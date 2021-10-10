Can Your Fitbit Keep You Safe?

Hunter Cabot

Using Wearables for Early Detection of Viral Infections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o76GG_0cJCosZI00
Wearables as early infection detectorsphoto by Pxfuel

In a study published in JAMA Network Open a week ago, research into wearables like Fitbit and Apple watches show promise in early detection of the flu and common cold, leading researchers to believe that biometric devices may be useful in preventing Covid-19 spread.

In the study, 31 participants were infected with H1N1 influenza after their baseline data was recorded by a wearable biometric device. Eighteen participants were infected with human rhinovirus (common cold) after their baseline data was recorded.

The individuals were given E4 watches to wear (made by the company Empatica), which are biometric wearables similar to Fitbit and Apple health monitoring watches. The E4 recorded information on each volunteer's heart rate, temperature, and movement, and also measured their electrodermal activity.

Adding in the precise time the individuals were actually infected, the data was then plugged into a computerized algorithm, which was able to predict not only the presence of infection before symptoms appeared, but also the proposed severity of the infection in the (then) asymptomatic individuals.

Early Detection

The algorithm correctly predicted the presence of H1N1 infection 24 hours after exposure with 92% accuracy, although symptoms did not appear until the 48-hour mark.

Similarly, the algorithm correctly predicted the presence of human rhinovirus with 78% accuracy after 12 hours, and with 88% accuracy after 36 hours.

Predicting Severity of Infection

Equally as valuable, the algorithms were able to distinguish between mild and severe cases, before the onset of symptoms, which would be useful in determining ahead of time which treatment infected individuals would require - potentially saving lives.

The degree of accuracy in predicting severity of illness was 80% at 12 hours after exposure to each of the viruses.

Potential Use for Covid-19 Risk Assessment

Although further studies are needed, the potential for using biometric wearables in the battle against Covid-19 is exciting.

Imagine wearables being used by individuals as a daily, non-invasive tool before going to work or school. Having the power to predict infection a full twenty-four hours before symptoms appear, strapped to your wrist as you go about your day, would surely slow the spread of Covid-19 among the general population.

Wearing a biometric watch would have a larger appeal to most people over using a nasal swab rapid test each day, thereby potentially increasing participation by the public in stopping the spread.

The Flip Side

  • If the technology to predict Covid-19 infection was widely available, what would that do to the push for vaccinations? It's possible people would feel somewhat invincible, armed with the knowledge of their exposure, as well as a prediction of severity of illness.

  • Economic inequality would no doubt be amplified by such a breakthrough, as the devices would be more accessible to those who have hundreds of dollars to spare. Statistics have already shown that poorer communities are being harder hit by Covid-19, and this would stress that point further.

  • Initial studies have shown some flaws in the predictions involving menstruating and menopausal females, when hormones cause fluctuating core temperatures, rendering a false positive for infection.

  • Some studies have shown that biometric wearables give less accurate readings to those with more pigmentation in their skin, so the devices may not be as accurate or helpful for African-Americans, again amplifying the inequality in solutions available to minorities and the under-priveleged.

Still, the potential the study has revealed is exciting. Who knows what technology will be introduced in the near future?

These findings could very well be used as a springboard for development of a more tailored biometric wearable to detect Covid-19 infection.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

If you've enjoyed my article, please share it with a friend. Knowledge is power.

Asheville, NC
6971 followers

More from Hunter Cabot

How Much Money is Hanging in Your Closet?

Turn your closet into cash!screenshot of author's Poshmark stats. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that people are willing and able to shop from the comfort of their living room. In fact, now that more people have engaged in home shopping and discovered how convenient it is, I’m predicting online clothes shopping will totally take over the garment retail business.

Read full story

"God of Death" Whale Lived 43 Million Years Ago

A New, Terrifying, Ancient Species Discovered in Egypt. Phiomicetus Anubisartistic reconstruction by Dr. Robert W. Boessenecker. A new species of a prehistoric, four-legged, carnivorous whale was discovered by scientists in Egypt's Western Desert area, with the fossilized remains dating back 43 million years.

Read full story
2 comments

Alpha-Gal Syndrome - Allergy to Red Meat from Tick Bite

Alpha-Gal on the Rise - Concerning News for Hunters. A hunter with a white tailed deer in tall grassUser:Matthew.j.obrien, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a new allergy in town, and ironically, it has the power to force hunters to give up eating red meat.

Read full story
1 comments

America's Nuclear Weapons Totals Revealed

Number of Warheads Disclosed Today After Years of Trump Blackout. SRAMS and Mark 28 thermo-nuclear bombsU.S. National Archives. Today the U.S. State Department released information not available to the public in recent years: the number of nuclear warheads the U.S.A currently has in its stockpile.

Read full story

Haunted North Carolina - Part 2

Lydia's Bridge Ghost Story(modified) background photo by Aaron Burden. One of the most famous ghost stories in North Carolina is about a phantom hitchhiker who supposedly haunts an abandoned railroad bridge in Guilford County. The bridge is located on US-70A (High Point Rd.), just south of Jamestown. I'll relate the most popular version of the story below, as well as the recently discovered truth behind the legend.

Read full story

Ehrlichiosis Infection - Symptoms Resemble the Flu

The Culprit for this Disease May Be in Your Backyard. Ehrlichiosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium, ehrlichia chaffeensis ,ehrlichia ewingii, and ehrlichia muris eauclairensis. The bacteria is carried by ticks, and transmitted to humans and animals through a tick bite.

Read full story
20 comments
Charlotte, NC

Breastfeeding Moms - Know Your Rights

Are you allowed to breastfeed in public?photo by Bethany Beck. Recently, a friend in Charlotte, North Carolina, told me the driver of a city bus objected to her breastfeeding her eleven-month old baby, advising her, "You need to do that later."

Read full story
4 comments

North Carolina Zoo Still Waiting to Vaccinate Animals

Dr. Jb Minter examines an ocelot at the N.C. Zoophoto provided by the North Carolina Zoo. At the North Carolina Zoo, Dr. Jb Minter and his crew are expecting an important delivery.

Read full story
1 comments

Haunted North Carolina - Part 1

Demon Dog of Valle Crucismodified photo taken by author. It's only six weeks till Halloween - my favorite holiday - and I'm ready! To help everyone else get in the spirit, I've decided to share some spooky legends from North Carolina. Stay tuned in to make sure you catch them all!

Read full story
5 comments

Fibrocartilaginous Embolism - A Temporary Paralysis in Dogs

My Experience with FCE - What It Is and What You Can Do. My dog, Jasper, before the incidentphoto by author. Jasper was a happy, healthy, black lab/Newfoundland mix who loved to swim. His size fell between the two breeds, at about 80 lbs. He had an adorable floppy eared face, medium long fur, soulful brown eyes, and a big, booming bark that seemed to surprise even he, himself, on the rare occasion it escaped.

Read full story

Will Inflation Cancel Black Friday Sales this Year?

How Will Inflation Affect Black Friday Sales?photo by Freepik. Covid-19 has taken many things from us, and we're still feeling the blow. Even now, as we look ahead to the holiday season coming up in a few short months, there is reason to believe that Santa might have a hard time ticking off everything on his list, due to global repercussions from the pandemic.

Read full story
Catawba County, NC

Festival This Weekend - Murray's Mill Harvest Folk Festival

A Fun-Filled Weekend Celebrating Catawba County's Proud Agricultural Heritage. Harvest Folk Festivalphoto use granted by Historical Association of Catawba County. An Educational and Entertaining Experience the Whole Family Will Enjoy.

Read full story
8 comments

Need a Job? $$$ Sign-On Bonuses at These N.C. Companies

As Unemployment Benefits End for Thousands, Sign-On Bonuses Put Money in Your Pocket. Over 127,000 North Carolinians Have Lost Their Unemployment Benefits This Week. As federal jobless assistance ended on September 4, millions nationwide have lost their unemployment benefits. Well over 100,000 of those individuals are right here in North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments

Good News - SNAP Benefits Will Increase by 25%

Good News for SNAP Recipientsphoto by Ekaterina Shakharova. The 15% temporary increase to SNAP benefits that went into effect as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act is set to expire on September 30, 2021, affecting over 40 million recipients nationwide, many of whom are unemployed.

Read full story
143 comments

Are These Kidney Disorders Linked to Vaccines?

EU Launches Investigation of Possible Side Effects of mRNA Vaccines. EU examines vaccine's connection to kidney diseaseNick Youngson. A skin condition and two types of kidney problems may be linked to vaccines.

Read full story
300 comments

How Two Young Girls Fooled the World, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Cottingley Fairies 1photo by Elsie Wright (public domain in the United States) Over a hundred years ago, in the small village of Cottingley, England, two young girls embarked on a silly prank that led thousands to believe in magic. It would not be fully debunked for over sixty years.

Read full story

Are Pets Catching Covid-19 From Their Owners?

Studies show many infected households have pets with Covid -19 antibodies. The pandemic hasn't been easy on petsphoto by Andrew S. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for the furry ones.

Read full story
92 comments

Ivermectin Controversy - For Human Covid-19 Patients or Only Safe for Animals?

FDA Issues Warning After Misuse Leads to Uptick in 911 Calls for Poisonings. People are self-medicating for Covid-19 with a horse deworming formulaphoto by Lana Werper on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Solo Camping for Women

Have you ever noticed women are discouraged from experiencing the wilderness alone?. Certainly some situations would be dangerous as a solo undertaking (hiking the Appalachian Trail, for example), but there are so many places a women can camp in a relatively safe environment, some even with rangers making nightly rounds.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy