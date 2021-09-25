Retired North Richland Hills Fire Battalion Chief loses battle to cancer

North Richland Hills Fire Department

North Richland Hills, TX (September 25, 2021): A retired North Richland Hills Fire Battalion Chief lost his battle to cancer, which is a result of his many years in fire service.



Eddy Wood, 46, lost his battle to cancer on September 25, 2021. Chief Wood started his public safety career in 1992 as a dispatcher with the City of Azle. He then served as an Azle Junior Volunteer Firefighter from 1992 to 1995 while working on his basic fire training. After basic training, Eddy served as a full-time firefighter with the City of Azle. He joined the North Richland Hills Fire Department in October 1998 as a firefighter/paramedic. In September of 2003, he was promoted to apparatus operator. Eddy was then promoted again in 2007 to lieutenant and, a short time later in 2009, was promoted to battalion chief. During his 18 years with the department, he held many different positions in operations and administration, leaving a legacy wherever he went. After he retired from North Richland Hills in 2017, he served as Fire Chief for the City of Brownwood until 2019, then moved into the Fire Marshall position in the City of Saginaw until 2020, when his cancer diagnosis forced him to retire from the career he loved.



Eddy leaves behind his wife, Ann Wood, and many other cherished family members who will forever treasure his enthusiasm and zest for life.



"Chief Wood was the model firefighter with a get-it-done attitude and the skills to back it up. He loved the job, which was reflected in his attitude, preparation, and delivery of the service to the citizens he served. Chief Wood had a profound impact on so many firefighters across Texas, making the entire fire service better. He will be missed by all." - North Richland Hills Fire Chief Stan Tinney



While the date and time of service arrangements are pending, the locations will be:



Visitation:

Biggers Funeral Home

6100 Azle Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76135



Services:

First Baptist Lakeside

8801 Jacksboro Highway

Fort Worth, TX 76135



Graveside:

Azleland Memorial Park

850 North Cardinal Rd.

Azle, TX 76020



The processional route will also be released upon completion of service arrangements.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.