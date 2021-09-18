Predicting The 2021 Baseball Award Winners

Jacob deGrom answers questionsDan Schlossberg

By Dan Schlossberg

Like the teams themselves, players seldom repeat sensational seasons from the previous year.

That being said, there should be a whole new flock of winners when individual awards for this season are announced after the World Series.

Here’s a look at the most likely recipients:

American League

MVP — Although voting writers usually prefer players from winning teams, Shohei Ohtani (Angels) will be an exception to that rule. The only two-position player in the majors, he’s already wrapped up Most Valuable Player honors and could even contend for the Cy Young Award trophy. His primary challenger will be Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. of the suddenly-surging Toronto Blue Jays — especially if they reach the playoffs.

Cy Young Award — If he pitches well over the last few weeks, pre-season favorite Gerrit Cole (Yankees) will wind up with the hardware though Toronto teammates Robbie Ray and Hyun Jin Ryu could challenge with a late rush.

Rookie Of The Year — Even though he hit 10 home runs in the 2020 postseason, Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena, who retained his rookie status for this season, continues to be a driving force for the Rays. His main challengers are teammate Wander Franco, who lived up to his advance billing; Houston pitcher Luis Garcia; and sluggers Adolis Garcia (Rangers), Bobby Dalbec (Red Sox), Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles), and Akil Baddoo (Tigers), who is a lot better than his surname sounds.

Manager Of The Year — Kevin Cash deserves this prize for keeping the budget-conscious Tampa Bay Rays at the top of the highly competitive American League East. But don’t count out Tony La Russa, at 76 the oldest manager in the majors, who’s 40 years older than his oldest player on the Chicago White Sox. Dusty Baker, also in his 70s, has worked wonders with the scandal-tainted Houston Astros in the AL West and, like La Russa, has won this award several times before.

Comeback Of The Year — Give this one to Baltimore’s Trey Mancini, who missed all of 2020 while undergoing treatment for cancer. Also deserving of votes are Mitch Haniger, who returned with a bang to the lineup of the Seattle Mariners, and Houston’s Jordan Alvarez.

National League

MVP — With Fernando Tatis, Jr. poised to lead the league in both home runs and stolen bases, the San Diego shortstop should bag the first of many MVP trophies. But don’t count out Freddie Freeman, who won it last year, or Atlanta teammates Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, or even Adam Duvall — a feared September slugger. Former MVP Bryce Harper will get votes too even if his Phillies fall short.

Cy Young Award — Since Jacob deGrom hardly pitched over the second half, his third trophy will have to wait ‘til next year. That leaves Los Angeles stalwarts Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, and Max Scherzer as the chief contenders now that Philadelphia strikeout whiz Zack Wheeler has done a slight late-season fade. Don’t rule out Adam Wainwright, who may be 40 but is enjoying a strong finish.

Rookie Of The Year — The Miami Marlins might finish last this year after making the postseason in the virus-shortened 2020 campaign but left-handed starter Trevor Rogers should waltz home with freshman honors in a close race with Atlanta’s Ian Anderson, like Arozarena a post-season star last fall. If not for Anderson’s shoulder problems, he probably would be a clear pick. Also in the running are Cubs corner infielders Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom.

Manager Of The Year — Fired by the Phillies but feted in San Francisco, Gabe Kapler of the Giants is an easy choice. He molded a team of retreads into a juggernaut that has baseball’s best record. Atlanta’s Brian Snitker will poll lots of votes if he wins his fourth straight title in an injury-riddled season. David Bell has Cincinnati bidding for a surprise wild-card spot and will also have some supporters.

Comeback Of The Year -- Buster Posey, who opted out of 2020 because of COVID concerns, returned to his All-Star form, sparking San Francisco to a superlative season. The star catcher may not have too much competition beyond Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto, who had a miserable 2020 campaign.

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is an editor for HERE’S THE PITCH and a writer for forbes.com, Latino Sports, Ball Nine, Sports Collectors Digest, and USA TODAY Sports Weekly. His e.mail is ballator@gmail.com.

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

