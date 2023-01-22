Team HinduYUVA at Mount Madonna Hanuman Temple

Date: 01/21/2023

Surya Namaskar Yajna 2023

Surya Namaskar is a combination of Yogasana postures. This is a well-balanced set of movements that will stretch all the muscles and keep the body and mind healthy. There are 13 mantras which are different names of the Sun God. We should chant a mantra before each Surya Namaskar.

For more information, please visit the link: Suryanamaskar information.

HinduYUVA, a Student club promotes healthy living by doing Surya Namaskar daily and encouraging students on campus, and working professionals to practice to keep our stress levels low.

Sankaṭ Mochan Hanumān Temple, Mount Madonna, CA

The Sankaṭ Mochan Hanumān Temple was founded and built by Sri Baba Hari Dass and his students as a place of devotion and peace at Mount Madonna, a prominent peak located near the southern end of the Santa Cruz Mountains in southwest Santa Clara County, California

In 2001, some of Babaji’s long-time students returned from India with a beautiful Hanumān murti — a symbolic icon depicting a deity in Hindu culture.

When Babaji, a silent monk, saw the statue, he wrote on his chalkboard, “It needs a Temple.” He promptly walked to the existing ceremonial site for the Mount Madonna Center and drew out the location for the temple with his foot.

The planning and building process began immediately and culminated in 2003 with the performance of the Prāna Pratishṭa ceremony of “establishing the breath” within the sacred image.

He promptly walked to the existing ceremonial site for the Mount Madonna Center and drew out the location for the temple with his foot. The planning and building process began immediately and culminated in 2003 with the performance of the Prāna Pratishṭa ceremony of “establishing the breath” within the sacred image.

Photo by Neilesh

Photo by Prasad





Suraya Namaskar Yajna By HinduYUVA at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple.

The HinduYUVA members from different universities around the bay area like California State University east bay, San Jose State University, San Francisco State University, and the University Of Berkley along with Young working professionals visited Hanuman Temple to attend morning puja(a way of worship) on Jan 21st, 2023.

At Hanuman temple everyday 6:30 AM they do puja followed by some devotional chanting. More than 40 members of HinduYUVA and working professionals were present there for Aarti. Even though the cold weather and chilling winds were not good enough to match the energy of all the young souls present there.

Immediately after the worship, Team HinduYUVA started doing warm ups to get ready for doing 104 Surya Namaskars which is around 8 sets of 13 Mantras. These 13 mantras are nothing but 13 different names of God Sun.Collectively everyone did approximately 3000 Surya Namaskars. Below are the all 13 Surya namaskar mantras.

ॐ मित्राय नमः Om Mitraaya Namah

ॐ रवये नमः Om Ravaye Namah

ॐ सूयार्य नमः Om Suryaaya Namah

ॐ भानवे नमः Om Bhaanave Namah

ॐ खगाय नमः Om Khagaaya Namah

ॐ पूष्णे नमः Om Puushne Namah

ॐ हिरण्यगर्भाय नमः Om Hiranyagarbhaaya Namah

ॐ मरीचये नमः Om Mareechaye Namah

ॐ आदित्याय नमः Om Aadityaaya Namah

ॐ सवित्रे नमः Om Savitre Namah

ॐ अर्काय नमः Om Arkaaya Namah

ॐ भास्कराय नमः Om Bhaaskaraaya Namah

ॐ श्रीसवितृसूर्यनारायणाय नमः Om Shree Savitru Suurya Naaraayanaaya Namah

Photo by Ajay

Photo by Ajay

Makar Sankranti

Makar(a) Sankranti ( मकरसङ्क्रान्ति, Makarasaṅkrānti), also referred to as Uttarayana, Makar, or simply Sankranti is a Hindu observance and a festival. Usually falling on the date of January 15 annually, this occasion marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (dhanu) to Capricorn (makara). Since the Sun has made this transition which vaguely coincides with its moving from south to north, the festival is dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, and is observed to mark a new beginning. Many native multi-day festivals are organized on this occasion all over India.

The Makar Sankranti festival is also known and referred to as the harvest festival because this is the time when harvesting is complete and there are big celebrations. This is the day we acknowledge all those who assisted in making the harvest.

The HinduYUVA team also discussed the 3rd battle of Panipat that happened between the Maratha Empire and Ahmed Shah Abdali of the Durrani Empire, Afghanistan. This is the battle that took place on Makar Sankranti where the Maratha Empire lost the battle but when you go back to study History it shows that after this battle the Afghans were not able to come to India since the amount of loss on both sides was huge.

The person who led the Maratha empire in this battle was Sadashiv Rao bhau Peshwa. They say he was able to do 1500 Surya Namaskars in one go. That itself is inspirational along with his life's story and the battle of Panipat.

Photo by Ajay

Conclusion

Overall, it was an amazing experience that worked on three different aspects of human life. With Aarti / Worship, this worked on the spiritual aspect, with Warm-ups and Surya namaskars worked on the Physical aspect, and with group discussion, this worked on the Intellectual side of human life. It was a complete package.

Jai Sri Ram.