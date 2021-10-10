Can Your Fitbit Keep You Safe?

Using Wearables for Early Detection of Viral Infections

Wearables as early infection detectors photo by Pxfuel

In a study published in JAMA Network Open a week ago, research into wearables like Fitbit and Apple watches show promise in early detection of the flu and common cold, leading researchers to believe that biometric devices may be useful in preventing Covid-19 spread.

In the study, 31 participants were infected with H1N1 influenza after their baseline data was recorded by a wearable biometric device. Eighteen participants were infected with human rhinovirus (common cold) after their baseline data was recorded.

The individuals were given E4 watches to wear (made by the company Empatica), which are biometric wearables similar to Fitbit and Apple health monitoring watches. The E4 recorded information on each volunteer's heart rate, temperature, and movement, and also measured their electrodermal activity.

Adding in the precise time the individuals were actually infected, the data was then plugged into a computerized algorithm, which was able to predict not only the presence of infection before symptoms appeared, but also the proposed severity of the infection in the (then) asymptomatic individuals.

Early Detection

The algorithm correctly predicted the presence of H1N1 infection 24 hours after exposure with 92% accuracy, although symptoms did not appear until the 48-hour mark.

Similarly, the algorithm correctly predicted the presence of human rhinovirus with 78% accuracy after 12 hours, and with 88% accuracy after 36 hours.

Predicting Severity of Infection

Equally as valuable, the algorithms were able to distinguish between mild and severe cases, before the onset of symptoms, which would be useful in determining ahead of time which treatment infected individuals would require - potentially saving lives.

The degree of accuracy in predicting severity of illness was 80% at 12 hours after exposure to each of the viruses.

Potential Use for Covid-19 Risk Assessment

Although further studies are needed, the potential for using biometric wearables in the battle against Covid-19 is exciting.

Imagine wearables being used by individuals as a daily, non-invasive tool before going to work or school. Having the power to predict infection a full twenty-four hours before symptoms appear, strapped to your wrist as you go about your day, would surely slow the spread of Covid-19 among the general population.

Wearing a biometric watch would have a larger appeal to most people over using a nasal swab rapid test each day, thereby potentially increasing participation by the public in stopping the spread.

The Flip Side

If the technology to predict Covid-19 infection was widely available, what would that do to the push for vaccinations? It's possible people would feel somewhat invincible, armed with the knowledge of their exposure, as well as a prediction of severity of illness.

Economic inequality would no doubt be amplified by such a breakthrough, as the devices would be more accessible to those who have hundreds of dollars to spare. Statistics have already shown that poorer communities are being harder hit by Covid-19, and this would stress that point further.

Initial studies have shown some flaws in the predictions involving menstruating and menopausal females, when hormones cause fluctuating core temperatures, rendering a false positive for infection.

Some studies have shown that biometric wearables give less accurate readings to those with more pigmentation in their skin, so the devices may not be as accurate or helpful for African-Americans, again amplifying the inequality in solutions available to minorities and the under-priveleged.

Still, the potential the study has revealed is exciting. Who knows what technology will be introduced in the near future?

These findings could very well be used as a springboard for development of a more tailored biometric wearable to detect Covid-19 infection.

