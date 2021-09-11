NL Executive Of The Year: a Lock For Alex Anthopoulos

Alex Anthopoulos, now with the Braves, hugs Munenori Kawasaki in this 2015 photo. Keith Allison, Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 2.0

By Dan Schlossberg

Over the next several weeks, baseball pundits will be pondering the possibilities for postseason awards. There will be considerable hemming and hawing over the Most Valuable Players, Cy Young Award winners, Rookies of the Year, Comeback Players of the Year, and Managers of the Year.

With the singular exception of Shohei Ohtani, who is already dusting off shelf space for his American League MVP trophy, only one other award is a hands-down lock.

Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves should be a unanimous pick for National League Executive of the Year.

For most of the first four months, his team lost more than it won and was universally discarded in its bid for a fourth straight NL East title.

It had almost as many disasters as the Titanic, losing corner outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna, Jr., catcher Travis d’Arnaud, and breakout starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa not for weeks but for months. In addition, center-fielders Cristian Pache and Ender Inciarte flamed out early, leaving the vital post to journeyman Guillermo Heredia.

Instead of throwing in the towel, however, Anthopoulos hiked up his pants and patched up the cracks — adding more players and filling his holes better than any of his 29 colleagues.

In the two weeks that followed Acuna’s injury two days before the All-Star break, he added outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, and Eddie Rosario; veteran catcher Stephen Vogt; and closer Richard Rodriguez, who represented the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Midsummer Classic.

Although Vogt hardly hit his weight, the other five caught fire the minute they got to Atlanta. It was Sherman’s March in reverse — this time, the Atlantas were doing the burning.

No matter where the Braves finish, his handiwork deserves recognition.

Swallowing his pride, he traded for Duvall, the only one of eight arbitration-eligible players he non-tendered last fall. Pederson, Soler, and Rosario all came in fire sales — from the Cubs, Royals, and Indians, respectively. Rosario was even on the IL at the time.

In all those moves, Anthopoulos yielded only one player with future potential: right-handed starting pitcher Bryse Wilson, who had a few bright moments in the Atlanta sunshine. Whatever Wilson does for Pittsburgh, already pales in comparison to what Rodriguez has done since arriving in Dixie.

Chances are that he’ll soon become the club’s closer, supplanting erratic southpaw Will Smith. Rodriguez is also under club control until 2023, a year longer than Smith.

Although the Braves stumbled badly on a road trip that took them through Los Angeles and Denver, the fact remains that they rebounded from a July deficit of 7 1/2 games to a first-place lead of five. It was shrinking again by Labor Day but first place is first place — especially when both rivals are on the schedule for Truist Park games the last week of the season.

Twenty years younger than manager Brian Snitker, a 65-year-old lifer in the Atlanta system, Anthopoulos has autonomy in addition to audacity. His teams in Toronto and Los Angeles have been in the playoffs every year since 2013 and he has no intention of ending that streak now.

We’ll be hearing his name long after this season is history.

HERE’S THE PITCH weekend editor Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ also writes baseball for Latino Sports, forbes.com, Ball Nine, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest. His e.mail is ballauthor@gmail.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.