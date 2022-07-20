Billie Eilish already working on new songs for her album

Ian Parodi

It seems unbelievable, but it's been almost a year since Billie Eilish ended the wait for millions of her fans to release her second album, Happier than ever (2021). The pandemic affected her plans to release music earlier to pick up the baton from When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (2019). A situation he does not want to see repeated again.

And that is why, together with her inseparable brother Finneas, she has been photographed in the recording studio giving shape to the new songs that could be part of her third album. At the age of 20, the singer is a real creative volcano, and her musical torrent wants to find its natural outlet in elaborating a new LP.

That's the goal she recently acknowledged to Billboard magazine during an interview in the middle of her world tour: "I just want to keep enjoying the music we make. And so, I think I'm a bit of a procrastinator when it comes to work, especially when we're busy. In theory, I want to make a song and put out an album next year."

Billie Eilish would already have three albums on the market at the age of 21, which is within reach of very few people and even more so after having been on tour for long periods. In addition, the creative process for the soloist is always a bittersweet pill to swallow: "That means we have to do it, and it's complicated for me to make music. I don't want to do something I don't like, so I get scared, but I never want to stop creating the way we create and make music that touches people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xy50L_0glzFOHS00
Billie EilishWikimedia

The singer seems happy, excited, and above all, inspired and has fundamental support in her career as her brother Finneas who has also just released new music. There is no doubt that both artists can give free rein to their music despite their busy schedules.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago during a show in Manchester she presented a new song TV name, a beautiful ballad that sounds amazing in the broken and torn voice of the Californian singer. "What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love" said part of the lyrics of this song.

TV wants to tell a story that everyone can relate to. "There's a sad image that I think most people who have been in love can relate to, a relationship that maybe falls apart or a friendship that falls apart, of time passing. When things go wrong in life, most people worry that it's their fault, even though I think the reality of the world is that most of the things that happen also touch you" Finneas told Apple Music.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Billie Eilish# Singer# Music

Comments / 1

Published by

Hello, I am an international journalist living in New York. I am extensively dedicated to national and international coverage, I am passionate about writing high quality news to leave my readers very well informed.

New York, NY
113 followers

More from Ian Parodi

Shakira releases an alternative video for "Te Felicito"

The song "Te Felicito" is the most recent hit of the Colombian Shakira in collaboration with the Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro, a song of heartbreak full of rhythm that made the whole internet dance trying to recreate the ingenious choreography that these two wonderful dancers do, a unique step, the step of the robot.

Read full story
4 comments

JLo confesses what her favorite Spanish phrase

Jennifer López is living one of the best moments in her career and in her private life. After releasing her documentary on Netflix, Halftime, the 'Diva of the Bronx' decided to show a little more of her private life to stay close to her fans. Now, JLo chose to reveal some details about her tastes in Latin culture.

Read full story
6 comments

Rosalía kicks off her world tour "Motomami Tour"

The Spanish artist Rosalía started this Wednesday in Almería (south) and amid great expectation what the Catalan artist herself has defined as her "tour más guapo", that is, the world tour of her third and most recent studio album, "Motomami", already considered by specialized critics as one of the best of the year.

Read full story
4 comments

Tiesto and Charli XCX share new collaborative single "Hot In It," announce 2022 summer tour dates

International icon and GRAMMY® Award winner Tiësto has joined forces with pop superstar Charli XCX on "Hot in It," the song of the summer and anthem that radiates confidence around the world with its empowering lyrics. The sound for "Hot in It" was first shared by Charli XCX on TikTok where excitement and anticipation began to build, garnering 50 million views to date. Fans can finally hear the song in full today.

Read full story
4 comments

Madonna releases 'Finally Enough Love' album, full of remixes, rarities and unreleased tracks

If there is one thing Madonna can boast of, it is an extensive career with which she has achieved 50 number 1 hits in the charts. Her songs are recognizable by several generations and have transcended the world of music. Therefore, to "vindicate her place" in the history of pop, as the record label Warner Music points out, she is releasing a new album in which she reinterprets her most important hits.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Paloma San Basilio arrives in New York City

Spanish artist Paloma San Basilio arrives in New York with her tour "Te lo digo con música" after triumphing in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Panama. "I'm like a river, and I'm going to flow until I reach the sea" says the dazzling Paloma San Basilio.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy