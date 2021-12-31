Hunt County Pursuit Ends With Suspect Vehicle Rolling Over And Hitting Another Car - 1 Person In Custody

A Hunt County Interdiction officer initiated a traffic stop on a black 4 door passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon that refused to stop.

The Hunt County Deputy advised he was going to be in pursuit of a vehicle in the area of I-30 Westbound near mile marker 101 just before 3:30PM. The vehicle which reached speeds of 120MPH, per scanner traffic was driving recklessly, jumping the ditches, on and off of the service road, at one point striking another vehicle.

DPS officers joined the pursuit near the 99-mile marker with the pursuit continuing Westbound on I-30.

Other Hunt County Deputies along with the Hunt County Constables office picked up on the chase in the Greenville area. scanner reports suggest the suspect vehicle jumped the ditch near the Wesley Street area, eventually getting back onto Interstate 30 Westbound with speeds still topping 100+.

Somewhere near FM 1570 & I-30 Westbound, Deputies advised the vehicle was passing other cars on the left shoulder, scanner footage suggests deputies lost visual on the vehicle. A Caddo Mills unit was set up on the Interstate when he advised the vehicle passed him, confirming for deputies that the suspect vehicle was still Westbound on the Interstate.

As Officers caught back up to the vehicle, the suspect took the FM 1903 exit ramp onto the service road, the vehicle wrecked out striking another car, and then flipped over on its roof, coming to a rest in the intersection of FM 1903 & the Northbound Service Road.

The suspect was able to crawl out of the rolled-over vehicle and take off running on foot. Once officers neared the scene they spotted the suspect running through a nearby field. Deputy Brown was able to access the pasture with his patrol unit with Sheriff Terry Jones right behind him. Deputy Brown & Sheriff Jones were able to capture & take the suspect into custody without further incident.

There were no major injuries involved with the motorist the suspect hit, thankfully.

At this time we do not know why the suspect refused to stop. The suspect is seen in an on-scene photo that was taken. No name has been released.

We would like to give a big shout-out to all of the departments involved. Keep up the great work protecting our community.