winning streak.

Armed with multiple Cy Young Award contenders, the Dodgers could still realize their dream of consecutive world championships – something the team has never done. But they’d have to win eight times first: once in the wild-card game, three times in the best-of-five Division Series, and four times in the best-of-seven League Championship Series.

It won’t be easy.

Though the Dodgers have won a record 24 National League pennants, they’ve won only seven world titles, taking the 2020 crown after a 32-year drought.

The primary architect of the Dodgers’ struggles was the New York Yankees, who own 40 pennants and 27 world championships. The only team to win five pennants in a row twice, the Yankees have won more than two consecutive World Series three different times. The only club to do that even once was Charley Finley’s Oakland A’s of 1972-74.

Since the 1969 advent of divisional play, the record for postseason excellence is held by the Atlanta Braves. They not only have more division crowns (21) than any other franchise but also have more consecutive first-place finishes (14). That doesn’t include the strike-interrupted season of 1994, which was never finished.

During their record run, which started with a worst-to-first effort in 1991 and ended after an exodus of free agents in 2005, the Braves won five pennants and a World Series. They also had six Cy Young Award winners (Greg Maddux 3, Tom Glavine 2, John Smoltz 1) and a Most Valuable Player (Chipper Jones). Not surprisingly, all those players are in the Hall of Fame.

John Schuerholz, general manager of the Braves’ streak, also advanced to Cooperstown. After the 2014 San Francisco Giants won their third world championship in five years, brother Jerry sent John an e.mail that read, “I know what the odds are against winning the World Series three times in five years but the odds of winning 14 consecutive division titles are far greater.”

In fact, it was the team equivalent of Cal Ripken Jr.’s consecutive games playing streak.

During their 14-year run, the Braves had three straight 100-win campaigns, a feat matched previously only by the 1929-31 Philadelphia Athletics, 1942-44 St. Louis Cardinals, and 1969-71 Baltimore Orioles. Even the mighty Yankees of the Babe Ruth era never did it.

“We heard it from our fans, we heard it from our media, and we heard it from visiting players and management people who said ‘You just can’t do that. It’s impossible in our day and age.’ We’re very proud of that.”

The 2021 Braves, who wrapped up their fourth division title Thursday night, need 10 more in a row just to tie their own record. As for the Yankees, who have an uncanny knack for winning, they reached postseason play 13 straight times from 1995-2007 but, because of the wild-card, not all were division wins.

Like Ripken’s record, the title streak is likely to stand the test of time.

Former AP newsman Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ covers baseball for forbes.com, Latino Sports, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Ball Nine, Sports Collectors Digest, Here’s The Pitch, and more. E.mail him at ballauthor@gmail.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
120 followers

More from IBWAA

Relishing In The Red Sox Revival

Against All Odds, The Red Sox Are Still PlayingCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. We’ve reached Indigenous People’s Day, and the Boston Red Sox are still playing. As a Red Sox fan, I have to admit there were numerous times this year when I did not think that would be the case.

Read full story

Why MLB Games Should Be Longer, Not Shorter

For a family of four, Boston's Fenway Park is the most expensive in the big leagues.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. We have all heard many arguments for reducing the time it takes to play an average nine-inning baseball game, and MLB has initiated, or at least tested, a number of rule changes to advance this cause -- between-inning and pitch clocks, batters maintaining contact with the batter's box, relievers facing at least three batters, to name just three. The objective is ostensibly to attract and retain fans in an age of collective ADHD.

Read full story

Adam Duvall Could Be Pivotal Man In NL Playoffs

Adam Duvall led the National League in runs batted in this season but struggled with bases empty.Ian D'Andrea, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Allike 2.0. This is the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde — otherwise known as Adam Duvall.

Read full story

Predicting Postseason Results Is A Crap-Shoot For New York Post Pundits

All seven New York Post writers erroneously picked the Yankees to advance in the playoffs.Gary Miotla, Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. When it comes to predicting the results of the baseball playoffs, even the experts can’t agree.

Read full story

Playoff goats? Be merciful to Alex Reyes and Phil Nevin—in that order

Yankees third base coach Phil Nevins (right), here with Gleyber Torres, is under fire.Keith Allison, Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. The first thing Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright did, after the Cardinals’ season ended with a two-run homer 10 rows into Dodger Stadium’s left-field bleachers Wednesday night, was put his arms around Alex Reyes, the relief pitcher who surrendered Chris Taylor’s National League Wild Card game-winning blast.

Read full story

Potential Picks For The MLB Managers And Relievers Of The Year

The 2021 regular season has come to a close, and the postseason has started with the American League Wild Card Game. Before the start of the Division Series, it's time to talk about the 2021 MLB Award slate.

Read full story

Introducing The Alternate Triple Crown

Is Shohei Ohtani the 2021 American League MVP?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. With the MVP debates raging in the National and American Leagues as the 2021 season draws to a close, the coveted Triple Crown in baseball has received a lot of attention with the talk of it intertwined with the MVP race itself.

Read full story

Pitching Usually Prevails In Playoff Scenarios

Atlanta's Truist Field, home of the Braves, could host its first World Series this fall.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The business of making baseball predictions is risky, at best, and foolish at worst. That being said, no writer would be worth his byline without at least trying.

Read full story

Reflections On A Year Of Editing Here’s The Pitch

Here's The Pitch covers everything baseball from spring training (above) to winter trades.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. When I applied last year to be an editor of the IBWAA newsletter, I had been writing about baseball for about a year. I had never taken on a long-term editing position such as this, and I was thrilled to get the opportunity to be a part of such a wonderful organization that was in the midst of developing many new initiatives.

Read full story

Bring Out The Cake - The IBWAA Newsletter Is One Year Old!

Here's The Pitch, marking its first anniversary Oct. 1, is published by the IBWAA.Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. As one of the editors of the IBWAA’s newsletter, I first and foremost want to say thank you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Expanded 'Here's The Pitch' Weekend Editions Make Sense

Writer Dan Schlossberg visits Atlanta infielder Ozzie Albies at the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The first day of October 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of Here’s The Pitch, official newsletter of the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America [IBWAA].

Read full story

Jeter and Posada: Teammates Longer Than Any Other Yankees

By Paul Semendinger, Ed.D. Two stars from the Detroit Tigers teams of the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s were shortstop Alan Trammell and second baseman Lou Whitaker. Amazingly, they both began their big league careers on the same day: Sept. 9, 1977. These two players starred together for Detroit from 1978 through 1995 and comprised an excellent double play combination, one some consider one of the best of all time. The partnership of Trammell and Whitaker was the longest partnership of any two teammates in the history of Major League Baseball. In total, they played 1,918 games together over 18 consecutive years -- a remarkable accomplishment.

Read full story

Every American League Contender’s Biggest 2021 Postseason X-Factor

Could Luis Severino be the Yankees X-factor in the postseason?Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. For the first time since 2019, we can make this statement—we are almost through a full 162-game MLB regular season. The postseason is back to its standard format and the October participants are mostly set in stone with one week to go. Naturally, it’s time to look ahead to some of the best days of the year in sports: the MLB playoff race.

Read full story

In Atlanta, New Faces Help Win Division Races

The Braves are seeking their fourth-straight postseason appearance.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. As the Atlanta Braves attempt to put the wraps on their fourth consecutive crown in the National League East, the new guys deserve much of the credit.

Read full story

Don't Let The Offseason Get Ahead Of The Postseason

As the postseason approaches, let's all keep our eyes on the prize.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. “You don’t what you’ve got till it’s gone”. Joni Mitchell’s words ring true for a variety of situations, and in our case, the paradise that we are worried about potentially being paved over is the game we all know and love, and the 2022 baseball season more specifically.

Read full story

Unpredictability Makes Betting On Baseball A High Risk

Pete Rose will be forever tied to betting on baseball.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Here in Las Vegas, where I am attending an annual travel convention called IPW (short for International Pow Wow), sportsbooks dominate every casino.

Read full story

The Oakland A’s Are Sputtering To The Finish Line – On The Field And In The Stands

The Oakland Athletics will almost certainly be watching the playoffs vice participating in them.Oakland Athletics - Public Domain. The eulogy for this season of Oakland A’s baseball, of course, cannot be written until it is over. However, the story of the attendance numbers can be told with just a weekend set with the Astros left before a season-closing road trip.

Read full story

For The Second Straight Year, The Australian Baseball League Is In Trouble

After barely getting through a 2020-21 season ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like the Australian Baseball League faces a similar set of problems for the 2021-22 season.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Dismantling The 2016 Chicago Cubs

The look on Anthony Rizzo’s face after the final out of the 2016 World Series says it all.Arturo Pardavila III - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. For a fanbase that slogged through a 108-year drought to celebrate a World Series championship, expecting multiple titles in a tight window seemed implausible. With the Ricketts family’s deep pockets and Theo Epstein’s steady hand and calm demeanor driving the franchise’s modernization, that goal seemed attainable. Together they constructed a core of dynamic, fan-friendly players destined to dazzle the Wrigley Field faithful for the next decade. But five years later, Chicago Cubs fans cling to memories of a rainy evening in Cleveland as they watch the stars from 2016 fight for postseason berths donning different uniforms.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy