Car Shopping Online—Should I Do It and What to Look Out for?

Buying online. Woman choosing car using laptop, top view (shutterstock/New Africa)

Shopping online skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic. Increased flexibility to browse from home makes shopping online appealing — even to car buyers.

Rather than just aimlessly visiting multiple car showrooms and dealerships, you can now stop by an online portal and find the right car that fits your budget. You can even order a new car with a click of a button.

Is car shopping online worth it?

There’s something about the conventional car-buying process that depresses even the most enthusiastic car buyers. Spending hours walking around a dealer lot and negotiating with the salesperson is not worth it, especially if you have other accessible options.

Many online car dealers have various ways to support you remotely and ensure you get the best deal available. They offer everything you need, including a virtual showroom and online financing options. Here are the key things to consider when shopping for a car online.

Your car budget

Close up hand holding coin, stack of money and toy car on table, saving for future, (shutterstock/Madcat_Madlove)

Shopping for a car online exposes you to multiple options that can tempt you to spend outside what you can afford. Figure out how much you're willing to spend on a car and the available financing options and budget for your car accordingly.

A good way to limit spending is to remain flexible with your choices. This is especially vital if your ultimate goal is to save money on your purchase.

Understand the car you want to buy

Buying a car is a big financial decision requiring in-depth research on what car suits your needs and preferences. Before thinking about visiting online car portals, research all the key specs and features you need in your car.

This shouldn’t be hard, considering most online car dealers will provide you with everything you need to know about car models, trims, configurations, price variations, financing options, etc. Many online dealers make this easy by allowing you to configure or filter options to get the specific model you want.

The company/online dealer profile

Getting a reliable dealer may not be easy if you’re buying a car online for the first time. You should research anything you can find about your preferred dealer and get an opinion from other consumers of what they are like.

Besides word-of-mouth approval from previous buyers, ensure the dealer you plan on doing business with has good online reviews. This can help put your mind at ease when proceeding to the next step of visiting their virtual showroom.

Remember you can always find vital information online about the dealer you want to buy from.

The vehicle history report

Vehicle history is an essential consideration after choosing your car and your online dealership. The dealer should provide a vehicle history report to help you fully understand the past of the vehicle you are about to purchase.

A vehicle history report is especially crucial if you are buying a used car . It's the only way to learn more about the car’s previous accidents and repairs and avoid making costly mistakes when purchasing a secondhand car.

Ensure the report provides details of how many owners a car has had, the number of accidents, and any possible transfers between different dealerships. Most dealerships make this information freely accessible.

“Not being able to physically inspect a vehicle before purchasing can be tough asking the seller to provide a vehicle history report is crucial when checking for basic maintenance records such as oil changes, recent brake repair or service, and more,” said Daniel Gibson of The Auto Llama.

Available financing options

Buying a car online requires you to understand the financing options available. This can be financing through the dealer or a personal loan from your bank. The good news is that most online car dealers have ready financing options for their clients as part of the purchasing process.

This is often just a few more clicks within the purchasing journey and you'll have your car. Depending on your goals and financial muscle, look out for a financing scheme that doesn't seek to exploit you, as it's common with most online car loans.

The delivery options

Car Repossession Worker Securing Vehicle on His Towing Truck. Vehicle Financing and Repo Company. (shutterstock/Virrage Images)

When purchasing a car online, you often have two options. The first option is to pick up the vehicle from the specified dealership. Alternatively, you can ask for a delivery to your home or anywhere you consider safe.

Contact a car shipping company to do the job for you, if that’s your preference. These companies can typically bring your new car to your front door, whether you bought it from a local dealership or a private seller out of state.

The company returns policy

Before finalizing any car purchase online, always read the return policy thoroughly. The ability to return your car without challenges is essential if something doesn’t work out. It enables you to buy confidently, knowing you are getting the correct car at the right price.

Why you should buy a car online

Car Rental Salesman Automobile Vehicles Concept (shutterstock/Rawpixel.com)

Shopping for a car online has certain benefits over traditional car buying methods, such as finding the ideal car at a more affordable price than you might get from a local showroom dealer. Other reasons you should do it include:

You're certain to get the best car deal.

The numerous options accessible on most online dealer platforms provide more information on the most recent cars, including customer reviews for the model you like.

Customer service will be at your fingertips.

Shopping for vehicles online means you can always get important information on each posting. Unlike traditional car purchases, you do not have to bargain with the salesperson to obtain crucial information.

You can always do your homework and learn about your dealer.

When purchasing a car online , you can take your time researching the car models, history, cost and financing options. The majority of the information is available on the dealer's website.

Bottom line

Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases you can make. Car shopping online should allow you to check from a large selection of models and give you crucial information to help you make the right decision.