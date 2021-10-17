Cumby Police Get Into Pursuit With Vehicle Driving Down Railroad Tracks

Cumby Police got into a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon with the vehicle driving down the railroad tracks to avoid officers.

Cumby Police got into a pursuit in their city Saturday afternoon with a vehicle that refused to stop. The chase started in the area of Farm Road 275, near Interstate 30. The suspect refused to stop for officers leading them on a wild police chase. The suspect led officers through the roadside park near the 112 mile marker, cutting through the ditch eventually jumping on I-30 Eastbound, with speeds reaching 100MPH.

The vehicle eventually took the exit towards Brashear, turning onto Farm road 2653. Shortly after making it to FM 2653 the vehicle took a turn onto the South Service Road of interstate 30 heading Eastbound. At some point during the chase the suspect decided to take it off road and drive down the railroad tracks to avoid the officers. The suspect made it a ways down the tracks, with officers eventually losing sight of the suspect vehicle.

Shortly after officers found the vehicle unoccupied as the suspect took off on foot. Hopkins County Sheriff's Department along with Texas Park Rangers & DPS all assisted in what turned in to be a Manhunt.

The Bonham Prison dogs along with DPS helicopter 101 made scene to assist in finding the suspect. Once the Dogs hit the ground the suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident.

We would like to give a shoutout to all departments involved in this pursuit. This shows teamwork at its best.