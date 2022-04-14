2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M1 (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray 2021
256GB
- Model NameIPad ProBrandAppleScreen Size11 InchesOperating SystemIPadOSMemory Storage Capacity256 GB
About this item
- Apple M1 chip for next-level performance
- Stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- TrueDepth camera system featuring Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR
- Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi
- Go further with all-day battery life
- Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Octa-core M1
Supercharged by the Apple M1 Chip. The ultimate iPad experience. Now with next-level M1 performance, a breathtaking 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and blazing fast-5G Speed. Buckle Up.
Product Code: 2021 iPad Pro M1 11inch 256GBBrand: AppleWarranty: 1 Year International WarrantyAvailability: In Stock
