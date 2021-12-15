Democrats' Proposed Redistricting Maps Posted to Web

Suffolk County Legislature

The Suffolk County Democratic plans for redistricting have been posted on the county legislature website.

Among the changes is the move of the 17th Legislative District, currently covering parts of Huntington Station, and Babylon, out of Huntington entirely to Babylon and Islip only. The 17th District will continue to be represented by Tom Donnelly, D-Deer Park.

The 16th District, represented now by Democrat Susan Berland, but next term by Republican Manny Esteban, will absorb some of the Huntington Station, South Huntington and West Hills neighborhoods that were previously part of the 17th District. The 18th District, now represented by Democrat William "Doc" Spencer but next term by Republican Stephanie Bontempi, will expand east, picking up more of Northport, while the 13th District, represented by Rob Trotta, R-Fort Salonga, will move west to add parts of Greenlawn and East Northport.

Under the plan, the 16th and 18th districts will have a majority Democratic population but will be represented by Republicans. And Huntington, currently represented by three Democrats and a Republican, will be represented entirely by Republicans in the legislature starting in January.

The redistricting plan, which Republicans, who will take control of the legislature in January, have opposed. It still has to go for a legislative vote, and the county executive before approval or rejection.

As always happens with reapportionment, numerous voters will be represented in at least the first term by legislators the voters had no chance in selecting because they were elected in November to districts whose lines have now changed.