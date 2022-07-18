According to scientists, those who die are conscious of their death

*A doctor says it's uncommon for near-death experiencers to describe floating about the room and being aware of medical personnel working on their bodies.

During a cardiac arrest, the time of death is determined. The heartbeat's electrical impulses have been halted. Alternatively, the heart simply ceases to beat when this condition is present.

The heart's failure to beat is thought to be the cause of death. Is death a reality that hits us all at once or that creeps up on us through time? When it comes to an understanding of how the brain deals with death, researchers have looked at people's near-death experiences (or "NDEs" for short). Scientists have found that the brain has an electrical activity spike shortly before death, which is astounding.

In 2013, University of Michigan researchers examined the electrical impulses in the skulls of rats. They discovered that the rats grew quite agitated before they died. A lack of blood flow and abnormal electrical activity in the brain may lead to NDEs, according to experts.

A surge in brain activity may explain the conventional white light tunnel. Currently, Dr. Sam Parnia oversees the NYU Langone School of Medicine's critical care and resuscitation research. With the help of his teammates, he's attempting to discover just how the brain dies.

Previously, he worked with animals to study the moments just before and immediately after their deaths. In addition, he's done research on near-death encounters. Doctor Parnia told Live Science that many people who have experienced near-death experiences remember floating about the room while conscious of the medical team working on their bodies. (Dr. They'll describe how they were able to see doctors and nurses at work and grasp what was going on around them in their tales. The physicians have verified this, according to him. How could those who were meant to be dead be aware of what was happening around them?

For 2–20 seconds after their breathing and pulse have ceased, according to Dr. Parnia's estimations, individuals retain their mental faculties. A few minutes without oxygen should be enough time for your brain to operate. Reasoning and decision-making occur in this part of the brain.

Also, part of the brain's job is to interpret what our senses are trying to tell us about the world around us.

Parnia claims that at this moment you lose all of your reflexes from your brain stem, including your gag reflex and pupil responsiveness. The waves in the cerebral cortex stop being heard after a short time. As a consequence, our brains may take several hours to shut down. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is often used when an individual's heart has stopped beating (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). This will provide 15% of the oxygen required for the brain's regular functioning. Parnia thinks that if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) works to bring the heart back to life, the brain will start to work again.

A person's brain cells continue to die even if they are given CPR for a lengthy period.

Parnia's study of those who have survived cardiac arrest in Europe and the US analyses a large number of people. It's very uncommon for academics to try to pin down the precise sensations that people have when they die since they think that this is something that everyone will experience at some point in their lives.

One of the study's objectives is to observe how the brain responds to cardiac arrest, death, and resurrection. To revive the brain, what amount of oxygen is necessary? How does revivification affect the brain in the long term?

Resuscitation treatments, which save many lives each year, may be enhanced by better knowing where the borders of the field are.