West Roxbury Man Received His Sentencing For His Involvement In A Fraudulent Scheme Of Various Insurance Providers

BOSTON - A man from West Roxbury received his sentencing yesterday in federal court in Boston for his involvement in a fraudulent scheme. This scheme aimed to deceive various insurance providers by claiming payment for physical therapy services that were never given to patients.

Slava Pride, aged 42, has been sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to two years in prison and two years of supervised release. Along with this, Pride has been ordered to pay restitution of $2,301,645. Pride pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in November 2022, after being indicted in February 2021 along with co-defendants Anna Barenboym, Gyulnara Bayryshova, and Raya Bagardi.

Pride worked at Brighton Physical Therapy (BPT), a clinic in Brighton owned by Bayryshova, as a physical therapy assistant. Alongside him were Barenboym and Bagardi, who held positions as licensed physical therapists. However, according to the charging documents, Pride and his co-defendants conspired to deceive multiple insurance companies. They did this by charging for physical therapy services that were not provided, not medically necessary, or were provided by unlicensed individuals. Specifically, they falsely billed for services that were supposedly given to patients injured in automobile accidents, even though they were never provided. Additionally, BPT paid patients for referrals, referred patients to attorneys for insurance settlements, and accepted kickbacks from those attorneys in return.

Three individuals were involved in the case, and one of them, Pride, confessed to being guilty. The other two defendants, Barenboym and Bagardi, have also admitted to their involvement in the scheme and are awaiting sentencing on July 19, 2023, and August 3, 2023, respectively.

The announcement was made today by Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy, Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, Anthony DiPaolo, Chief of Investigations of the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, and Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura J. Kaplan of the Criminal Division.