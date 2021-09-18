Baseball Bobblehead Collection Keeps On Growing

Bobblehead collection Kevin Braun

By Kevin Braun

The phrase “eating us out of house and home” has become part of the vernacular, most often in reference to teenagers with a voracious appetite.



“Collecting us out of house and home” is a less common expression, but it comes close to accurately describing my hobby as a hunter and gatherer of bobbleheads.



Sometimes referred to as bobblehead dolls and other times as “nodders,” these collectibles have been around for decades.

Early bobbleheads were generic; most bore the name of a team rather than an individual player, and the designs were very similar. About the only thing that changed might be the color, based on the team’s uniform. In recent years, they have become much more individualized to the player and focused on themes (such as “Star Wars” or “Game of Thrones”), personal or team milestones or anniversaries.

My bobblehead collection is closing in on 80, and I’ve already filled one large curio cabinet and a smaller one. I found the small one at an estate sale, and when it became apparent I’d need more space, my dear wife bought me a large one as a Valentine’s present a few years ago. But both of those are bursting at the seams, so once again I’m looking for another display case.



My collection is almost exclusively baseball, although I do have a few outliers, including Gus Fring and Hector Salamanca (complete with bell) from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” fame. Plus, there’s one I picked up on vacation in Iceland—a puffin wearing a Viking helmet. Just this week, a friend gave me a bobblehead of hot-dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut as a retirement gift.



My infatuation with bobbleheads started innocently enough in 2009, while we were visiting family in Florida. My wife’s cousin’s husband took my two sons and me to a Jacksonville Suns game, and the gate giveaway was a bobblehead of Clayton Kershaw in a Suns uniform (they were a Dodgers farm team). I kept that bobblehead almost 10 years before trading it to a collector in California in a package deal—I got Sandy Koufax and Vin Scully. My now-grown sons, who have not caught the collecting bug from their father, each sold their Kershaw bobblehead on eBay.



We live outside Atlanta, so most of my collection is Braves bobbleheads. That includes seven different ones of Hank Aaron (well, two are statues, but I count them nonetheless) and five of Chipper Jones (including one that plays his walk-up music, “Crazy Train,” by Ozzy Osbourne).



We also live close to the stadium of the Gwinnett Stripers (formerly the Gwinnett Braves), the Atlanta Braves’ AAA affiliate, which does its own giveaways. Those are just as popular with collectors as the giveaways at MLB stadiums.



I don’t really have a favorite, but the one that’s front and center on the top row of the large cabinet is the “Sid Bream Slides” bobblehead, a 2012 gate giveaway commemorating the slow-footed first baseman’s slide across home plate to win the 1992 National League Championship Series for the Braves over the Pittsburgh Pirates. That bobblehead also includes a lunging Pirates catcher Mike Lavalliere and umpire Randy Marsh giving the “safe” sign.



I also have given prominent real estate to a recent acquisition—a bobblehead of Eddie Gaedel, the little person hired by Bill Veeck whose entire career consisted of one at-bat in 1951 with the St. Louis Browns, a walk.



I’ve been able to expand my collection without attending a ton of games. A friend told me about Facebook pages where Braves bobblehead collectors congregate, so I’ve made some trades through there. A few years ago, I even won a bobblehead commemorating Ken Griffey Jr.’s 500th home run from the website stadiumgiveawayexchange.com. Some were gifts from friends who know about my interest. Others were estate sale acquisitions.



Bobbleheads are a popular collectible, and I’d guess that every MLB team gives away its share. Fans start lining up long before the stadium gates open to ensure they receive one, because the supply is always limited. Some teams dole out fewer bobbleheads than others; the Braves cap it at 15,000, which is down from a few years ago.



It’s on my bucket list to attend a game at every MLB stadium, and some of those visits have coincided with bobblehead giveaways. Anyone in the market for bobbleheads of “Sluggerrr,” the Kansas City Royals mascot; Billy the Marlin or the Queen City Sluggers, featuring the Cincinnati Reds’ top three single-season home run leaders? You can reach me at the email address below.



The main reason my bobbleheads take up so much space is that I keep them in their original boxes. I know that’s a weird quirk, but I believe it keeps their value higher. And I can still enjoy looking at them, although that’s harder with the minor-league bobbleheads, which come in plain, white boxes.



I’ve started selling off some bobbleheads, so we won’t really need to move to accommodate the collection. But I may offset those subtractions by additions I hope to make at a stop I recently added to my bucket list: A pilgrimage to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. Maybe I can combine the trip with a Brewers bobblehead giveaway. I’d really like that talking Bob Uecker bobblehead they’re giving away Sept. 26.

Kevin Braun, who lives in Stone Mountain, Ga., recently retired after a 45-year career in newspapers and magazines. He looks forward to having more opportunities to write about baseball. He can be reached at 76orangedad@gmail.com.

