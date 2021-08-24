Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Orioles Can’t Buy A Win

IBWAA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8HGy_0bak5Cbs00
Baltimore Orioles Fans Try To Dance The Pain AwayKeith Allison - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

By Tyler Maher

One of the great things about baseball is that because there are so many games, even the bad teams still win a lot of them. A team can be absolutely dreadful and still end up with around 50 or 60 victories, which is a lot of wins! Especially compared to other sports, where the worst NFL teams might win only one or two games (if any), while the worst NBA and NHL teams are lucky to win 20. Football teams can go months without winning games, but thankfully that doesn’t happen in baseball.

Unless you’re the Baltimore Orioles, however, who haven’t won a game in three weeks. Their last win came on August 2, a 7-1 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles were playing well at the time, having won 10 of their last 15.

Their promising start to the second half quickly evaporated, however, as they’ve completely collapsed during the dog days of August. They lost the next two games against the Yankees, getting blown out both times to end their road trip on a down note. Returning to Camden Yards following an off day didn’t help, as they allowed 31 runs to the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game sweep. Another off-day didn’t stop the bleeding, either, as they were swept again by a mediocre Detroit Tigers squad.

Their struggles followed them on the road, where the slumping Boston Red Sox demolished them in three straight. Then they had to fly down to Tampa Bay, where they lost four in a row. 

Baltimore is back home now, but the results have been the same. This weekend, the Orioles played better but still lost three straight against the Atlanta Braves, enduring their fifth consecutive series sweep.

For those of you keeping score at home, that’s 18 consecutive losses. Not only is that the longest skid of the season for any team, but it’s also the longest losing streak in the majors since 2005, when the Kansas City Royals lost 19 straight. 

When the game is designed to limit such extreme stretches, how does a baseball team lose 18 in a row? For starters, the Orioles are not very good at baseball. They were already 29 games below .500 when their streak began, and they now own the worst record in baseball at 38-85. Barring an incredible finish, they’ll end up with well over 100 losses for the third time in four years.

It also hasn’t helped that most of Baltimore’s recent games have come against formidable competition. Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League, while Boston and New York aren’t far behind them. Atlanta is leading the NL East at the moment, and even Detroit has played much better than expected. The Orioles have been clearly overmatched on the field, which explains why 17 of their losses have been by multiple runs.

However, the main reason for Baltimore’s slide is that both their offense and pitching have fallen apart simultaneously. Their pitching staff has completely imploded, surrendering 149 runs during the streak – an average of 8.3 runs per game. They’ve allowed double-digit runs six times during that span and at least five runs in every game but two.

Simply put, Orioles pitchers haven’t been keeping their team in the game. Their struggles have also occurred alongside a prolonged cold spell for the lineup, which has produced just 47 runs during the losing streak – an average of 2.6 per game. Baltimore’s offense has been shut down on a nightly basis, scoring more than four runs just twice during the streak. As wise sports analyst John Madden once said, you can’t win if you don’t score. 

Thankfully for the Orioles, they’re off today and even the worst teams can’t lose on an off day. They’ll look to regroup against the Los Angeles Angels, who have also been scuffling lately. Perhaps Baltimore’s lineup will bounce back against LA’s miserable pitching staff, and their pitchers should have a much easier time against a depleted Halos lineup that’s still missing Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

The Orioles should be able to win at least one game during that series. If they do, I hope they celebrate like they just won the World Series.

Tyler is a content editor for The Game Day who is glad he’s not an Orioles fan. You can reach him via email at tylermaher@comcast.net.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

New York, NY
94 followers

More from IBWAA

Last-Minute Thoughts From The New Cooperstown Inductees

Derek Jeter heads this year's four-man Baseball Hall of Fame induction class.Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. The three living members of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 gathered for separate media Zoom calls Thursday and provided a variety of surprising comments.

Read full story

Atrocious Atlanta Bullpen Sabotages Team’s Title Drive

Braves manager Brian Snitker has a big bullpen problem.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. What a difference a year makes. Last year, the Atlanta Braves went 27-0 in games they were leading after seven innings.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Labor Day Standings Don’t Guarantee Anything

Bobby Thomson cradles the bat that won the 1951 pennant for the New York Giants.United Press. Teams in first place on Labor Day don’t always wind up there. That’s especially true in an era where second-place teams can make the playoffs too, with 10 of the 30 clubs eligible to keep playing into October.

Read full story

The Greatest Pitching Performance In Little League World Series History

For many of us, baseball is the source of our first heroes, whether they were the ones passed down from our fathers -- Lou Gehrig was the early idol of my similarly quiet, lead-by-example father -- or the ones we had seen on television or up close or those whose names and numbers jumped off the sports pages and whose images and numbers exploded from every pack of baseball cards.

Read full story

The Perfect Postseason For 2022 And Beyond

The Phillies, bidding for the 2021 NL East crown, have not topped .500 since 2011.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball are looking to expand the postseason to 14 teams in the next collective bargaining agreement.

Read full story

Baseball Has Some Incredibly Bad Ballclubs

The trade of pitching ace Max Scherzer made Washington a weak ballclub.David from Washington, DC, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. There are some really bad teams in Major League Baseball. But not all of them are in that category by accident.

Read full story

The MLB Players Association is Already Losing the Next Negotiations

Union chief Tony Clark (left) and Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (right) join Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend in announcing 2016 Ft. Bragg gameStaff Sgt Jason Duhr. Negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association have barely even begun, but one side is already behind. The court of public opinion remains in session, ever ready to deliver its verdict.

Read full story

Game Faces Long Wait For Next 500 Home Run Club Member

Miggy Cabrera has reached 500 home runs -- but can anyone join him?Keith Allison, Creative Commons Attribution - ShareAlike 2.0. Now that Miguel Cabrera has swelled the 500 Club membership to 28, who’s next?

Read full story

A Young Reporter’s Memorable Experiences from the MLB Little League Classic

Nine-time All-Star Mike Trout proved a pleasant interview to a young reporter in Williamsport.Arturo Pardavila III, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The moment I found out that I was covering the MLB Little League Classic game in Williamsport, my first thought was, “I could meet and interview Shohei Ohtani!”

Read full story

Babe Ruth Could Hit Almost Any Pitcher ... Except Shucks Pruett

I know the first question most people are going to ask… Who was Shucks Pruett?. Hub “Shucks” Pruett was a left-handed pitcher who pitched in the Major Leagues from 1922 to 1924 with the St. Louis Browns, then again from 1927 to 1928 with the Philadelphia Phillies, and then again in 1930 with the New York Giants, and then finally in 1932 with the Boston Braves.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Russ White Names Best Of Expansion Senators

Frank Howard was the biggest slugger among the expansion Washington Senators.SABR, Wikimedia Creative Commons Share-Alike Attributes 2.0. My longtime friend and one of baseball's BEST sportswriters, Russ White, covered many of the Senators games in the 1960s when I was an usher at RFK Stadium and later a sportswriter at the beginning of my career after graduating from U. of Maryland.

Read full story
New York City, NY

What is Going on in Flushing?

The loss of pitching ace Jacob deGrom has crippled the Mets' NL East title drive.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Was it all just a Grand Illusion? Were you in fact just Fooling Yourself?

Read full story
Iowa State

Iowa’s Own Milo Hamilton Made a Name For Himself In the Booth

Milo Hamilton (left) and his son Muggs at Gallagher's Steakhouse in New York.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The late Milo Hamilton, a big-league broadcaster for eight teams over seven decades, would have loved all the hoopla over the Field of Dreams.

Read full story

Three Tales, One City

Wrigley Field's famous scoreboardDan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The 2021 season could have been the last hurrah for the core of the Chicago Cubs team that brought the organization its first World Series crown in 108 years.

Read full story

How Brett Gardner Became A "Phillie Killer"

Seeing Brett Gardner yank a line-drive home run into the cornfield during the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12 was a refreshing reminder that Gardner does indeed hit well against teams other than the Phillies. You could forgive Phillies fans for thinking he reserves his best for them alone. In a solid 14-year career, played entirely with the New York Yankees, Gardner has slashed .257/.342/.397 with 134 home runs in 5,614 at-bats, entering play on Aug. 17. Decent, but hardly Hall of Fame-type numbers. Against the Phillies, however, Gardner is the second coming of Babe Ruth. In 14 career games before this year, he slashed an amazing .386/.460/.750 with four home runs in just 44 at-bats. In four games in 2021, he has continued the onslaught.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Two Steps Forward And One Step Back - The New York Mets In 2021

The Mets sure could use their injured ace Jacob deGrom right about nowCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. When Steve Cohen came into agreement to purchase the New York Mets the second time around, it marked a season of jubilation in Flushing. Under the previous ownership group, Mets fans had become accustomed to a culture of consistent underperforming, financial restraint and public gaffes frequent enough to garner the now, ever-popular hashtag #LOLMets. However, with Cohen and his $14 billion fortune, a new future began brimming in Queens with much expectation that the franchise could be what the fanbase had always imagined it could be.

Read full story

Nolan Ryan Was a Master Of Good Timing

Nolan Ryan was 44 when he threw the last of his record seven no-hitters.Chuck Andersen, Wikimedia Commons Attribution 2.0. We’ve been hearing for years that baseball games take too long.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Taking a Bite Out Of ‘Dog Days of August’

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom won't work this month because of forearm tightness.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. As with any baseball terminology, “the Dog Days of August” symbolizes heat, humidity, and struggle – but with celestial origins.

Read full story
1 comments

Handicapping the NL East Title Chase

Defending National League MVP Freddie Freeman works out before a game in New York.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Before the start of the 2021 baseball season, most prognosticators agreed the best divisional title chase would take place in the National League East.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy