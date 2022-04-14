2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray

Hussnain Wattoo

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M1 (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray 2021

4,332 ratings

-6% $849.00$849.00List Price: $899.00$899.00 & FREE Returns Pay $70.75/month for 12 months (plus S&H, tax) with 0% interest equal monthly payments when you're approved for an Amazon Store Card.Style: WiFi

  • WiFi
  • WiFi + Cellular

Size: 256GB

  • 1T
  • 2T
  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB

Color: Space Gray

  • Model NameIPad ProBrandAppleScreen Size11 InchesOperating SystemIPadOSMemory Storage Capacity256 GB

About this item

  • Apple M1 chip for next-level performance
  • Stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • TrueDepth camera system featuring Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR
  • Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi
  • Go further with all-day battery life
  • Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Octa-core M1

Supercharged by the Apple M1 Chip. The ultimate iPad experience. Now with next-level M1 performance, a breathtaking 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and blazing fast-5G Speed. Buckle Up.

Product Code: 2021 iPad Pro M1 11inch 256GBBrand: AppleWarranty: 1 Year International WarrantyAvailability: In Stock

Published by

I am an experienced writer with skills in SEO content, copywriting, sales, and marketing. I enjoy writing about tech, sports, business, finance, music, and everything else. Reach out to me and see how I can help you grow your business! Braden

Beverly Hills, CA
146 followers

