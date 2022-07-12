JLo confesses what her favorite Spanish phrase

Ian Parodi

Jennifer López is living one of the best moments in her career and in her private life. After releasing her documentary on Netflix, Halftime, the 'Diva of the Bronx' decided to show a little more of her private life to stay close to her fans. Now, JLo chose to reveal some details about her tastes in Latin culture.

The star of Marry Me decided to open a section in her social network, "Sin Filtro", where she gets a little closer to her fans and reveals some details that few people know about her. On this occasion, she told some of the things she likes most about Latin culture. It must be remembered that, despite being born in the United States, the 'Diva del Bronx' has always been linked to Latinos. Her parents are Puerto Rican.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiBaC_0gc7xNLJ00
Jennifer LópezGettyimages

In the clip that soon went viral on social networks, JLo can be seen talking about her favorite dish, something she likes to do, but few know, and her favorite phrase in Spanish. The latter caused a stir among her fans, as it is not something particularly cute or subtle.

The phrase she likes to say the most

Jennifer Lopez did not hesitate to express that the phrase she likes to say the most is "cállate la boca", between laughs, since she knows that it is not a phrase that is typically used in happy moments. Another of the points he talked about was his favorite Latin food, where he did not skimp on details of what he likes the most.

"Arroz, habichuela, plátanos y chuleta frita", he said, ending with a smile after mentioning the preparation of the protein in the dish he likes the most. In the clip, he also talked about other topics such as his best moment at halftime of the Super Bowl and how his family calls him when they are at family reunions.

"I got off the stage and all the girls were screaming (including his daughter Emme), jumping around me, and I was lifting them up. After the 'Super Bowl,' that was the best part," said the singer.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jennifer Lopez# Actress# Singer

Comments / 6

Published by

Hello, I am an international journalist living in New York. I am extensively dedicated to national and international coverage, I am passionate about writing high quality news to leave my readers very well informed.

New York, NY
106 followers

More from Ian Parodi

Rosalía kicks off her world tour "Motomami Tour"

The Spanish artist Rosalía started this Wednesday in Almería (south) and amid great expectation what the Catalan artist herself has defined as her "tour más guapo", that is, the world tour of her third and most recent studio album, "Motomami", already considered by specialized critics as one of the best of the year.

Read full story
4 comments

Tiesto and Charli XCX share new collaborative single "Hot In It," announce 2022 summer tour dates

International icon and GRAMMY® Award winner Tiësto has joined forces with pop superstar Charli XCX on "Hot in It," the song of the summer and anthem that radiates confidence around the world with its empowering lyrics. The sound for "Hot in It" was first shared by Charli XCX on TikTok where excitement and anticipation began to build, garnering 50 million views to date. Fans can finally hear the song in full today.

Read full story
4 comments

Madonna releases 'Finally Enough Love' album, full of remixes, rarities and unreleased tracks

If there is one thing Madonna can boast of, it is an extensive career with which she has achieved 50 number 1 hits in the charts. Her songs are recognizable by several generations and have transcended the world of music. Therefore, to "vindicate her place" in the history of pop, as the record label Warner Music points out, she is releasing a new album in which she reinterprets her most important hits.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Paloma San Basilio arrives in New York City

Spanish artist Paloma San Basilio arrives in New York with her tour "Te lo digo con música" after triumphing in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Panama. "I'm like a river, and I'm going to flow until I reach the sea" says the dazzling Paloma San Basilio.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy