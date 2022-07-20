Billie Eilish already working on new songs for her album

It seems unbelievable, but it's been almost a year since Billie Eilish ended the wait for millions of her fans to release her second album, Happier than ever (2021). The pandemic affected her plans to release music earlier to pick up the baton from When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (2019). A situation he does not want to see repeated again.

And that is why, together with her inseparable brother Finneas, she has been photographed in the recording studio giving shape to the new songs that could be part of her third album. At the age of 20, the singer is a real creative volcano, and her musical torrent wants to find its natural outlet in elaborating a new LP.

That's the goal she recently acknowledged to Billboard magazine during an interview in the middle of her world tour: "I just want to keep enjoying the music we make. And so, I think I'm a bit of a procrastinator when it comes to work, especially when we're busy. In theory, I want to make a song and put out an album next year."

Billie Eilish would already have three albums on the market at the age of 21, which is within reach of very few people and even more so after having been on tour for long periods. In addition, the creative process for the soloist is always a bittersweet pill to swallow: "That means we have to do it, and it's complicated for me to make music. I don't want to do something I don't like, so I get scared, but I never want to stop creating the way we create and make music that touches people."

Billie Eilish Wikimedia

The singer seems happy, excited, and above all, inspired and has fundamental support in her career as her brother Finneas who has also just released new music. There is no doubt that both artists can give free rein to their music despite their busy schedules.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago during a show in Manchester she presented a new song TV name, a beautiful ballad that sounds amazing in the broken and torn voice of the Californian singer. "What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love" said part of the lyrics of this song.

TV wants to tell a story that everyone can relate to. "There's a sad image that I think most people who have been in love can relate to, a relationship that maybe falls apart or a friendship that falls apart, of time passing. When things go wrong in life, most people worry that it's their fault, even though I think the reality of the world is that most of the things that happen also touch you" Finneas told Apple Music.