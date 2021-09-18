Baseball Bobblehead Collection Keeps On Growing

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1gvs_0c0OaIuI00
Bobblehead collectionKevin Braun

By Kevin Braun

The phrase “eating us out of house and home” has become part of the vernacular, most often in reference to teenagers with a voracious appetite.

“Collecting us out of house and home” is a less common expression, but it comes close to accurately describing my hobby as a hunter and gatherer of bobbleheads.

Sometimes referred to as bobblehead dolls and other times as “nodders,” these collectibles have been around for decades.

Early bobbleheads were generic; most bore the name of a team rather than an individual player, and the designs were very similar. About the only thing that changed might be the color, based on the team’s uniform. In recent years, they have become much more individualized to the player and focused on themes (such as “Star Wars” or “Game of Thrones”), personal or team milestones or anniversaries.

My bobblehead collection is closing in on 80, and I’ve already filled one large curio cabinet and a smaller one. I found the small one at an estate sale, and when it became apparent I’d need more space, my dear wife bought me a large one as a Valentine’s present a few years ago. But both of those are bursting at the seams, so once again I’m looking for another display case.

My collection is almost exclusively baseball, although I do have a few outliers, including Gus Fring and Hector Salamanca (complete with bell) from “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” fame. Plus, there’s one I picked up on vacation in Iceland—a puffin wearing a Viking helmet. Just this week, a friend gave me a bobblehead of hot-dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut as a retirement gift.

My infatuation with bobbleheads started innocently enough in 2009, while we were visiting family in Florida. My wife’s cousin’s husband took my two sons and me to a Jacksonville Suns game, and the gate giveaway was a bobblehead of Clayton Kershaw in a Suns uniform (they were a Dodgers farm team). I kept that bobblehead almost 10 years before trading it to a collector in California in a package deal—I got Sandy Koufax and Vin Scully. My now-grown sons, who have not caught the collecting bug from their father, each sold their Kershaw bobblehead on eBay.

We live outside Atlanta, so most of my collection is Braves bobbleheads. That includes seven different ones of Hank Aaron (well, two are statues, but I count them nonetheless) and five of Chipper Jones (including one that plays his walk-up music, “Crazy Train,” by Ozzy Osbourne).

We also live close to the stadium of the Gwinnett Stripers (formerly the Gwinnett Braves), the Atlanta Braves’ AAA affiliate, which does its own giveaways. Those are just as popular with collectors as the giveaways at MLB stadiums.

I don’t really have a favorite, but the one that’s front and center on the top row of the large cabinet is the “Sid Bream Slides” bobblehead, a 2012 gate giveaway commemorating the slow-footed first baseman’s slide across home plate to win the 1992 National League Championship Series for the Braves over the Pittsburgh Pirates. That bobblehead also includes a lunging Pirates catcher Mike Lavalliere and umpire Randy Marsh giving the “safe” sign.

I also have given prominent real estate to a recent acquisition—a bobblehead of Eddie Gaedel, the little person hired by Bill Veeck whose entire career consisted of one at-bat in 1951 with the St. Louis Browns, a walk.

I’ve been able to expand my collection without attending a ton of games. A friend told me about Facebook pages where Braves bobblehead collectors congregate, so I’ve made some trades through there. A few years ago, I even won a bobblehead commemorating Ken Griffey Jr.’s 500th home run from the website stadiumgiveawayexchange.com. Some were gifts from friends who know about my interest. Others were estate sale acquisitions.

Bobbleheads are a popular collectible, and I’d guess that every MLB team gives away its share. Fans start lining up long before the stadium gates open to ensure they receive one, because the supply is always limited. Some teams dole out fewer bobbleheads than others; the Braves cap it at 15,000, which is down from a few years ago.

It’s on my bucket list to attend a game at every MLB stadium, and some of those visits have coincided with bobblehead giveaways. Anyone in the market for bobbleheads of “Sluggerrr,” the Kansas City Royals mascot; Billy the Marlin or the Queen City Sluggers, featuring the Cincinnati Reds’ top three single-season home run leaders? You can reach me at the email address below.

The main reason my bobbleheads take up so much space is that I keep them in their original boxes. I know that’s a weird quirk, but I believe it keeps their value higher. And I can still enjoy looking at them, although that’s harder with the minor-league bobbleheads, which come in plain, white boxes.

I’ve started selling off some bobbleheads, so we won’t really need to move to accommodate the collection. But I may offset those subtractions by additions I hope to make at a stop I recently added to my bucket list: A pilgrimage to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. Maybe I can combine the trip with a Brewers bobblehead giveaway. I’d really like that talking Bob Uecker bobblehead they’re giving away Sept. 26.

Kevin Braun, who lives in Stone Mountain, Ga., recently retired after a 45-year career in newspapers and magazines. He looks forward to having more opportunities to write about baseball. He can be reached at 76orangedad@gmail.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
114 followers

More from IBWAA

Unpredictability Makes Betting On Baseball A High Risk

Pete Rose will be forever tied to betting on baseball.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Here in Las Vegas, where I am attending an annual travel convention called IPW (short for International Pow Wow), sportsbooks dominate every casino.

Read full story

The Oakland A’s Are Sputtering To The Finish Line – On The Field And In The Stands

The Oakland Athletics will almost certainly be watching the playoffs vice participating in them.Oakland Athletics - Public Domain. The eulogy for this season of Oakland A’s baseball, of course, cannot be written until it is over. However, the story of the attendance numbers can be told with just a weekend set with the Astros left before a season-closing road trip.

Read full story

For The Second Straight Year, The Australian Baseball League Is In Trouble

After barely getting through a 2020-21 season ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like the Australian Baseball League faces a similar set of problems for the 2021-22 season.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Dismantling The 2016 Chicago Cubs

The look on Anthony Rizzo’s face after the final out of the 2016 World Series says it all.Arturo Pardavila III - Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. For a fanbase that slogged through a 108-year drought to celebrate a World Series championship, expecting multiple titles in a tight window seemed implausible. With the Ricketts family’s deep pockets and Theo Epstein’s steady hand and calm demeanor driving the franchise’s modernization, that goal seemed attainable. Together they constructed a core of dynamic, fan-friendly players destined to dazzle the Wrigley Field faithful for the next decade. But five years later, Chicago Cubs fans cling to memories of a rainy evening in Cleveland as they watch the stars from 2016 fight for postseason berths donning different uniforms.

Read full story

Predicting The 2021 Baseball Award Winners

Like the teams themselves, players seldom repeat sensational seasons from the previous year. That being said, there should be a whole new flock of winners when individual awards for this season are announced after the World Series.

Read full story

Misbehaving Bauer, Ozuna Face Major Career Roadblocks

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers is on administrative leave through the end of this season.Eric Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. What a difference a year makes. During the virus-shortened 2020 baseball season, Trevor Bauer not only won the National League’s Cy Young Award but also landed a three-year, $102 million contract to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Read full story

Baseball Pension Tension

David Clyde was rushed to the majors as a teenager.Public domain. Hundreds of MLB players whose careers were short got the shaft in pension plan re-alignment. If you’re a former major league baseball player whose career extended past or began after 1980, you have it made even if you had nothing but the proverbial cup of coffee. All you needed from there was 43 days worth of time in the Show, and you vested for a major league pension.

Read full story

Just How Long, Exactly, Should An MLB Game Be?

On Sept. 9, I tweeted out a brief note about how the 1921 Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Boston Braves, 2-0, in a game that lasted just one hour and nine minutes. Even by 1921 standards, this was a short game, and I thought it worth noting. Most respondents replied with a variation of, “Wow! The good old days!”

Read full story

Why Dodgers Benched ‘19 MVP Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger has struggled since winning National League MVP honors in 2019.Ian D'Andrea, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. If the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t reach the World Series again, there will be lots of blame to share.

Read full story
3 comments

The Joy of Catching a Foul Ball

Fans in Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park get their fair share of foul balls.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. A happy birthday to Zack Hample, who turns 44 years old on September 14th. Hample, of course, is famous for collecting more than 11,000 baseballs at various ballparks over the years. He turned his hobby into something of a career. He has written a book, has a YouTube channel, and sells merchandise on his website.

Read full story

Five Big September Collapses In Recent Baseball History

Even finishing their schedule at Turner Field, then their home park, didn't help the 2011 Braves.Bbqsauce13, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 3.0. As we head into the final month of the season, there are still plenty of teams with a chance to play October baseball. There are also teams that may think they have a comfortable lead, but we've seen the game is unpredictable.

Read full story

Toronto Blue Jays Bury All Comers

At 22, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is making a serious run at a Triple Crown.All-Pro Reels, Crative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. If anybody is cleaning up in Major League Baseball lately, it has to be the Toronto Blue Jays.

Read full story

Negativity Kills Sports (Baseball Too)

Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, and Lee Smith at the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame roundtable.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. As fellow IBWAA member Jason Takefman (a former co-host of the weekly “Baseball Writers: The IBWAA Podcast”) would say, “It’s great to see the passion of sports fans for so many different teams. It’s great for the game.”

Read full story

NL Executive Of The Year: a Lock For Alex Anthopoulos

Alex Anthopoulos, now with the Braves, hugs Munenori Kawasaki in this 2015 photo.Keith Allison, Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 2.0. Over the next several weeks, baseball pundits will be pondering the possibilities for postseason awards. There will be considerable hemming and hawing over the Most Valuable Players, Cy Young Award winners, Rookies of the Year, Comeback Players of the Year, and Managers of the Year.

Read full story

Another Look at the Jonah Keri Situation

The Montreal Expos are gone but dirty memories linger north of the border.Eric Molina, Creative Commons Attribution. It has been over two years since former sportswriter Jonah Keri was arrested and charged with multiple counts of domestic assault. The news sent shockwaves throughout the baseball community: a widely beloved and respected journalist was credibly accused of assaulting his spouse. As time passed, the number of charges against him grew, and more details were revealed about multiple incidents encompassing abuse, assault, and threats of physical harm.

Read full story
New York City, NY

September 11, 2001 Was a Tough Day For Baseball

Hall of Famer Mike Piazza hit the decisive home run for New York in the first game back after 9/11.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Tomorrow is not only September 11 but the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took down four planes, two World Trade Center towers, and a piece of the Pentagon.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Steven Brault Might Be MLB’s Only Three-Way Player: He Pitches, Hits, and Sings

In Major League Baseball today, Shohei Ohtani is often called a “two-way” player because he both hits and pitches extremely well. But over in Pittsburgh, there is a pitcher on the Pirates’ roster named Steven Brault who could make a claim to be MLB’s first “three-way” player.

Read full story
Louisiana State

There's Nothing Slight About Louisiana's Little Leaguers

Louisiana gave it's all in the 2021 Little League World SeriesRuhrfisch - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. It’s been three years since there was a professional baseball game in the state of Louisiana. Wikipedia lists well over one hundred professional baseball teams who once called the Pelican State home, but since the New Orleans Baby Cakes decamped for Wichita, Kansas, after the 2018 season, there has not been professional baseball in the state. Since then, Louisiana’s Little Leaguers have been carrying the torch for the state’s baseball tradition, a burden the young athletes did not ask for, but one they have carried comfortably.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Someone Forgot To Tell The Cubs To Tank

Frank Schwindel Is Leading The Cubs During Their Six-Game Winning StreakDesposito122 - Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0. It was the worst of times. The walls came crashing down. In the blink of an eye, 75 percent of the Chicago Cubs “core four” were shipped out to the east and west coasts. Just like that, it was the end of an era, and for longstanding Cubs fans, it was time to bear down and grit their teeth as they prepared for the tanking that was to commence.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy