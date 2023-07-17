41 Year Old From Maryland Was Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For His Involvement In A Triple Murder

Photo by HCTR - Canva

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has reported that Kenyatta Corbett, a 41-year-old resident of Hagerstown has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the murders of three people in Mercersburg. Additionally, Corbett has been given a 20-year consecutive imprisonment term for a related robbery charge. The sentence was delivered by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner.

According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Corbett was convicted after a seven-year investigation into three murders that took place on June 25, 2016, at a property on Welsh Run Road in Mercersburg, Franklin County. When Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of Wendy Ann Chaney, 39, from Hagerstown, MD, Brandon Cole, 47, from Fayetteville, PA, and Phillip Matthew Jackson, 36, from Mercersburg, PA, in a barn on Jackson's property. All three victims had been shot and their hands were tied behind their backs. Additionally, their bodies had been set on fire. Jackson and Cole were shot in the head, while Chaney was shot in the back and the back of her neck. When the police arrived, Chaney and Cole were already deceased. Jackson was taken to York Hospital but unfortunately passed away shortly after arrival.

During the guilty plea proceeding in June 2022, it was revealed that Wendy Chaney was involved in a relationship with co-defendants Kevin Coles and Torey White. Chaney had been helping both of them with their drug distribution operation. Corbett, who was also a heroin trafficker in Hagerstown and areas of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, learned that Chaney was cooperating with federal authorities. In response, Corbett, along with co-defendant Jerell Adgebesan, hired members of the Black Guerilla Family gang from Baltimore to travel to the Jackson property and kill Chaney. The plan was for the killers to take $20,000 from a safe in the barn, along with any drugs and firearms they found on the property. However, when they arrived, they also encountered Brandon Cole and Phillip Jackson. All three victims were bound, shot, and their bodies were set on fire. Chaney was killed to protect the drug trafficking activities of Corbett, Coles, White, Dickerson, and others, while Jackson and Cole were murdered to prevent them from being witnesses to the crimes. The killers did not find any money, but they did steal some drugs and firearms.

The investigation led to the charging of several individuals along with Corbett.

Jerell Adgebesan, age 35, from Baltimore was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of participating in the murder of three people, including a federal witness. Devin Dickerson, age 31, from Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine and is awaiting sentencing. Torey White, age 32, from Waynesboro, PA, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder by a federal jury in May and is also awaiting sentencing. Michael Buck, age 30, from Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing. Nicholas Preddy, age 29, from Baltimore, pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a witness and was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment. Johnnie Jenkins-Armstrong, age 22, from Baltimore, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing. Terrance Lawson, age 31, from Baltimore, was sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness, while Tyrone Armstrong

Joshua Davis, a 30-year-old man, has admitted to taking part in a plot to locate and murder an individual suspected of cooperating with federal authorities during the triple murders investigation. Davis has been sentenced to serve 100 months in prison. The investigation involved several law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, and local levels, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police, Franklin County Drug Task Force, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, and many others.

At LexisNexis Special Services, Inc. ,Judy Fernandez serves as Manager of Analytic Services. She is an expert who provides valuable assistance to investigators and prosecutors in analyzing data, offering support, and providing her professional opinion.

Assistant United States Attorney William A. Behe and Senior Litigation Counsel Michael Consiglio are leading the prosecution in this case. It is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that aims to reduce violent crime and gun violence by bringing together law enforcement and communities.

The Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy on May 26, 2021, to strengthen PSN. This plan focuses on building trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting organizations that prevent violence, setting clear enforcement priorities, and measuring results. Ultimately, the goal is to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

As part of a larger initiative to combat the widespread use and distribution of heroin, this case was brought forth. The Heroin Initiative, led by the United States Attorney's Office, focuses on targeting heroin traffickers in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. It is a coordinated effort among various federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin-related offenses.

This particular case is also part of a thorough investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) dubbed "Retribution for Welsh Run." OCDETF is a collaborative approach among federal, state, and local law enforcement entities to combat drug trafficking. It aims to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations nationwide, coordinating necessary resources and entities to seize criminal assets.

It is essential to note that all charged individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.