Treasury: U.S. Deficit in FY 2022 Halves to $1.4 Trillion

The deficit went down from $2.776 trillion to $1.375 trillion compared to last year. The highest single-year total ever recorded!

U.S. Deficit in FY 2022 Halves to $1.4 Trillion Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

According to the Treasury report for FY 2022, the drop came as a significant increase in government revenues in major fields. The amount of individual income taxes collected increased by 29%, which was a crucial factor in cutting the deficit in half from the previous year, 2021.

You know, we've gone from an historically strong economic recovery to a steady and stable growth, while reducing the deficit, Biden said

Considerable decreases in the costs of various Covid-19 programs also helped in lowering the deficit. However, the addition of the $430 billion worth of student loan forgiveness program by the Biden administration significantly increased the deficit.

September's budget deficit was $430 billion, more than six times the previous year's September deficit of $65 billion, due to this action. Since individual and corporate taxes are collected quarterly, September typically has a surplus. However, this program had an impact on September's deficit.

The decline in the deficit would be higher if this program wasn't added. For the fiscal year, education spending came to $639.4 billion, which was $408 billion more than anticipated.

The CBO (Congressional Budget Office) forecasts a $984 billion deficit for FY 2023. They further estimated a steady rise in the deficit to $2 trillion by 2030.

Total receipts for the fiscal year 2022 were $4.9 trillion, an increase of 21% from the year before. $6.3 trillion was the total spending, a notable 8% drop from the previous year.

