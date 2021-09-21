Need a Job? $$$ Sign-On Bonuses at These N.C. Companies

As Unemployment Benefits End for Thousands, Sign-On Bonuses Put Money in Your Pocket
Over 127,000 North Carolinians Have Lost Their Unemployment Benefits This Week
As federal jobless assistance ended on September 4, millions nationwide have lost their unemployment benefits. Well over 100,000 of those individuals are right here in North Carolina.
The data released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce on August 20, 2021 shows 222,315 residents are currently unemployed.
Approximately 78% of those people were collecting some form of unemployment insurance, and now that federal benefits like PEUC, PUA, FPUC and MEUC have ended, almost 125,000 individuals will be left without benefits.
The Good News
The current labor market in North Carolina is a "tight market". That means there are more jobs than there are people seeking work, and less competition from other applicants for each position. (note- this determination is from mid-summer, and now that UI benefits have ended and more people seek work, we may see a change)
As of late July 2021, there were 380,000 job openings in North Carolina.
A "tight market" means employers may have a hard time finding workers, and will be forced to pay higher wages, or offer some other incentives.
Trending right now are "sign-on bonuses". A sign-on bonus happens after an individual hires onto a position and fulfills job duties and obligations for a designated period of time. This is not instant money. Often the employee is required to work at least six months in good standing, and sometimes sign-on bonuses are doled out in increments over the course of a year.
Twenty Companies Offering Substantial Sign-On Bonuses in North Carolina
$500 Pizza Hut Shift Managers
- various locations
- urgently hiring
- short shifts available (4 hours)
- full or part time
$750 UnitedHealth Group Customer Service
- remote position if within 100 miles of Greensboro
- full time
- benefits
$2000 Metal Recycling Services Kiosk Operator
- Gastonia
- full time
- benefits
$1000 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Servers / Hosts/Hostesses/ Food Runner
- Cherokee location
- full time and part time
- benefits
$600 MaidPro Cleaning Service Professionals
- Mount Pleasant location
- $12 - $17 per hour
- tips
- full or part time
$300 Intel Computers Retail Specialist
- Pinehurst location
- $17 per hour
- part time
- paid time off
$1500 Target Warehouse Operations
- various locations
- $16.90 - $19.60 per hour
- wage increase every 6 months for 36 months
- 12 hour shifts
$750 Aldi Warehouse Workers
- Salisbury location
- $19.50 per hour
- part time
$1000 Amazon Warehouse Picker/Packer
- Matthews location
- full time
- $15.50 per hour
- $100 vaccination bonus
$600 Bruegger's Bagels Baker
- Cornelius location
- $13 per hour
- full or part time
$2000 US Foods Night Warehouse Selector
- Charlotte
- up to $26 per hour
- full time
- benefits
$2500 Vanguard Fabric Inventory Control
- Conover
- full time
- some computer experience necessary
$1000 Amazon DSP Delivery Driver
- various locations
- $16.50 per hour
- Full time
$300 Marriott Hotels Housekeeper
- Greensboro location
- $13 per hour
- full time
- benefits
$5000 Vanguard Furniture Customer Service
- Conover
- full time
- knowledge of Microsoft Office software
$2000 Coin Wrap, Inc Machine Operators
- Charlotte
- 1st and 2nd shifts available
- full time
- starting at $15 per hour
$150 Driver Network Service Shift Drivers
- Hickory
- full time
- $15 per hour
$200 Coca-Cola Merchandiser
- Clayton
- full time
- seasonal bonuses
- 401K
$100-$300 Jason's Deli
- Concord location
- full time and part time
- $10 - $15 per hour
- benefits
$1000 - $2000 Carteret Landing Assisted Living Dietary Servers/ Caregivers
- Morehead City
- no experience necessary - training provided
- full time and part time
- up to $12.50 per hour
