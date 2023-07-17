Kissimmee, FL

38 Year old Male From Kissimmee Admitted To Committing Wire Fraud And Can Be Facing Up To Two Decades In Federal Prison

Hunt County Theft Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BybeY_0nSUC8fL00
Photo byHCTR - Canva

Orlando, FL – The United States Attorney, Erek L. Barron, expressed appreciation for the FBI's efforts in the investigation. He also extended his gratitude to the Assistant U.S. Attorneys, Sean R. Delaney and Christine Goo, for their role in prosecuting the case.

Jesus Alejandro Millan Gomez, a resident of Kissimmee, has admitted to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. As a consequence, he could be sentenced to up to two decades in federal prison.

Millan Gomez was found to have utilized various deceitful rideshare driver accounts that were created through an online registration process utilizing stolen identities, as indicated by court records. As a component of the plan, Millan Gomez caused numerous rider accounts to also be established by others outside of Florida, including in Mexico and other areas. Millan Gomez used several cellphones simultaneously and a "spoofing" location application to hide or manipulate his location from the rideshare service while receiving instructions to pair trips together using cellphones that he controlled.

During a ride, Millan Gomez manipulated the location app to make it appear that he had driven much farther than the requested destination. This deceptive act resulted in an increase in the fare charged by the rideshare service.

The fraudulent scheme took advantage of a vulnerability in the payment system of the rideshare company at that time, resulting in a loss of $232,994.87 in payments for the company.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation on this case and it is currently being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ranganath Manthripragada.

A resident of Kissimmee has admitted to being involved in a fraudulent scheme that targeted a rideshare service. The individual has pleaded guilty to charges related to wire fraud.

updated on July 13, 2023.

# Orlando# Florida# Wire fraud# Prison# Jesus Alejandro Millan Gomez

