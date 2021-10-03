Man Admits Role in ‘Birth Tourism’ Scheme

HuntingtonNow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hetEH_0cFTnvFp00
US Department of Justice

A Turkish national pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Central Islip to his role in a “birth tourism” scheme.

Ibrahim Aksakal, 49, who lives in East Patchogue, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme enabled pregnant Turkish women fraudulently entering the United States using tourist and business visas to give birth so that their children would obtain United States citizenship and medical benefits.

The pregnant women stayed in one of seven “birth houses” that Aksakal maintained in Center Moriches, Dix Hills, East Northport, East Patchogue, Smithtown and West Babylon.

The US prosecutor’s office said Aksakal organized the scheme that resulted in losses of more than $1 million to the state Medicaid program between 2017 and 2020.

As part of his plea, Aksakal forfeited $397,500 as proceeds linked to his role in the scheme.

From at least January 2017 to the September 2020, Aksakal and his co-conspirators advertised a birth tourism scheme on two Turkish-language Facebook pages, www.facebook.com/ bebegimamerikadadogsun and www.facebook.com/amerikadadogum.org, and a Turkish-language website https://amerikadadogum.org.  Translated into English, “bebegimamerikadadogsun” means “My baby should be born in America,” and “amerikadadogum” means “Giving Birth in America.”

As translated, some of the defendants’ advertisements stated, “If you believe your baby should be born in the USA and become a U.S. citizen then you are at the right place. . . .  [W]e at ‘Bebegim Amerika Dogsun’ . . . will provide future mothers and fathers this opportunity, with minimal costs . . . .”

The advertisements also said that fees paid by pregnant women – approximately $7,500, nearly all in cash – would include transportation, “insurance” to cover the costs of pre-natal, delivery and post-natal medical care, assistance with the process for applying for United States citizenship on behalf of children born in connection with the scheme and consultation in Turkish concerning health care issues.  Aksakal and his co-conspirators also instructed the women to conceal their pregnancies.

The proceeding was held before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert.

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Timothy D. Sini, District Attorney for Suffolk County; Peter C. Fitzhugh, Special Agent-in-Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New York (HSI); Scott J. Lampert, Special Agent-in-Charge, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, New York Region (HHS-OIG); Frank T. Walsh, Jr., Acting Medicaid Inspector General, New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG); and Stuart Cameron, Acting Commissioner, Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD), announced the guilty plea.

“This was an extremely complex, international investigation that led law enforcement to the core of this scheme right here in our backyard,” Sini said. “More than $1 million of American citizens’ hard-earned money was stolen through this conspiracy, and today’s plea holds its ringleader accountable. We will not tolerate the theft of taxpayer money in any form, and will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to target, arrest and prosecute anyone trying to take advantage of the system.”

“The criminality of birth tourism manipulates our visa and immigration systems and diverts precious financial resources from an already exhausted health care system that serves our local communities to combat COVID-19 and other critical needs,” stated HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Fitzhugh.  “This is a criminal organization that threatens our homeland and preys on the vulnerable.  HSI, along with its valued partners, will continue to use every resource to dismantle and bring those responsible to justice.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

Huntington, NY
1016 followers

More from HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY

Columbus Honored With Wreath, Support for Role in History

Italian Americans and other political and business leaders honored Christopher Columbus Thursday, calling him the founder of America and a cultural icon, as they gathered at his statue on Main Street in Huntington to help launch the three-day weekend that celebrates his birth.

Read full story
Northport, NY

Rabbi Asks Village Help to Block More Anti-Semitic Acts

A rabbi whose Hebrew school students were accosted by a man during a Rosh Hashanah ceremony in Northport has asked for police presence next year. Rabbi Ian J. Silverman of the East Northport Jewish Center said pupils were participating in a ceremony Sept.14 involving the casting of bread into water when a man stepped out of his car and began "scolding us about how could we have possibly rejected the Savior," Silverman said.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntington, NY

Hiring in Huntington: Job Fair, Recruitment Drive

Businesses and other institutions around Huntington are scheduling job fairs and recruitment drives to staff up. A cyber security analyst is an experienced, senior level, hands-on practitioner and representative of the cybersecurity defense team. The role is technical, and candidates must possess a solid understanding of information security and preferably have held positions in cybersecurity and systems administration. The role also requires an understanding of business and governance process.

Read full story
Northport, NY

Northwell Moves Against Unvaccinated Workers; Protests Continue

On the eve of enforcement of a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers, a group of people who oppose it protested at the Northport home of CEO Michael Dowling Sunday night.

Read full story
20 comments
Huntington, NY

Huntington Honors Its World War II Veterans

The Town of Huntington honored its World War II veterans Sunday, adding the names of 365 Huntington veterans of the war to its memorial in front of Town Hall. Veterans whose names were added Sunday and attended the ceremony were Jack Stahl, Peter O'Donnell, Seymour Perlmutter, Robert Corcoran and Nick Haridopolos, as did Mortimer Roberts, whose name was already on the plaque. As their names were read out, the veterans stood or raised their hands to acknowledge the applause of the crowd.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntington, NY

Republicans, Cook Battle Over His Role in November Race

Republican anger at Gene Cook’s decision to run for town supervisor against their candidate, Ed Smyth, continues to ratchet up. On Tuesday, Republican Chairman Tom McNally emailed party members to accuse Cook of working with Democrats to undermine Smyth, a charge he has made previously. This time, he included photos of the home of a Democratic leader that displayed signs for Cook alongside signs for Democratic candidate Rebecca Sanin.

Read full story
Huntington, NY

Bus Company Cuts Huntington School Service

Huntington Coach Corp. canceled many of its bus routes for the Huntington school district, effective Thursday, Superintendent James W. Polansky said Wednesday. Editor’s Note: days corrected.

Read full story
Huntington, NY

As Vaccination Deadline Nears, Hospitals, State Prepare for Staff Shortage

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Saturday to deal with possible medical staffing issues resulting from the Covid-19 vaccine deadline on Monday. All healthcare workers in New York State must be vaccinated by Monday or face losing their jobs.

Read full story
5 comments
Huntington, NY

Coltrane Home Gets $1 Million Grant From Mellon Foundation

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $1-million grant to the historic John and Alice Coltrane Home in Dix Hills. The multi-year grant will continue the preservation of the home of the influential musicians, increase organizational capacity, expand programmatic offerings and allow the hiring of a full-time executive director to lead the project.

Read full story
New Rochelle, NY

Schools: St. Anthony's Student Nominated for Heart of a Giant Award

A St. Anthony's High School student is one of several tri-state football players nominated for the 2021 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award, presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants.

Read full story
Huntington, NY

Real Estate: Shopping Centers for Sale

A five-unit shopping center at 1802 E Jericho Tpke., Huntington, is listed for sale at $2,188,000. The one-story building sits on .50 acre of space at the intersection of East Jericho Turnpike and East Deer Park Avenue.

Read full story
Huntington, NY

Campaign: Orelli, Sorrentino Battle Heats Up

Andre Sorrentino, Kevin OrelliSorrentino, Orelli campaigns. The fight for the Huntington highway superintendent's job is getting nastier. Republican Andre Sorrentino accused Highway Superintendent Kevin Orelli of spending department funds on pay raises for campaign supporters. But Democrat Orelli fired back.

Read full story
Huntington, NY

NY Moves to Ease Shortage of School Bus Drivers

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the state is taking several steps to try to address the shortage of school bus drivers affecting numerous school districts around the state.

Read full story
2 comments
Huntington, NY

Huntington Lays Out ‘Zombie Property’ Rules to Reduce Blight

The Huntington Town Board approved a measure earlier this week that was proposed by Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci in July that town leaders expect will encourage the occupation or turnover of ownership of zombie homes, problem properties and vacant storefronts. The town will impose escalating penalties for each year a property is vacant and listed on the Vacant Building Registry. Religious organizations will continue to be exempt from paying the vacant building registration fee.

Read full story
2 comments
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk Approved for Ida Disaster Relief

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that Suffolk and Sullivan Counties have been approved for the previously declared major Disaster Declaration from the flooding resulting from Hurricane Ida.

Read full story
Huntington, NY

Hiring in Huntington: Bus Drivers, Warehouse Packers

Employers around the Huntington area are eager to fill jobs. Here are just a few of the openings. School bus driving: 1 year (Preferred) Driver's License (Preferred) Private Nursery School and Kindergarten seeking qualified candidates for potential openings.

Read full story
Lloyd Harbor, NY

Lloyd Harbor Cleaning Up After Remnants of Ida Blow Through

Cleanup was underway Thursday in Lloyd Harbor from the heavy rain and wind damage left by the remnants of Tropical Storm that socked the area overnight. Huntington FIre Department district manager Bruce Smith said that the wind may have reached 78 MPH but the National Weather Service has not determined whether the storm was a tornado.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Paramount Follows Live Nation on New Covid-19 Rules

Starting in October, the Paramount will require proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or evidence of a negative test to attend its concerts. The Paramount said it is following Live Nation’s policies around the country, which require the vaccine or a negative diagnostic test 72 hours before event entry.

Read full story
3 comments
Huntington, NY

Letter: Farewell to the Book Revue, a Huntington Mainstay

Town Councilwoman Joan Cergol with actress Diane KeatonJoan Cergol. Many residents have reached out to me following the announcement of the September 30th. closing of Book Revue in Huntington Village.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy