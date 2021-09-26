Don't Let The Offseason Get Ahead Of The Postseason

As the postseason approaches, let's all keep our eyes on the prize.

By Ray Kuhn

“You don’t what you’ve got till it’s gone”.

Joni Mitchell’s words ring true for a variety of situations, and in our case, the paradise that we are worried about potentially being paved over is the game we all know and love, and the 2022 baseball season more specifically.

No one became a baseball fan (all right maybe there are one or two stragglers or outliers) for the love of collective bargaining, legal agreements, and learning about legal agreements and their application to professional baseball.

We want to debate which starting pitcher is better, which outfielder to trade for, and the legitimacy of advanced metrics, not luxury tax provisions and when players should become eligible for arbitration. We might really be grasping at straws, but seven-inning doubleheaders are preferable to discussing whether there will be a spending floor in 2022 for teams’ payrolls.

The problem though is that we do not have that luxury. With the CBA slated to expire on December 1, there is the potential for an ugly, long, and protracted winter. Unless things change, an agreement probably will not be reached by that point and a lockout will go into effect as baseball will be without a new CBA.

There will be a push to potentially complete some offseason business and player transactions prior to that point, but it is unclear how motivated owners will be to move forward under such uncertainty.

Therefore, instead of having daily Hot Stove updates, we will have daily CBA updates, and we all know which is more exciting. Debating where Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, and Corey Seager will sign and for now much is way more exciting than trying to determine whether or not there will be a hard salary cap.

At this point, especially given the current state of the country and after how the 2020 season transpired, both sides simply have too much to lose if they do not reach an agreement to have as normal an offseason as possible and start the 2022 season on time.

We should live in the present, though. Instead of worrying about the paradise that could potentially be paved over in a few months, and if the season ultimately starts on time does anyone really care in the end, let us simply endeavor to enjoy said paradise in the here and now.

There is still a week left in the regular season with playoff spots and fantasy titles still be to determined and sorted out, so let’s make sure we get as much enjoyment out of that as possible. That will be followed by a month of what will almost certainly prove to be exciting playoff action. Maybe the best news from that is that we will no longer have to worry about seven-inning doubleheaders and the free baserunner in extra innings.

Enjoy everything about it, because regardless of whether or not we think that Rob Manfred actually hates baseball, we are still talking about the action we are seeing on the field. For all its warts, especially on the business side, baseball is still a great game with lots to offer its fans.

It obviously will not be ideal if there are delays to the usual rhythm of the off-season, but if it ultimately benefits the game in the end, it will be worth it.

However, for the next month-plus, that is not our concern. So, push all of that CBA and off-season consternation out of your mind, and soak up as much of the pennant chase and playoff action as you can. There will be plenty of time in November and December to catch up on sleep and anything else you may have neglected in the weeks prior when you hopefully watched your favorite team lift a championship trophy.

Ray Kuhn can be found writing on Fantasy Alarm and podcasting at Friends With Fantasy Benefits after previously covering the Houston Astros as part of the FanSided network at Climbing Tal’s Hill. Reach him on Twitter at @ray_kuhn_28 or via email at raykuhn57@gmail.com as he is always interested in talking or writing about our great game. 

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between.

