Starbucks Woman Worker Wins Internet With a Big Smile

The Internet adores this Starbucks employee making a Strawberry and Caramel Frappuccino for her positive energy and gentle behavior.

Her video went viral on TikTok with over 5.6 million views, 959.5k likes, 4594 comments, and counting.

This woman appears to enjoy her job as a barista and works with the same enthusiasm. In this video, she is making a Strawberry and Caramel Frappuccino with extra caramel. She said not to be stingy with the caramel, and she did so. However, the Frappuccino became a bit of a mess while she was topping it, but the woman managed to cap it off safely.

Starbucks Coffee Photo by TR on Unsplash

TikTok Feedback

TikTok's users loved the lively Starbucks worker.

They spread love in the comments section of the short video about the worker and the Frappuccino.

One complimented her by saying, “You might be the happiest Starbucks worker I’ve ever seen”

“Starbucks better make you their spokesperson or something; they need to pay you more!” someone commented.

On saying about Frappuccino, a person said, “Caramel and strawberry seems like an illegal combo”

Another person inquired about the cost by saying, “Y’all how much does this drink cost?” to which the creator replied, “Grande: $8.37 (prices may vary)”

Others praised her big smile and polite talk for making their day, while some said how cute she was and that they loved her. On the other hand, some condemned the number of calories in the Frappuccino and said that it contained too much sugar.

What do you think about this Starbucks worker?

