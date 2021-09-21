Festival This Weekend - Murray's Mill Harvest Folk Festival

Hunter Cabot

A Fun-Filled Weekend Celebrating Catawba County's Proud Agricultural Heritage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSpDV_0brAmwDV00

An Educational and Entertaining Experience the Whole Family Will Enjoy

Join the Historical Association of Catawba County for the 37th Annual Harvest Folk Festival on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 26, from 1p.m. - 5 p.m.

The event will be held at Murray's Mill Historical Site, 1489 Murray's Mill Rd., Catawba, N.C. Admission is $5 for adults. Children under ten get in free.

The festival is a celebration of traditional music and crafts of the area, with exhibits and demonstrations of old-time trades like bee-keeping, wood-carving and gold-panning, as well as heritage skills, such as molasses making, quilting, and pie-making.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZkyl_0brAmwDV00
Quilting demonstration at Harvest Folk Festivalphoto use granted by Historical Association of Catawba County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nEwW_0brAmwDV00

Something to Interest Everyone

There will be an array of activities and displays as you wander through the picturesque setting in the fields by the historic mill.

  • Antique cars, tractors and farm machinery
  • Food vendors selling a variety of treats
  • Local craftsmen selling wares and souvenirs
  • Demonstrations of heritage food preparation and preservation
  • Live music at the Murray's Mill Amphitheater - Bluegrass, Country, and Gospel
  • Murray and Minges General Store, dating back to the 1890's, will be open to purchase treats or souvenirs
  • Self-guided tours of Murray's Mill, which will be in operation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kqnor_0brAmwDV00

Murray's Mill

Murray's Mill is a National Registered Historic Site in Catawba County, just minutes from I-40.

Sitting on the banks of Ball's Creek, the mill was established in 1913, and owned and operated for three generations by the Murray Family. The family closed operations in 1967, and the Historical Association of Catawba County preserved and restored the mill and surrounding buildings in the 1980's. The Historical Site includes Murray's Mill, the 1913 John Murray House (furnished to period), the 1880's Wheat House, which is used as an exhibit gallery, and the 1890's Murray and Minges General Store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wA3nb_0brAmwDV00

Murray's Mill is still in operation, primarily for historical and educational benefit. When you visit you can view the original French burr millstones, grinding away to produce bags of flour or cornmeal that can be purchased as souvenirs in the general store.

For more information about Murray's Mill Historical Site or the Harvest Folk Festival, please call the Historical Association of Catawba County (828) 465-0383

Harvest Folk Festival: Saturday, September 25 (10 - 5) & Sunday September 26 (1 - 5), 1489 Murray's Mill Rd., Catawba, N.C.

