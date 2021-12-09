LIU Collaboration Boosts Huntington Thrift Shop

LIU

Students from Long Island University’s Fashion Merchandising & Management program are getting a start on their careers while benefiting a thrift shop in Huntington.

The Community Thrift Shop, at 345 Main St., takes gently used or new clothing and home goods, with sales benefiting the Visiting Nurse Service of Suffolk and Hospice House. The LIU students have stepped in to design seasonal displays to encourage sales, and have also taken work on signage, messaging, photography and social media.

In turn, LIU students price, display and sell clothing and accessories from the shop in The Student Body Boutique (LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville). LIU’s share of proceeds will go toward scholarships for fashion merchandising students.

“This collaboration exemplifies the experiential learning for which our university is renowned,” said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. “It also illustrates the creative ways that our students give back to the community while gaining experience that will drive success in their future careers.”

Cherie Serota, director of LIU’s Fashion Merchandising & Management program, explained, “Another highly advantageous aspect of this partnership is that it promotes circularity and sustainability in fashion, which is of pressing concern to our students and the industry worldwide. Thrifting reduces impact on the environment by upcycling and reusing clothing. At the same time, it enables a larger population to access luxury brands.”

The Community Thrift Shop was founded in 1965 as a cooperative effort by local non-profit organizations. Linda Taylor, CEO of VNSHS, commented, “It’s inspiring to have the fashion-forward input of the students who bring a fresh, Gen Z look to the merchandise in the shop.”