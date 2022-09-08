What Cristiano Ronaldo Did Behind The Scene To Help Manchester United

unsplash

Togetherness and victory are two things that goes together for a successful club. Manchester United became the center of attention concerning teamwork as they failed many times in the past. Yeah, the two disappointing games that started their season are now in the past, as a new vibe surrounds Old Trafford. Somehow, the main problem seemed to disappear all of a sudden, and the squad started becoming stronger game after games.

The Man Behind The Change

Actually, a coach should be given all the honor for a club success as he maintained his commanding role. Should the team have a bad season, he will get sacked, so if they re having a good season, deserves credit. However, in the Theater of Dreams, the new coach can do just little as a fight is needed. The Man who fought the board, and won was Cristiano Ronaldo. It was a tough fight start by September 2021, the month Cristiano arrived in Manchester. Nothing was ever the same since his arrival as many characters were exposed. Ole Gunnar was busy buying time, and egoistic player like Ronaldo was the last thing he wished.

Upping The Much Trampled Legacy, And Putting Trying Ole Gunnar To His Place

Ole Gunnar will never give the supporters his words, as he maintained a very low agenda in all his tenure. That is where the problem start, low agenda suddenly becomes highly disregarded. Supporters just want him gone as bad results kept creeping in. With this being a huge problem for the coach, he was rightly sacked. Making his rightful place being anywhere out of Manchester United.

Woodward Sent Packing

Had Cristiano Ronaldo stayed in Italy, the likes of Woodward and his company will remain in Old Trafford. Terminating Ed Woodward contract is the last thing the Glazers would do with a club that is not competing for anything. Now the Portuguese want trophies, and for every big club to change their fortunes, they need big overhaul. Woodward and co are just few to start with.

Training Dugout Renovated, And The Sudden Hush Of Signings

Training is the crucial part of a successful team, and Manchester United should not be an exemption. If being a great player will be of benefit, then calling out unfavorable dugout for renovation is a merit. Cristiano Ronaldo wish was granted, and that was just the start. By July, the reds are in pursuit of a Barcelona Midfielder, and an agreement was reported.

After weeks of stagnant transfer business, the Portuguese thought it is time to play mind games. He made it known that he is not impressed by the transfer business, and he is ready to leave. That is where the build started, August was a very busy month for John Mutough as he tabled six signings in response. The coach cannot be happier as 80% of his wish were granted including benching Harry Maguire.

With these, the Portuguese legend was impressed, and opt to stay. It is now clear, the club is ready to fight for something great. Something Cristiano will be proud of with a rich squad that pivot from 20th position to 5th within two weeks.