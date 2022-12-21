Musk to step down as Twitter's CEO when replacement found

Elon Musk has officially announced that he will step down as Twitter's CEO when a successor is found.

Elon Musk to step down as Twitter's CEO if successor found Photo by Canva

A couple of days ago, Musk posted a poll saying, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." on which 17.5 million people voted. 57.5% voted for Elon to step down as Twitter's CEO, however, 42.5% stood with the decision that he should maintain his position.

Today, the multibillionaire confirmed that he will step down from the position if he finds someone foolish enough to take the job. He continued that he will still run the software and servers teams.

He responded to the poll for the first time since it was posted, in which Musk tweeted, "No one wants the job that actually keeps Twitter alive." Further, he said, "There is no successor."

Now, this stance of Elon Musk has kept everyone thinking about who might be the next Chief Executive Officer of this social media platform. Rumors speculate that Jack Dorsey, who resigned from the same position in November 2021, might come back.

Other names for this position include Sriram Krishnan, who is currently working with Twitter's leadership team, David Sacks, who was one of the founding members of PayPal, and Sheryl Sandberg, former Chief Executive of Facebook.

Tesla, the electric car company, has been affected massively after some controversial decisions by Mr. Musk for Twitter, about which Tesla investors are worried. Shares of Tesla have decreased by more than 65% over the past year.

Elon Musk used his billion's worth of shares in Tesla to afford his latest purchase of the social media giant.

Tesla investors are quite happy about the decision he made on Tuesday about his future with Twitter.

