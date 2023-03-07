Subject In Custody After Not Being "Fast Enough"

ROBERTO J MENDOZA Photo by Hunt County Sheriff's Office

Yesterday Greenville PD attempted to stop a vehicle that led officers on a chase through town... Per scanner traffic, upon the Greenville Officer activating his emergency lights, the vehicle took off refusing to stop. Several GPD units joined the chase.

The suspect went left, he went right, at one point I think he even had his head out the window, like Ace Ventura, (Only Kidding). I MEAN he was going left and right, BUT I think he kept his head inside the vehicle.....

The chase ended in the area of Walnut St @ Templeton St, where the suspect tried to test the officers foot speed, In the end the suspect was not fast enough and was taken into custody.

Greenville Police Department successfully arrested ROBERTO J MENDOZA out of Greenville, Texas without further incident.

As of 1:30PM Mendoza is still showing to be booked into the Hunt County Detention Center on charges of FLEEING POLICE

UPDATE: As of Monday March 6, 2023 Mendoza shows to have been bonded out of the Hunt County Detention Center on a $1000 dollar surety bond.

Great Work to all departments and officers involved. Police Pursuits are very dangerous with suspects putting everyone on the roadway in danger. Thank Goodness the Greenville Police Department was able to bring this chase to a peaceful ending.

Remember to say a prayer for these men and women who protect our communities on a daily bases, putting their lives on the line to save ours. Continued Prayers For Our Officers.