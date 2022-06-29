Paloma San Basilio arrives in New York City

Spanish artist Paloma San Basilio arrives in New York with her tour "Te lo digo con música" after triumphing in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Panama.

"I'm like a river, and I'm going to flow until I reach the sea" says the dazzling Paloma San Basilio.

The date in New York is Saturday, July 16, 8 PM at the Colden Auditorium Theater at Queens College.

This privilege they have already had in several countries, where her show was overwhelming, because the Spanish star has left nothing in the inkwell, and has turned to the stage after this obligatory two year break to give her audience a tour of her entire career, interpreting with panache and elegance, iconic songs, songs from musical comedies in several languages and an hors d'oeuvre of conversations with spectators, where once again her intelligence, the power of her verb with philosophical overtones, glimpsed her followers in Miami, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico, where tickets were sold out and they were eager for a second return to the ring.

The diva, with her diaphanous and sensual soprano voice, accompanied on the tour by her daughter Ivanna Gómez, whom she assures she wants to savor as long as possible, shares everything that life presents to her, because the pandemic has made everything take on special value and recognizes the awareness of the ephemeral nature of life.

Paloma San Basilio Gettyimages

Paloma San Basilio has been an example of neatness and has always shown respect and gratitude for the press and the media to which she attributes her validity when there were no platforms or cell phones, and that with hard work, endless promotions and multiple interviews, managed to position her and so many colleagues of her time, in the first places of the radio and to obtain the most important recognitions in the entertainment industry.

Several generations have sung songs like " Por qué me abandonaste ", " Luna de miel ", " Cariño mío ", " Juntos " and so many other hits, which will definitely never go out of fashion and are well worth listening to live, with an extraordinary band of musicians, ready to satisfy all the requests made by the audience during the concert.

Not to be missed for the Latin colony in New York this great show of the Latin Grammy winner, who celebrates 50 years of artistic life as a living legend, in the fullness of her talents, with her impeccable voice, her elegance, offering a multifaceted show, as a sample of all the fantastic stages of her career on stage.