Suspect In Custody After Running From Hunt County Officers In A U-Haul Truck

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, 31-year-old Jovan Harper from Memphis, Tennessee was taken into custody after evading police with a stolen vehicle.

A patrol officer with the Caddo Mills Police Department spotted a UHAUL truck driving erratically westbound on Interstate Highway 30. The officer caught up to the vehicle and the driver later identified as Jovan Harper quickly exited FM 1565 and pulled into the Exxon. The officer conducted a registration check of the truck’s Arizona license plate and was alerted that it was stolen. Hunt County Sheriff’s Department dispatch confirmed that the UHAUL truck was stolen out of Holland, Michigan. Harper got back on the interstate and the officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the truck but Harper refused to pull over. At that time the officer notified dispatch that the vehicle was fleeing and he requested assistance from other agencies.

JOVAN RAPHEAL HARPER Rockwall County Jail

Harper continued westbound on I-30 and made a U-turn on Dalrock Rd. inside the City of Rockwall and took the Highway 205 exit. He abandoned the truck and began running through a neighborhood behind the Walmart. While officers were conducting a search for Harper, they received information that he ran inside a random residence on Danielle Court. Officers quickly responded to the area and were able to take Harper into custody.

During a search of the truck, officers located marijuana, multiple identification cards, bank cards, and tax information for other individuals. Officers also discovered numerous electronic devices that may have been stolen. Harper was transported to the hospital and then booked into the Rockwall County Jail. He is currently being held on charges by the Rockwall Police Department for criminal trespass of a habitation and an outstanding postal warrant for theft. Harper will also be facing charges by the Caddo Mills Police Department for possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and possession of identifying information. The investigation is ongoing and Harper could potentially be facing other charges.

Caddo Mills Police Chief Kimbre Collier Stated “I am very proud of my officer’s commitment to the citizens of Caddo Mills and always being proactive to deter crime. I would also like to thank the Rockwall Police Department, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance