Need a Job? $$$ Sign-On Bonuses at These N.C. Companies

As Unemployment Benefits End for Thousands, Sign-On Bonuses Put Money in Your Pocket

Over 127,000 North Carolinians Have Lost Their Unemployment Benefits This Week

As federal jobless assistance ended on September 4, millions nationwide have lost their unemployment benefits. Well over 100,000 of those individuals are right here in North Carolina.

The data released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce on August 20, 2021 shows 222,315 residents are currently unemployed.

Approximately 78% of those people were collecting some form of unemployment insurance, and now that federal benefits like PEUC, PUA, FPUC and MEUC have ended, almost 125,000 individuals will be left without benefits.

The Good News

The current labor market in North Carolina is a "tight market". That means there are more jobs than there are people seeking work, and less competition from other applicants for each position. (note- this determination is from mid-summer, and now that UI benefits have ended and more people seek work, we may see a change)

As of late July 2021, there were 380,000 job openings in North Carolina.

A "tight market" means employers may have a hard time finding workers, and will be forced to pay higher wages, or offer some other incentives.

Trending right now are "sign-on bonuses". A sign-on bonus happens after an individual hires onto a position and fulfills job duties and obligations for a designated period of time. This is not instant money. Often the employee is required to work at least six months in good standing, and sometimes sign-on bonuses are doled out in increments over the course of a year.

Twenty Companies Offering Substantial Sign-On Bonuses in North Carolina

$500 Pizza Hut Shift Managers

various locations

urgently hiring

short shifts available (4 hours)

full or part time

$750 UnitedHealth Group Customer Service

remote position if within 100 miles of Greensboro

full time

benefits

$2000 Metal Recycling Services Kiosk Operator

Gastonia

full time

benefits

$1000 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Servers / Hosts/Hostesses/ Food Runner

Cherokee location

full time and part time

benefits

$600 MaidPro Cleaning Service Professionals

Mount Pleasant location

$12 - $17 per hour

tips

full or part time

$300 Intel Computers Retail Specialist

Pinehurst location

$17 per hour

part time

paid time off

$1500 Target Warehouse Operations

various locations

$16.90 - $19.60 per hour

wage increase every 6 months for 36 months

12 hour shifts

$750 Aldi Warehouse Workers

Salisbury location

$19.50 per hour

part time

$1000 Amazon Warehouse Picker/Packer

Matthews location

full time

$15.50 per hour

$100 vaccination bonus

$600 Bruegger's Bagels Baker

Cornelius location

$13 per hour

full or part time

$2000 US Foods Night Warehouse Selector

Charlotte

up to $26 per hour

full time

benefits

$2500 Vanguard Fabric Inventory Control

Conover

full time

some computer experience necessary

$1000 Amazon DSP Delivery Driver

various locations

$16.50 per hour

Full time

$300 Marriott Hotels Housekeeper

Greensboro location

$13 per hour

full time

benefits

$5000 Vanguard Furniture Customer Service

Conover

full time

knowledge of Microsoft Office software

$2000 Coin Wrap, Inc Machine Operators

Charlotte

1st and 2nd shifts available

full time

starting at $15 per hour

$150 Driver Network Service Shift Drivers

Hickory

full time

$15 per hour

$200 Coca-Cola Merchandiser

Clayton

full time

seasonal bonuses

401K

$100-$300 Jason's Deli

Concord location

full time and part time

$10 - $15 per hour

benefits

$1000 - $2000 Carteret Landing Assisted Living Dietary Servers/ Caregivers

Morehead City

no experience necessary - training provided

full time and part time

up to $12.50 per hour

