JLo confesses what her favorite Spanish phrase

Jennifer López is living one of the best moments in her career and in her private life. After releasing her documentary on Netflix, Halftime, the 'Diva of the Bronx' decided to show a little more of her private life to stay close to her fans. Now, JLo chose to reveal some details about her tastes in Latin culture.

The star of Marry Me decided to open a section in her social network, "Sin Filtro", where she gets a little closer to her fans and reveals some details that few people know about her. On this occasion, she told some of the things she likes most about Latin culture. It must be remembered that, despite being born in the United States, the 'Diva del Bronx' has always been linked to Latinos. Her parents are Puerto Rican.

In the clip that soon went viral on social networks, JLo can be seen talking about her favorite dish, something she likes to do, but few know, and her favorite phrase in Spanish. The latter caused a stir among her fans, as it is not something particularly cute or subtle.

The phrase she likes to say the most

Jennifer Lopez did not hesitate to express that the phrase she likes to say the most is "cállate la boca", between laughs, since she knows that it is not a phrase that is typically used in happy moments. Another of the points he talked about was his favorite Latin food, where he did not skimp on details of what he likes the most.

"Arroz, habichuela, plátanos y chuleta frita", he said, ending with a smile after mentioning the preparation of the protein in the dish he likes the most. In the clip, he also talked about other topics such as his best moment at halftime of the Super Bowl and how his family calls him when they are at family reunions.

"I got off the stage and all the girls were screaming (including his daughter Emme), jumping around me, and I was lifting them up. After the 'Super Bowl,' that was the best part," said the singer.