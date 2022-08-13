Music from the well known 1969 celebration to fill Hallowell Park as the Woodstock occasion returns

Ian Parodi

It has returned to the party in Maine this end of the week when the Hallowell Woodstock and Arts Festival returns following a 2 years break because of the pandemic.

Coordinated by the Hallowell Area Board of Trade, the occasion will incorporate a workmanship stroll with 28 expressions and specialties sellers. It will solely highlight music performed at the first 1969 occasion as a tribute to the renowned live event in Bethel, New York.

Ruth LaChance, the fellow benefactor of the occasion, expressed that in 2015 the thought came to her and her better half in the wake of conversing with their companion, Bob Collwell, who had recently gotten back from Quebec City. Collwell was stunned by the number of occasions occurring in the Canadian city on every day and week by week premise.

They chose to carry a comparable soul to Hallowell, however, at that point, Old Hallowell Day is praised yearly in July.

"We knew the first (Woodstock) in 1969 occurred on the third Saturday in August, so that was the date and we needed mid-August so the city could have a break after Old Hallowell Day and the midtown stores could refocus. ", Ruth LaChance said. "It truly has to do with the date, Bob (Collwell) and I love the music of that period."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cisC_0hFF1Xy900
Woodstock and Arts FestivalWikimedia

The music part of the celebration is coordinated by Collwell and will highlight around 25 performers who will make that big appearance at Granite City Park from 2:00 to 6:00 pm.

Albeit the occasion started before the pandemic, the "harmony, and love" subject that accompanies the possibility of Woodstock fits the message coordinators might want to send and that "fits the energy" of the city.

"We need to send the message of harmony to everybody - Democrats, Republicans, Independents, anything you are, everybody needs harmony regardless, nobody needs struggle," Ruth LaChance said.

Human expression and specialties part of the occasion will start Sunday around early afternoon and the music will start at 2 p.m. Ruth LaChance said there will be no food sellers since individuals are urged to eat at nearby cafés around.

