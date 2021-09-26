Haunted North Carolina - Part 1

Hunter Cabot

The Demon Dog of Valle Crucis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1usvlQ_0c67EqjA00
Demon Dog of Valle Crucis

It's only six weeks till Halloween - my favorite holiday - and I'm ready! To help everyone else get in the spirit, I've decided to share some spooky legends from North Carolina. Stay tuned in to make sure you catch them all!

A Spooky Mountain Legend

Valle Crucis is a little town set high in the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 8 miles from Boone. The name means "valley of the cross", which refers to three rivers that converge, creating a cross shape. The town was founded in 1842, and the legend involves St. John's Episcopal Church, which was established in 1862.

The legend tells of the townsfolk discovering the grisly remains of several people in the woods near the church, apparent victims of an animal attack. This was said to have happened in the 1860s.

The minister of the church reportedly used the fear generated by this event in his sermons, telling the people that Satan had taken the form of an animal and killed the unrepentant. Therefore, all who sinned may be at risk of such a fate.

This story, passed down through generations, evolved and became a warning that mothers told their children to keep them in after dark.

The beast became known as a demon dog - a vicious, all black, hulking beast, of supernatural size and possessing red, glowing eyes.

It supposedly lurks in the old cemetery adjacent to St. John's Church.

New life was breathed into the old legend in the late 1980s, when two students from Appalachian State University were traveling the roads near the old church on a dark, moonlit night.

As the story is told, the men were driving by the old graveyard next to the church, when a huge, shadowy figure leapt out from behind a tombstone and landed in their path.

The driver reportedly slammed on his brakes and swerved, managing to barely graze the creature. Shaken, he pulled to the side of the road, wondering if he had hit a deer. (It was too big to be a dog).

He looked in his rear view mirror, as his friend swiveled to look at the road behind them.

A pair of red, glowing eyes stared back at them from the darkness. There were no streetlights, and they could not see the creature, but the men were thoroughly spooked.

The eyes reportedly did not reflect light as a dog, cat, or deer's eyes would. Just glowing, red, embers in the night.

"Do you see what I see?" the driver asked his friend.

"No," the friend replied. "And you don't see it either. Just go!"

Just then, they heard an otherworldly growl, and the creature suddenly moved, stalking towards them. With the moonlight coming out from behind the clouds, they could see the shape of a dog.

It was as black as coal and as big as a deer. It snarled and suddenly charged towards their car.

The driver peeled out and floored the gas, and the animal gave chase.

The men claimed that they accelerated to 40, 50, and then 60 mph, and still could not lose the creature. It appeared to be gaining on them, and they swore they could see a canine face with long gnashing teeth.

The car sped down the twisting, mountain road, while the driver, white-knuckled, tried to stay in control of his vehicle.

Suddenly, they crossed the bridge, where the three rivers, appearing as the shape of the holy cross, converged below.

The animal vanished.

The frightened students drove into the town of Boone, where they steadied their nerves and piled into a booth at the Waffle House, the only restaurant open so late. They told the locals they encountered of their experience, and from there, the story spread.

So, there you have it, my fellow Halloween enthusiasts! The Legend of the Demon Dog of Valle Crucis.

Stay tuned for the next chapter of Haunted North Carolina, coming soon!

Have you had any supernatural experiences? Feel free to share them in the comments.

