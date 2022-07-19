Shakira releases an alternative video for "Te Felicito"

The song "Te Felicito" is the most recent hit of the Colombian Shakira in collaboration with the Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro, a song of heartbreak full of rhythm that made the whole internet dance trying to recreate the ingenious choreography that these two wonderful dancers do, a unique step, the step of the robot.

The song came out on April 21 of this year, with a music video with a unique concept; the Colombian herself told the behind the scenes that it was the idea of her two young children that she was dancing with a robot and another that she was in green fire, she was fascinated with this, and that is why she wanted to represent it, being available on her Youtube channel, it has more than 200 million views.

Shakira Gettyimages

As if that wasn't enough, this single topped the charts in several countries, bringing Shakira back to music as a true star, so she worked so hard on this project. Did you know that "Te Felicito" has an alternative music video? It is only available on the Facebook account of the singer of "Que me quedes tú" and is more lively than the original.

This tunnel of light can also be seen in the original, so it is already a familiar location where they showed off new dance steps; Shakira is wearing a set of transparent fabric in blue with a purple tone, a crop top with baggy pants, her hair loose with her classic waves around her face.

While Rauw Alejandro, a pair of pants in the same shade of purple, with a white sleeveless shirt revealing his arms, is not like the original, there is no robot or props, just two singers pulling out their best steps while performing the song and playing with the lights of the location where it is.