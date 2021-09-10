New York City, NY

September 11, 2001 Was a Tough Day For Baseball

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFdBO_0bs7bYhJ00
Hall of Famer Mike Piazza hit the decisive home run for New York in the first game back after 9/11.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA

By Dan Schlossberg

Tomorrow is not only September 11 but the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took down four planes, two World Trade Center towers, and a piece of the Pentagon.

The impact was immediate — both upon the country, the New York/New Jersey region closest to Ground Zero, and upon the baseball world.

America’s National Game shut down for a week, pushing its postseason schedule into November for the first time.

People of all political and religious persuasions came together in an air of solidarity that superseded the usual hostility.

Even on the diamond, players came together.

In the first game played in New York after the week-long delay, Mike Piazza hit a two-run, eighth-inning home run that enabled the Mets to beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3.

After that game, Chipper Jones told writers in the Atlanta clubhouse that it was the only time in his career that he didn’t mind losing a game.

He said New York needed a win — anything to boost morale that had hit bottom in all corners of the country.

A month later, baseball gave America another psychological lift when President George W. Bush threw out the first ball at the World Series in Yankee Stadium.

Politics aside, that was an act of bravery we have never witnessed from another president. After practicing his throwing in the bowels of the fabled ballpark, Bush strode to the mound in a Yankees jacket and delivered a perfect strike.

Unknown to the millions who watched on television, one of the umpires on the field with him was actually a heavily-armed Secret Service agent.

Both life and baseball would never be normal again but both would continue, just as they did when Franklin D. Roosevelt wrote his famous “Green Light” letter of 1942, saying baseball should continue as a national morale booster — even though most of its best players would trade their jerseys for military fatigues over the next four years.

I attended both games — the Piazza game and the Bush game — and must confess that I was nervous as a fan. Nobody knew whether the massive security plans for both events would be sufficient or whether the terrorists who pulled off 9/11 with impunity would try again with a bigger audience watching.

That great unknown still exists, especially with tomorrow’s anniversary and the all-too-fresh attack on U.S. troops departing from Afghanistan.

Baseball is there to take our minds off such things, at least for a few hours at a time.

As Bill Veeck once said, “The game should be savored and not gulped.”

In times that remain difficult and uncertain for a variety of reasons, that statement could not be more on point.

In concocting the 2021 schedule, MLB managed to think ahead — and schedule the Mets to host the Yankees at CitiField on that somber day.

Former AP newsman Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ is weekend editor of Here’s The Pitch and baseball writer for forbes.com, USA TODAY Sports Weekly, Sports Collectors Digest, Ball Nine, and Latino Sports. The author of 38 baseball books, Dan can be reached at ballauthor@gmail.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
113 followers

More from IBWAA

Predicting The 2021 Baseball Award Winners

Like the teams themselves, players seldom repeat sensational seasons from the previous year. That being said, there should be a whole new flock of winners when individual awards for this season are announced after the World Series.

Read full story

Baseball Bobblehead Collection Keeps On Growing

The phrase “eating us out of house and home” has become part of the vernacular, most often in reference to teenagers with a voracious appetite. “Collecting us out of house and home” is a less common expression, but it comes close to accurately describing my hobby as a hunter and gatherer of bobbleheads.

Read full story

Misbehaving Bauer, Ozuna Face Major Career Roadblocks

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers is on administrative leave through the end of this season.Eric Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. What a difference a year makes. During the virus-shortened 2020 baseball season, Trevor Bauer not only won the National League’s Cy Young Award but also landed a three-year, $102 million contract to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Read full story

Baseball Pension Tension

David Clyde was rushed to the majors as a teenager.Public domain. Hundreds of MLB players whose careers were short got the shaft in pension plan re-alignment. If you’re a former major league baseball player whose career extended past or began after 1980, you have it made even if you had nothing but the proverbial cup of coffee. All you needed from there was 43 days worth of time in the Show, and you vested for a major league pension.

Read full story

Just How Long, Exactly, Should An MLB Game Be?

On Sept. 9, I tweeted out a brief note about how the 1921 Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Boston Braves, 2-0, in a game that lasted just one hour and nine minutes. Even by 1921 standards, this was a short game, and I thought it worth noting. Most respondents replied with a variation of, “Wow! The good old days!”

Read full story

Why Dodgers Benched ‘19 MVP Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger has struggled since winning National League MVP honors in 2019.Ian D'Andrea, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. If the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t reach the World Series again, there will be lots of blame to share.

Read full story
3 comments

The Joy of Catching a Foul Ball

Fans in Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park get their fair share of foul balls.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. A happy birthday to Zack Hample, who turns 44 years old on September 14th. Hample, of course, is famous for collecting more than 11,000 baseballs at various ballparks over the years. He turned his hobby into something of a career. He has written a book, has a YouTube channel, and sells merchandise on his website.

Read full story

Five Big September Collapses In Recent Baseball History

Even finishing their schedule at Turner Field, then their home park, didn't help the 2011 Braves.Bbqsauce13, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 3.0. As we head into the final month of the season, there are still plenty of teams with a chance to play October baseball. There are also teams that may think they have a comfortable lead, but we've seen the game is unpredictable.

Read full story

Toronto Blue Jays Bury All Comers

At 22, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is making a serious run at a Triple Crown.All-Pro Reels, Crative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. If anybody is cleaning up in Major League Baseball lately, it has to be the Toronto Blue Jays.

Read full story

Negativity Kills Sports (Baseball Too)

Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, and Lee Smith at the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame roundtable.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. As fellow IBWAA member Jason Takefman (a former co-host of the weekly “Baseball Writers: The IBWAA Podcast”) would say, “It’s great to see the passion of sports fans for so many different teams. It’s great for the game.”

Read full story

NL Executive Of The Year: a Lock For Alex Anthopoulos

Alex Anthopoulos, now with the Braves, hugs Munenori Kawasaki in this 2015 photo.Keith Allison, Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 2.0. Over the next several weeks, baseball pundits will be pondering the possibilities for postseason awards. There will be considerable hemming and hawing over the Most Valuable Players, Cy Young Award winners, Rookies of the Year, Comeback Players of the Year, and Managers of the Year.

Read full story

Another Look at the Jonah Keri Situation

The Montreal Expos are gone but dirty memories linger north of the border.Eric Molina, Creative Commons Attribution. It has been over two years since former sportswriter Jonah Keri was arrested and charged with multiple counts of domestic assault. The news sent shockwaves throughout the baseball community: a widely beloved and respected journalist was credibly accused of assaulting his spouse. As time passed, the number of charges against him grew, and more details were revealed about multiple incidents encompassing abuse, assault, and threats of physical harm.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Steven Brault Might Be MLB’s Only Three-Way Player: He Pitches, Hits, and Sings

In Major League Baseball today, Shohei Ohtani is often called a “two-way” player because he both hits and pitches extremely well. But over in Pittsburgh, there is a pitcher on the Pirates’ roster named Steven Brault who could make a claim to be MLB’s first “three-way” player.

Read full story
Louisiana State

There's Nothing Slight About Louisiana's Little Leaguers

Louisiana gave it's all in the 2021 Little League World SeriesRuhrfisch - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. It’s been three years since there was a professional baseball game in the state of Louisiana. Wikipedia lists well over one hundred professional baseball teams who once called the Pelican State home, but since the New Orleans Baby Cakes decamped for Wichita, Kansas, after the 2018 season, there has not been professional baseball in the state. Since then, Louisiana’s Little Leaguers have been carrying the torch for the state’s baseball tradition, a burden the young athletes did not ask for, but one they have carried comfortably.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Someone Forgot To Tell The Cubs To Tank

Frank Schwindel Is Leading The Cubs During Their Six-Game Winning StreakDesposito122 - Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0. It was the worst of times. The walls came crashing down. In the blink of an eye, 75 percent of the Chicago Cubs “core four” were shipped out to the east and west coasts. Just like that, it was the end of an era, and for longstanding Cubs fans, it was time to bear down and grit their teeth as they prepared for the tanking that was to commence.

Read full story

Last-Minute Thoughts From The New Cooperstown Inductees

Derek Jeter heads this year's four-man Baseball Hall of Fame induction class.Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. The three living members of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 gathered for separate media Zoom calls Thursday and provided a variety of surprising comments.

Read full story

Atrocious Atlanta Bullpen Sabotages Team’s Title Drive

Braves manager Brian Snitker has a big bullpen problem.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. What a difference a year makes. Last year, the Atlanta Braves went 27-0 in games they were leading after seven innings.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Labor Day Standings Don’t Guarantee Anything

Bobby Thomson cradles the bat that won the 1951 pennant for the New York Giants.United Press. Teams in first place on Labor Day don’t always wind up there. That’s especially true in an era where second-place teams can make the playoffs too, with 10 of the 30 clubs eligible to keep playing into October.

Read full story

The Greatest Pitching Performance In Little League World Series History

For many of us, baseball is the source of our first heroes, whether they were the ones passed down from our fathers -- Lou Gehrig was the early idol of my similarly quiet, lead-by-example father -- or the ones we had seen on television or up close or those whose names and numbers jumped off the sports pages and whose images and numbers exploded from every pack of baseball cards.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy