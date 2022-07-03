Tiesto and Charli XCX share new collaborative single "Hot In It," announce 2022 summer tour dates

International icon and GRAMMY® Award winner Tiësto has joined forces with pop superstar Charli XCX on "Hot in It," the song of the summer and anthem that radiates confidence around the world with its empowering lyrics. The sound for "Hot in It" was first shared by Charli XCX on TikTok where excitement and anticipation began to build, garnering 50 million views to date. Fans can finally hear the song in full today.

"I knew from the moment I heard Charli's cut that the song is going to be a hit, and it's been amazing to see how everyone has reacted to the song's message," said Tiësto.

Tiësto Gettyimages

"I'm really excited about how hot it's going to be this summer", said Charli XCX.

"Hot in It" is the fourth single from Tiësto's upcoming album, which includes his previous three hit singles "The Business," "Don't Be Shy" featuring Karol G and "The Motto" featuring Ava Max, with a total of 2.5 billion global streams. Tiësto has also just announced his live dates for summer 2022.

Tiesto Summer 2022 World Tour Dates

7/1 - Montreal, Canada @ Beachclub

7/1 - Windsor, Canada @ Caesars

7/6 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds

7/7 - Neustadt-Glewe, Germany @ Airbeat One

7/8 - Breda, Netherlands @ Breda Live

7/9 - Athens, Greece @ Primer

7/10 - Split, Croatia @ Ultra Europe

7/14 - Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Mirage

7/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

7/17 - Chicago, Illinois @ Heat Wave

7/21 - Debrecen, Hungary @ Campus Fesztivál

7/22 - Weezee, Germany @ Parookaville

7/23 - Boom, Belgium @ Tomorrowland

7/29 - Boom, Belgium @ Tomorrowland

7/8 - Atlantic City, New Jersey @ HQ2 Beach Club

8/7 - Baltimore, Maryland @ Moonrise

8/12 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Aiasound

8/18 - Bodo, Norway @ Parken

8/19 - Oslo, Norway @ Hallazgos

Aug 28 - Daresbury, UK @ Creamfields