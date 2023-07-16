Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Alabama Interstate Has Been Found Alive

Photo by HOOVER POLICE DEPT/TWITTER

A woman who had gone missing after reporting a child walking along the side of a highway earlier this week has now been found and returned home.

The Hoover Police Department received a call at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, confirming that 25-year-old Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell was back home. Upon receiving this information, the police responded to the scene and took her to a nearby hospital with the help of medics from the Hoover Fire Department to investigate the latest development in the case.

The most recent update on the disappearance of Russell has emerged only a few days after she contacted the police on Thursday evening. According to the authorities' press release, she claimed to have seen a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11. Russell stopped to investigate, contacted a relative, and waited for the authorities to arrive, but the relative lost contact with her soon after.

In an interview with Alabama Local, Talitha Russell, the missing woman's mother, stated that her daughter was on the phone with her brother's girlfriend, who heard screams on the other end of the line.

According to the report, the girlfriend of the son of the woman who disappeared claimed to have heard her asking a child if they were okay before hearing the woman's daughter scream. The girlfriend's phone captured only background noise from the interstate. The police discovered the woman's abandoned car and some of her belongings, but neither the woman nor the child could be found. No calls were received regarding a missing child.

Russell's mother shared with Alabama Local that a truck driver reported seeing her daughter's car with an open door, while a gray car pulled up beside it at the time of her disappearance. In a Facebook post, she requested friends and family to lead search parties in different cities and states. She expressed gratitude and faith in God, hoping for Carlee's safe return.

In a previous statement, it was mentioned that a sole witness had reported a potential sighting of a gray vehicle with a light-skinned male outside Carlee's vehicle. The police had announced a $20,000 reward from an anonymous donor and a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.