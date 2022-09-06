Check engine light on? Common causes, symptoms and fixes

Engine light on car dashboard. (shutterstock/andriano.cz)

Your car’s dashboard has a specific “check engine” light that can indicate a spectrum of issues. Mostly yellow in color and shaped like an engine, this light is something you should not ignore, especially if it has stayed illuminated for a while.

The check engine light has a purpose and can warn you before a potential breakdown. That said, although a warning light can suggest something horribly wrong with your car, that's not always the case. Even minor issues like a loose gas cap can trigger the check engine lights.

So, how do you know if it’s something you can manually fix or if you'll have to spend your next paycheck at the mechanic? Let's help you learn about some common causes of the check engine light and how to fix them.

What causes the check engine light to glow?

Your car turns the check engine light on whenever it senses something wrong with the engine. As mentioned above, the light could mean a lot of things. The light typically turns on briefly when you turn your ignition on but turns off shortly after. It could, however, be a concern if it glows for a long time.

Here are a few common causes for the check engine light to glow continuously.

Loose gas caps

Exterior of car with fuel door open. (shutterstock/northlight)

Fuel caps might seem like a mere cover for fuel storage. However, they serve a major role, too. Besides physically locking the gas inside the tank, gas caps ensure the entire system operates under optimal pressure while avoiding gas leaks.

If you see the check engine light immediately after a fuel fill-up, a loose gas cap might be the reason. Thankfully, if you have a permanently loose gas cap, replacing it shouldn't cost more than $25.

“One common cause for a check engine light is your gas cap not being tight,” said Daniel Gibson of 2'u'Brakes. “This can cause the pressurized fuel system in your car to lose pressure and in turn the check engine light will come on - always double check that your gas cap is nice and tight after every fill up.”

Faulty catalytic converter

A catalytic converter is an essential part of the exhaust system because it’s responsible for eliminating toxic compounds from the exhaust. The engine can have problems in case of a faulty catalytic converter, and the vehicle can turn on the check engine light.

In case of a faulty catalytic converter, your car should produce discolored or reduced smoke depending on the converter's health. Catalytic converters usually cost between $200 and $600, depending on the car model, which may contribute to their rising rates of theft.

Mass airflow sensor failure

Airflow sensors monitor the inflow of air into the engine. They are a vital part of the engine’s functioning and also a cause to trigger the check engine alarm. Without the mass airflow sensor, your car wouldn’t be able to adjust to changing altitudes well and might even come to a halt.

Trouble in starting the car and abrupt reductions in the gas mileage are some things that a faulty mass airflow sensor can cause. Depending on the model, they don't cost much and range between $120 to $150.

Oxygen sensor failure

Faulty old oxygen sensor of exhaust system (shutterstock/Tricky_Shark)

Your exhaust has numerous gasses, and unburnt oxygen is one of them. The exhaust illustrates the engine's efficiency and tells the car if it should alter the volumes of air and fuel in the engine.

Because your car would probably function even if the oxygen sensor fails, the exhaust can get masked under other factors causing the check engine light to glow. If you notice a sudden reduction in your mileage, a bad oxygen sensor could be the culprit. It won't cost you more than $150 to $175 if you decide to fix it.

Spark plug wires (for older cars)

The relevance of this depends on your car model; modern cars don't use spark plugs, but they used to be a major reason for triggering the check engine alarm in older cars. Spark plugs were responsible for starting the engine by sending a spark to ignite the air and fuel mixture in the engine. Symptoms of a faulty spark plug—or a spark plug wire—include a rough idle and some significant drop in performance. They aren’t very costly and won’t cost you more than $50 if they are at fault.

Faulty battery

A car mechanic replaces a battery during maintenance. (shutterstock/Joe Belanger)

A dead or partially functioning battery can also cause the check engine light. It is relatively easy to diagnose a dead battery because your car won’t start without it. Usually, a red-color “dead battery” light also pops up along with the yellow check engine light. If the battery's internals are in good shape, you can get away with charging it. However, you will need to replace the battery if there's internal damage. The battery shouldn't cost more than $100 for most car models.

OBD check-ups can help

Car manufacturers rely on the check engine light as an indicator for many things. It could be a faulty spark plug, vacuum leak or even a dead battery. You can either physically look into each potentially defective component and find the culprit or go with something smarter: an on-board diagnostics (OBD) check-up.

OBD scanners attach to the OBD port to diagnose the exact component causing the check engine light to be on. These scanners, some of which also have smartphone apps, give you a better insight into your car's health.

OBD scanners can start for as low as $10 and are a pretty solid replacement for a car shop visit that usually costs more than a few hundred dollars.