Memphis, TN

DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton Park

Ian Parodi

The music, community, and diversity will focus on the 11th annual DreamFest weekend at Overton Park Shell this Friday and Sunday, July 22-24.

The event began in 2012 when local arts promoter Catherine Evans decided to gather her favourite Memphis hip-hop and spoken word artists for her birthday celebration in mid-January. She expected five to 10 people to perform and maybe 30 to 40 friends to attend the first edition of what would eventually become DreamFest, but 500 attended.

One show wasn't enough by the second year, and the event was expanded to two days. DreamFest became a yearly event coinciding with National Civil Rights Day and Martin Luther King's birthday celebrations.

DreamFest has evolved considerably since its launch as Evans' birthday party. Over the past decade, musical performances have evolved into community development collaborations, and, more recently, DreamFest has become a summer event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rdvk7_0glvwINb00
Overton ParkWikimedia

This year, CLE Events partnered with the Memphis United for Fairness and Justice collaborative, the official chapter of Black Lives Matter Memphis, and Memphis Artists for Change to create three days of programming that will showcase a wide range of artists coming together "in pursuit of a common goal." goal: promoting unity, collaboration, and community.

"What we intend to do with the weekend is emphasize community, diversity and unity," said DreamFest founder Evans. "DreamFest was initially named for the fact that it was held annually during MLK weekend before the pandemic, but it also refers to the fact that we all pursue our dreams. And hopefully, DreamFest Weekend brings us closer to realizing them."

This year's DreamFest will be a three-part event, beginning Friday night with "The Concert," featuring a mile of artists from all genres. Presented by Phatmak, among those performing will be soul artist Singa B., neo-classical string group Ensemble X and veteran rapper MC Mack.

Saturday night's "GirlPower" lineup will highlight female talent in Memphis. Presented by B2Funny, the evening will include performances by soul trap rapper Spiffy Chiqk, urban artist Keesha Danielle, and jazz singer Katrina Anderson.

Sunday's DreamFest finale, "Loungin' In the Park," will highlight some of the Memphis' Artistik Lounge scenes' veterans. Presented by PA Bomani, performers will include Son. Person, Tamara Jones Monger, and the debut of Freedom Singers, a community choir created to address and heal violence through community engagement and song.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DreamFest# Overton Park# Music

Comments / 5

Published by

Hello, I am an international journalist living in New York. I am extensively dedicated to national and international coverage, I am passionate about writing high quality news to leave my readers very well informed.

New York, NY
113 followers

More from Ian Parodi

Billie Eilish already working on new songs for her album

It seems unbelievable, but it's been almost a year since Billie Eilish ended the wait for millions of her fans to release her second album, Happier than ever (2021). The pandemic affected her plans to release music earlier to pick up the baton from When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (2019). A situation he does not want to see repeated again.

Read full story
1 comments

Shakira releases an alternative video for "Te Felicito"

The song "Te Felicito" is the most recent hit of the Colombian Shakira in collaboration with the Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro, a song of heartbreak full of rhythm that made the whole internet dance trying to recreate the ingenious choreography that these two wonderful dancers do, a unique step, the step of the robot.

Read full story
4 comments

JLo confesses what her favorite Spanish phrase

Jennifer López is living one of the best moments in her career and in her private life. After releasing her documentary on Netflix, Halftime, the 'Diva of the Bronx' decided to show a little more of her private life to stay close to her fans. Now, JLo chose to reveal some details about her tastes in Latin culture.

Read full story
6 comments

Rosalía kicks off her world tour "Motomami Tour"

The Spanish artist Rosalía started this Wednesday in Almería (south) and amid great expectation what the Catalan artist herself has defined as her "tour más guapo", that is, the world tour of her third and most recent studio album, "Motomami", already considered by specialized critics as one of the best of the year.

Read full story
4 comments

Tiesto and Charli XCX share new collaborative single "Hot In It," announce 2022 summer tour dates

International icon and GRAMMY® Award winner Tiësto has joined forces with pop superstar Charli XCX on "Hot in It," the song of the summer and anthem that radiates confidence around the world with its empowering lyrics. The sound for "Hot in It" was first shared by Charli XCX on TikTok where excitement and anticipation began to build, garnering 50 million views to date. Fans can finally hear the song in full today.

Read full story
4 comments

Madonna releases 'Finally Enough Love' album, full of remixes, rarities and unreleased tracks

If there is one thing Madonna can boast of, it is an extensive career with which she has achieved 50 number 1 hits in the charts. Her songs are recognizable by several generations and have transcended the world of music. Therefore, to "vindicate her place" in the history of pop, as the record label Warner Music points out, she is releasing a new album in which she reinterprets her most important hits.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Paloma San Basilio arrives in New York City

Spanish artist Paloma San Basilio arrives in New York with her tour "Te lo digo con música" after triumphing in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Panama. "I'm like a river, and I'm going to flow until I reach the sea" says the dazzling Paloma San Basilio.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy