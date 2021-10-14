How Much Money is Hanging in Your Closet?

Hunter Cabot

How I Made $1000 Selling Unwanted Clothing Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aK9g8_0cROXCcJ00
Turn your closet into cash!screenshot of author's Poshmark stats

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that people are willing and able to shop from the comfort of their living room. In fact, now that more people have engaged in home shopping and discovered how convenient it is, I’m predicting online clothes shopping will totally take over the garment retail business.

How Can You Get in on It?

You don’t have to become a seller on Amazon to get a piece of this market. There are several other online shopping apps where you can make tons of money by selling old or new, unwanted clothing items. Everyone knows about e-Bay, so I won’t focus on that, although I do sell on e-Bay myself.

What I want to tell you about is Poshmark. I’ve sold clothes on similar platforms, such as Mercari, Depop, Tradesy and even Facebook Marketplace, but I put most of my effort into selling my old clothes on Poshmark.

Why? Because if you know some tricks, it’s super easy to make hundreds, or even over a thousand dollars in a relatively short time, just like I did!

Getting Started

The most important aspect of being a successful seller on Poshmark is in the pictures you provide of your items.

If someone is shopping for a pair of used Levi’s jeans, for example, in a particular size and style, they’re likely to come across several listings. People generally research each other’s prices before listing, so the price tag will often be within a few dollars all across the board.

What makes them choose your listing instead of the others? Appealing photographs, brightly lit, from all angles, showing measurements (measuring tape laid across item) and product tags.

Photos 

Be aware that Poshmark displays square photos (like Instagram). If you upload a photo straight from your phone, it will be automatically cropped, and you may lose an important aspect of the photo. You could just take the photo from far enough away that the item won’t be cut off, but you’re better off cropping your photos to square yourself, even if you have to run it through a photo editing program to add a colored square canvas background to make sure your entire item is in the shot. (example)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FDZH_0cROXCcJ00
Brightly lit, square photosscreenshot of author's Poshmark listing

Take a lot of photos of each item. Back, front, close-ups of tags (brand, style and fabric tags). Pictures of your measuring tape laying across the waist and inseam on pants. Pictures of tops should show the measuring tape across waist, across bust (or armpit to armpit) as well as length from shoulder to hem. Same on dresses.

I usually have 6–8 photos of each item. If you can answer questions via photos, instead of the buyer having to message you, you’ll probably get more sales. Buyers might change their mind, or move on before you answer their question. Nab that impulse buy!

Title

This is important. You only have 50 characters, so don’t waste it with unnecessary words. You want to have the brand name, the size, and the condition (especially if it’s new), and if you have room, list the color, unique feature or fabric. Here are some useful abbreviations for Poshmark listings. You can start your description with these if it’s not in the title:

  • NWT- new with tags
  • NWOT- new without tags
  • EUC- excellent used condition
  • GUC- good used condition
  • VTG- vintage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3XZE_0cROXCcJ00
screenshot example of my listing titlesauthor's screenshot

Pricing

Poshmark takes 20% of all sales over $15, and a straight $2.95 commission for all sales under $15. They provide you with a pre-paid, pre-addressed shipping label for Priority mail, and they will charge the customer $7.95 for that. (You can offer a deal on shipping, more on that below)

There are two ways to set your pricing. First, see if your particular item (brand, size, and condition) is already on Poshmark. If it is, you should list yours in the same range — not more than a few dollars higher, but of course, undercutting the competition is a good idea if you’re willing.

If your item isn’t listed on Poshmark already, then figure out how much you want to make (taking into account Poshmark takes 20% of the sale) then price your item 20%-30% higher than that. This is important. No one expects to pay the listed price on Poshmark, so you want to be able to lower your price when someone shows interest.

Description

The pictures are way more important than the written description, so don't stress. It’s a good idea to mention the fabric composition, the condition the item is in (gently used or excellent, etc) and you can list measurements, or just say, measurements in photos. Some people say “Open to offers”, but I don’t think that’s necessary. If you haven’t taken the above step (inflated your listed price) and your price is firm, then you should say so, because everyone is expecting to haggle.

Share Your Listing

After you’ve filled in all the listing info, you are prompted to share your listing. You can share to “My story” (which shares to your followers), or share on Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook, or Tumblr.

Sharing can also be done to any item in your closet at any time, not only when you first list it. It’s like putting the item in a store window, reminding people it’s for sale. There will be a square arrow symbol that you click within the thumbnail of each of your items, and you’ll be given the options “Share to followers” or, if there’s a Posh Party going on, you can choose to share to that party, if your item fits the party theme. (Posh Parties explained, below)

You can also share other people’s listings to your own followers. Just like following back people who follow you, it’s common courtesy to share other sellers’ listings if they share yours. Poshmark is very much a community, with everyone helping each other to make sales. Most people choose to share listings that don’t directly compete with their own items for sale.

Posh Parties

Poshmark holds 3 or 4 Posh Parties per day, with different themes. This is just like a big sales event with buyers and sellers all coming out to browse and sell. Themes include parties that are designer brand specific, like “Free People, Anthropologie, etc Party”,or kids’ fashions, menswear parties, seasonal wear, and all tops or all bottoms kind of parties.

The big advantage to sharing your items to a party is that you get way more exposure. Normally when you share (re-post) your listing, it will just appear to your followers (if they’re online and browsing). So, if you have only a small number of followers, you’re not getting much exposure.

When you share to a party, your listing appears to ALL of the people that are browsing the party, which could be tens of thousands.

Typically, the last party of the day, around 10 p.m. (eastern time), is a general party everyone can share to. It will have a name like “fall fashions” or “dress for success”, and not be brand specific or gender specific.

Definitely share your entire closet at these parties. You won’t get bounced for sharing a pair of cut-off shorts to “Dress for Success” BTW. They’re not strict on the 10 p.m. parties, but they are pretty vigilant about fitting the themes for the others.

Followers

This is the easy part. Poshmark is very much a follow-back community. If you’re just getting started, spend five minutes each day just following others and you’ll gain a lot of followers in no time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkeEo_0cROXCcJ00
Follow and they will follow backscreenshot of author's Poshmark page

Follow strategies

If you are trying to sell a specific brand, say for example, a “For Love & Lemons” dress, a good strategy is to search Poshmark for the brand (and size) of your item. When you find a listing, click on it to see who’s already put a like on it (heart icon). Follow those people, the “likers” — they’re your target market. They’ll probably follow you back, and then they’ll see your “For Love & Lemons” dress the next time you share your listing.

Offers

You’ve priced all your items a little high so you can offer buyers a deal. When someone puts a heart on your item, click on their name. At the top of their profile on the right, you’ll see a shopping bag icon. Click on that. The next screen will be confusing unless you know what to look for. There’s a dropdown arrow on the right. If you click it, one of the options is “Switch to sell view”. That’s what you want. Now, the item they liked from your closet will be at the bottom of the screen. Click the word “Offer”. Choose your discounted price, offer discounted shipping if you want, and check out the new profit you’ll make before hitting “Send offer”. The buyer has 24 hours to respond. They can counter-offer or decline.

Offer to All Likers

There’s an easy way to make an offer to all the likers of a certain item. Click the item in your closet to bring up the page. There will be a big button that says “Offer/Price drop”. This will send a discounted offer to all likers at once.

I don’t tend to use this feature as much, though, because if you do it every time a new person likes that item, you’ll be sending offers to the same people as well as the new liker, and sometimes the new offer might be less of a discount than a previous one, which would be kind of an insult. Also, you might have people remove their heart on your item if they feel like you’re being a nuisance. Item with more hearts are more appealing to most shoppers.

Wrapping It Up

Tips for Success:

  • Take lots of good photos
  • Follow, follow, follow to gain followers
  • Initially price high so you can offer a deal
  • Research your brand name items and follow the people who’ve liked other sellers’ listing for those brands — you want them to follow you!
  • Share all items in your closet several times per day. I find mornings before work, at lunchbreak, and early evenings to be most productive — that’s when people might be browsing on their phone. And weekends, especially in bad weather when people are housebound
  • Share other people’s listings and most will share yours back
  • Take advantage of Posh Parties, they are your best chance of thousands of people seeing your listings

I hope my advice helps you get started on Poshmark. I think it’s so easy and profitable that if you give it a try, you’ll be hooked too! Good Luck!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

If you've enjoyed my article, please share it with a friend. Knowledge is power.

Asheville, NC
6972 followers

More from Hunter Cabot

"God of Death" Whale Lived 43 Million Years Ago

A New, Terrifying, Ancient Species Discovered in Egypt. Phiomicetus Anubisartistic reconstruction by Dr. Robert W. Boessenecker. A new species of a prehistoric, four-legged, carnivorous whale was discovered by scientists in Egypt's Western Desert area, with the fossilized remains dating back 43 million years.

Read full story
2 comments

Can Your Fitbit Keep You Safe?

Using Wearables for Early Detection of Viral Infections. Wearables as early infection detectorsphoto by Pxfuel. In a study published in JAMA Network Open a week ago, research into wearables like Fitbit and Apple watches show promise in early detection of the flu and common cold, leading researchers to believe that biometric devices may be useful in preventing Covid-19 spread.

Read full story

Alpha-Gal Syndrome - Allergy to Red Meat from Tick Bite

Alpha-Gal on the Rise - Concerning News for Hunters. A hunter with a white tailed deer in tall grassUser:Matthew.j.obrien, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a new allergy in town, and ironically, it has the power to force hunters to give up eating red meat.

Read full story
1 comments

America's Nuclear Weapons Totals Revealed

Number of Warheads Disclosed Today After Years of Trump Blackout. SRAMS and Mark 28 thermo-nuclear bombsU.S. National Archives. Today the U.S. State Department released information not available to the public in recent years: the number of nuclear warheads the U.S.A currently has in its stockpile.

Read full story

Haunted North Carolina - Part 2

Lydia's Bridge Ghost Story(modified) background photo by Aaron Burden. One of the most famous ghost stories in North Carolina is about a phantom hitchhiker who supposedly haunts an abandoned railroad bridge in Guilford County. The bridge is located on US-70A (High Point Rd.), just south of Jamestown. I'll relate the most popular version of the story below, as well as the recently discovered truth behind the legend.

Read full story

Ehrlichiosis Infection - Symptoms Resemble the Flu

The Culprit for this Disease May Be in Your Backyard. Ehrlichiosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium, ehrlichia chaffeensis ,ehrlichia ewingii, and ehrlichia muris eauclairensis. The bacteria is carried by ticks, and transmitted to humans and animals through a tick bite.

Read full story
20 comments
Charlotte, NC

Breastfeeding Moms - Know Your Rights

Are you allowed to breastfeed in public?photo by Bethany Beck. Recently, a friend in Charlotte, North Carolina, told me the driver of a city bus objected to her breastfeeding her eleven-month old baby, advising her, "You need to do that later."

Read full story
4 comments

North Carolina Zoo Still Waiting to Vaccinate Animals

Dr. Jb Minter examines an ocelot at the N.C. Zoophoto provided by the North Carolina Zoo. At the North Carolina Zoo, Dr. Jb Minter and his crew are expecting an important delivery.

Read full story
1 comments

Haunted North Carolina - Part 1

Demon Dog of Valle Crucismodified photo taken by author. It's only six weeks till Halloween - my favorite holiday - and I'm ready! To help everyone else get in the spirit, I've decided to share some spooky legends from North Carolina. Stay tuned in to make sure you catch them all!

Read full story
5 comments

Fibrocartilaginous Embolism - A Temporary Paralysis in Dogs

My Experience with FCE - What It Is and What You Can Do. My dog, Jasper, before the incidentphoto by author. Jasper was a happy, healthy, black lab/Newfoundland mix who loved to swim. His size fell between the two breeds, at about 80 lbs. He had an adorable floppy eared face, medium long fur, soulful brown eyes, and a big, booming bark that seemed to surprise even he, himself, on the rare occasion it escaped.

Read full story

Will Inflation Cancel Black Friday Sales this Year?

How Will Inflation Affect Black Friday Sales?photo by Freepik. Covid-19 has taken many things from us, and we're still feeling the blow. Even now, as we look ahead to the holiday season coming up in a few short months, there is reason to believe that Santa might have a hard time ticking off everything on his list, due to global repercussions from the pandemic.

Read full story
Catawba County, NC

Festival This Weekend - Murray's Mill Harvest Folk Festival

A Fun-Filled Weekend Celebrating Catawba County's Proud Agricultural Heritage. Harvest Folk Festivalphoto use granted by Historical Association of Catawba County. An Educational and Entertaining Experience the Whole Family Will Enjoy.

Read full story
8 comments

Need a Job? $$$ Sign-On Bonuses at These N.C. Companies

As Unemployment Benefits End for Thousands, Sign-On Bonuses Put Money in Your Pocket. Over 127,000 North Carolinians Have Lost Their Unemployment Benefits This Week. As federal jobless assistance ended on September 4, millions nationwide have lost their unemployment benefits. Well over 100,000 of those individuals are right here in North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments

Good News - SNAP Benefits Will Increase by 25%

Good News for SNAP Recipientsphoto by Ekaterina Shakharova. The 15% temporary increase to SNAP benefits that went into effect as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act is set to expire on September 30, 2021, affecting over 40 million recipients nationwide, many of whom are unemployed.

Read full story
143 comments

Are These Kidney Disorders Linked to Vaccines?

EU Launches Investigation of Possible Side Effects of mRNA Vaccines. EU examines vaccine's connection to kidney diseaseNick Youngson. A skin condition and two types of kidney problems may be linked to vaccines.

Read full story
300 comments

How Two Young Girls Fooled the World, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Cottingley Fairies 1photo by Elsie Wright (public domain in the United States) Over a hundred years ago, in the small village of Cottingley, England, two young girls embarked on a silly prank that led thousands to believe in magic. It would not be fully debunked for over sixty years.

Read full story

Are Pets Catching Covid-19 From Their Owners?

Studies show many infected households have pets with Covid -19 antibodies. The pandemic hasn't been easy on petsphoto by Andrew S. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for the furry ones.

Read full story
92 comments

Ivermectin Controversy - For Human Covid-19 Patients or Only Safe for Animals?

FDA Issues Warning After Misuse Leads to Uptick in 911 Calls for Poisonings. People are self-medicating for Covid-19 with a horse deworming formulaphoto by Lana Werper on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Solo Camping for Women

Have you ever noticed women are discouraged from experiencing the wilderness alone?. Certainly some situations would be dangerous as a solo undertaking (hiking the Appalachian Trail, for example), but there are so many places a women can camp in a relatively safe environment, some even with rangers making nightly rounds.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy