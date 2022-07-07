Tell someone if you like him or her. 

If you believe that someone who is already in a relationship likes you, you should weigh the benefits and drawbacks of your options before taking any action because this is a highly delicate position.

Do you believe a person who is already in a relationship may like you? Generally speaking, this is always a difficult experience, especially if you're drawn to them as well.

In these situations, it's critical to evaluate a variety of factors. You can be rushing into things. You might not even like her, and what truly draws you to the relationship is its "forbidden" atmosphere. On the other hand, you may be misreading the signals you see.

The issue is that you could not be certain whether his or her actions are just being kind, whether you're becoming perplexed, or if there is chemistry between you. As a result, we'll discuss several tried-and-true indicators in today's post that may point to a partner-holding individual's attraction to you. To find out all about them, keep reading. What to look for when a partner likes you.

# She or he wants to remain close to you.

If you already have a friendship, that individual will make an effort to keep it going. You could even notice this since she or he acts differently around you than they do with their other pals.

Even though you are aware that she or he is engaged to someone else, it's common for that person to express some interest in you without making much of a physical connection to explore the potential you may have with each other.

# She or he observes you differently.

When there is attraction present, a person's perspective of you alters. As a result, if someone is interested in you, they will fixate on you and use every opportunity to observe you.

This action may be conscious or unconsciously performed. Sometimes, even though they make an effort to prevent it, people can't help but stare at you as you pass by them or get close to them. This is a symptom that they could like you.

# The individual who is in a relationship compares you to their spouse.

It is a truism that nobody likes being compared. However, if the other person begins to compare their relationship to you, they can subtly express their admiration for you.

They could frequently tell you that their present relationship might be better if they were more like you or shared many of your traits. He or she could even say that whenever they disagree with their relationship, they think of you.

# When you go out with someone else, your partner becomes envious.

Even if you don't discuss anything specific while chatting to that person all day, it's possible that eventually, you may express envy or a desire to meet someone else.

For instance, if you inform him or her that you're dating someone else, he or she may become critical or modify their attitude. Sometimes, they could even advise against it because they believe it would be detrimental to your health. In addition to being a clue that someone could like you, this is also indicative of controlling nature.