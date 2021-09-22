Real Estate: Shopping Centers for Sale

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

A five-unit shopping center at 1802 E Jericho Tpke., Huntington, is listed for sale at $2,188,000. The one-story building sits on .50 acre of space at the intersection of East Jericho Turnpike and East Deer Park Avenue.

Each unit has 1,100 square feet of space which could be combined into one retail space. It was built in 1990 and renovated in 2016.

It has 119 feet of frontage on Jericho Turnpike and 162 feet on East Deer Park Avenue.

Warehouse in Huntington Station

A Huntington Station warehouse with a two-bedroom apartment is listed for sale for $651,000.

The one-story building sits on .27 acres of land at 203 Broadway. It has 2,500 square feet of rentable space.

It was built in 1950.

Shopping Center-Mixed Use

​A shopping center in Northport is listed for sale, advertised as a possible future site for apartments. The North Fort Town Plaza, at 1015-1019 Fort Salonga Road, has a pricetag of $11,995,625.



Tenants Include The UPS Store, BKG, Irene's Learning Center, Hair Salon, Dry Cleaners And More. The site is zoned for C-6 and R-40, meaning apartments could be added in renovation.The two-story building has 38,200 square feet of space, and sits on 3.70 acres. The property also provides 146 parking spaces. A 9100 square foot grocery store will be delivered vacant.

It offers 360 feet of frontage on Fort Salonga Road.

Waterfront Estate Sold

A waterfront estate in Lloyd Neck has been sold for $6.475 million, the highest price ever for a home in the neighborhood, according to brokers involved in the sale.

The home on three gated acres at 23 Count Rumford Lane was built in 2000.

Known as Journeys End, the estate has180 feet of Cold Spring Harbor waterfront and beach, including a guest beach house and staff quarters.

The 9,485-square foot main residence has 19 rooms, including five bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, a home theater, sauna and gym. The grounds include a heated swimming pool and a golf putting green.

The estate was listed in February at $6.95 million by Mike Pesce and Ron Lanzillotta Jr. at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Laffey International Realty Inc. in Woodbury.

The sale was closed on Aug. 27.

The seller was Oleg (Albert) Samilenko, president and owner of Fred Geller Inc., an electrical contractor in New York City.

